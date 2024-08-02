2024 Nissan X-Trail: A Look At All Features On Offer
In India, the X-Trail is sold as a completely imported unit and is available in limited numbers. It is priced at Rs 49.92 lakh (ex-showroom)
The fourth-generation Nissan X-Trail is now finally on sale on our shores as just another Nissan offering in our country after the Magnite. Sold through CBU (completely built unit) route in India, the X-Trail only comes in a single fully loaded variant, priced at Rs 49.92 lakh (ex-showroom). It is also important to note that the SUV is available in a limited number of units. Let’s see everything this Nissan SUV has to offer.
Powertrain
|
Engine
|
1.5-litre 3 cylinder turbo-petrol mild hybrid
|
Power
|
163 PS
|
Torque
|
300 Nm
|
Transmission
|
CVT
|
Claimed Fuel Efficiency
|
13.7 kmpl
The X-Trail only comes with a single 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine with front-wheel-drive (FWD) drivetrain.
Features
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort & Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
|
So these are all the features offered with the 2024 India-spec Nissan X-Trail. Considering its price and competition, the X-Trail misses out on premium features like ventilated front seats, electrically adjustable front seats, a bigger touchscreen, a powered tailgate, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).
Colour Options
Customers can choose the X-Trail in three colour options:
Pearl White
Diamond Black
Champagne Silver
Rivals
The Nissan X-Trail takes on the Skoda Kodiaq, Jeep Meridian, MG Gloster, and Toyota Fortuner.
