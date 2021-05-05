Published On May 05, 2021 12:41 PM By Tarun for Skoda Fabia

The new Fabia has grown longer than the 4-metre mark, and is also wider

The new Fabia flaunts a typical Skoda design with sharp creases, a bold stance and the traditional butterfly grille.

Exterior highlights include sharper LED headlamps, up to 18-inch alloy wheels and wraparound LED tail lamps.

The cabin looks quite premium and uncluttered, gaining a new two-spoke steering wheel, a fully digital instrument cluster, and a free-standing 9.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

Features onboard include paddle shifters, glass roof, dual-zone climate control, connected car technology, up to nine airbags, adaptive cruise control, travel assist, and park assist.

Engine options include a 65PS/80PS 1.0-litre MPI, a 95PS/110PS 1.0-litre turbo-petrol and a 150PS 1.5-litre turbo-petrol.

Skoda has globally unveiled the fourth-generation Fabia hatchback. Compared to the previous generation, it has grown bigger in size, offers new engine/transmission options and is equipped with more safety features. While the second-gen Fabia was on sale in India, Skoda skipped the third-gen model.

The Fabia flaunts a completely new design which is sportier and in line with newer Skodas like the Octavia. There’s the traditional Skoda butterfly grille, sharper LED headlamps, mesh air intake grille, wraparound LED tail lamps, and new alloy wheels ranging from 14 inches to 18 inches. The sharp creases and upright stance make it look quite dominating.

The refreshed cabin looks equally premium, with copper inserts and stitching. The first thing you might notice is the two-spoke steering wheel, which is getting common in Skoda cars. Other interior bits include a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster, a free-standing 9.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system and large circular AC vents.

Other features onboard include LED ambient lighting, paddle shifters, heated steering wheel and windscreen, dual-zone climate control, panoramic glass roof (does not open), five USB-C charging sockets, connected car technology, and gesture control.

The new generation Fabia boasts of many radar-based safety features. Safety is covered by up to nine airbags, travel assist (steering assist), adaptive cruise control, lane assist, blind spot detection, park assist, a rear parking camera and brake assist.

For the first time, the Fabia has grown past the 4-metre mark. It is 4,108mm long, 1780mm wide and has a wheelbase of 2564mm. The length has increased by 111mm, width by 48mm and the wheelbase by 94mm. The boot space has also increased by 50 litres, to 380 litres now.

Talking about the engine specifications, it is offered with three powertrains and transmission options. They are as follows:

Engines 1.0-litre MPI 1.0-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre turbo-petrol Power 65PS / 80PS 95PS / 110PS 150PS Torque 93Nm 175Nm / 200Nm 250Nm Transmission 5-speed manual 6-speed manual / 7-speed DSG 7-speed DSG Top Speed 172kmph / 179kmph 195kmph / 205kmph 225kmph Acceleration (0-100kmph) 15.5 seconds / 15.1 seconds 10.6 seconds / 9.5 seconds 7.9 seconds Fuel Efficiency 19.60kmpl 19.60kmpl / 18.19kmpl 17.86kmpl

The Fabia offers a standard 40-litre fuel tank capacity, but you can also go for a 50-litre fuel tank. With the bigger fuel tank, the Fabia can offer a claimed driving range of 900 - 1000 kilometres.

Skoda-Volkswagen Group is planning to bring the new-generation Polo to India. So it won’t be a surprise if they also consider bringing in the new Fabia. Currently, Skoda and VW are focused on the SUV space, starting with the soon-to-be-launched Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun compact SUVs.