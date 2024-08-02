Modified On Aug 02, 2024 06:08 PM By Shreyash for Nissan X-Trail

In India, the X-Trail is sold as a completely imported unit and is available in limited numbers. It is priced at Rs 49.92 lakh (ex-showroom)

The fourth-generation Nissan X-Trail is now finally on sale on our shores as just another Nissan offering in our country after the Magnite. Sold through CBU (completely built unit) route in India, the X-Trail only comes in a single fully loaded variant, priced at Rs 49.92 lakh (ex-showroom). It is also important to note that the SUV is available in a limited number of units. Let’s see everything this Nissan SUV has to offer.

Powertrain

Engine 1.5-litre 3 cylinder turbo-petrol mild hybrid Power 163 PS Torque 300 Nm Transmission CVT Claimed Fuel Efficiency 13.7 kmpl

The X-Trail only comes with a single 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine with front-wheel-drive (FWD) drivetrain.

Features

Exterior Interior Comfort & Convenience Infotainment Safety Auto-LED headlights with LED DRLs

LED tail lights

Roof rails

Rear spoiler

Shark-fin antenna

20-inch alloy wheels All black dashboard

Black fabric seat upholstery

Leatherette wrapped steering wheel

50:50 folding third-row seats

40:20:40 folding second-row seats Dual-zone AC

Panoramic sunroof

12.3-inch digital driver’s display

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Electrically adjustable and auto-folding ORVMs

Steering mounted controls

Cruise control

6-way manually adjustable driver’s seat

2-way electric lumbar support adjustment for driver’s seat

Wireless phone charger

Paddle shifters

Multi-drive modes (Sport, Eco, and City)

Auto-dimming IRVM

Two 12V power outlets

Two USB Type-A and Two USB Type-C phone chargers 8-inch touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

6-speaker sound system 7 airbags

ABS with EBD

Front and rear parking sensors

360-degree camera

Electronic parking brake with auto-hold

Rain sensing wipers

Rear defogger

Traction control system

Vehicle dynamic control

Tyre pressure monitoring system

So these are all the features offered with the 2024 India-spec Nissan X-Trail. Considering its price and competition, the X-Trail misses out on premium features like ventilated front seats, electrically adjustable front seats, a bigger touchscreen, a powered tailgate, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Colour Options

Customers can choose the X-Trail in three colour options:

Pearl White

Diamond Black

Champagne Silver

Rivals

The Nissan X-Trail takes on the Skoda Kodiaq, Jeep Meridian, MG Gloster, and Toyota Fortuner.

