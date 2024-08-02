All
2024 Nissan X-Trail: A Look At All Features On Offer

Modified On Aug 02, 2024 06:08 PM By Shreyash for Nissan X-Trail

In India, the X-Trail is sold as a completely imported unit and is available in limited numbers. It is priced at Rs 49.92 lakh (ex-showroom)

Nissan X-Trail

The fourth-generation Nissan X-Trail is now finally on sale on our shores as just another Nissan offering in our country after the Magnite. Sold through CBU (completely built unit) route in India, the X-Trail only comes in a single fully loaded variant, priced at Rs 49.92 lakh (ex-showroom). It is also important to note that the SUV is available in a limited number of units. Let’s see everything this Nissan SUV has to offer.

Powertrain

Engine

1.5-litre 3 cylinder turbo-petrol mild hybrid

Power

163 PS

Torque

300 Nm

Transmission

CVT

Claimed Fuel Efficiency

13.7 kmpl

Nissan X-Trail Powertrain

The X-Trail only comes with a single 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine with front-wheel-drive (FWD) drivetrain. 

Features

Exterior

Interior

Comfort & Convenience

Infotainment

Safety

  • Auto-LED headlights with LED DRLs

  • LED tail lights

  • Roof rails

  • Rear spoiler

  • Shark-fin antenna

  • 20-inch alloy wheels

  • All black dashboard

  • Black fabric seat upholstery

  • Leatherette wrapped steering wheel

  • 50:50 folding third-row seats

  • 40:20:40 folding second-row seats

  • Dual-zone AC

  • Panoramic sunroof

  • 12.3-inch digital driver’s display

  • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

  • Electrically adjustable and auto-folding ORVMs

  • Steering mounted controls

  • Cruise control

  • 6-way manually adjustable driver’s seat

  • 2-way electric lumbar support adjustment for driver’s seat

  • Wireless phone charger

  • Paddle shifters

  • Multi-drive modes (Sport, Eco, and City)

  • Auto-dimming IRVM

  • Two 12V power outlets

  • Two USB Type-A and Two USB Type-C phone chargers

  • 8-inch touchscreen

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • 6-speaker sound system

  • 7 airbags

  • ABS with EBD

  • Front and rear parking sensors

  • 360-degree camera

  • Electronic parking brake with auto-hold

  • Rain sensing wipers

  • Rear defogger

  • Traction control system

  • Vehicle dynamic control

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system 

Nissan X-Trail Interior

So these are all the features offered with the 2024 India-spec Nissan X-Trail. Considering its price and competition, the X-Trail misses out on premium features like ventilated front seats, electrically adjustable front seats, a bigger touchscreen, a powered tailgate, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Colour Options

Customers can choose the X-Trail in three colour options:

Pearl White

Nissan X-Trail Pearl White

Diamond Black

Nissan X-Trail Diamond Black

Champagne Silver

Nissan X-Trail Champagne Silver

Rivals

The Nissan X-Trail takes on the Skoda Kodiaq, Jeep Meridian, MG Gloster, and Toyota Fortuner.

