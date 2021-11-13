Published On Nov 13, 2021 09:21 AM By Sonny for Tata Punch

The new, entry-level Tata SUV is a good package, but it misses out on some features that are expected at its price point

Tata has impressed the market yet again, this time, with its latest and smallest SUV, the Punch. It is positioned below the Nexon as a rugged contender to hatchbacks. While the Punch offers value for money in select variants, we reckon it could have benefited from a few additional features in its highest trim.

Here are some of the comforts we feel should have been offered:

Front armrest

The Punch's cabin is impressive, but it could have further improved the front seat experience with the front central armrest. Even a fixed one would have been appreciated, at least in the automatic variant. This is quite useful in Indian driving conditions, where you're likely to spend a lot of time in traffic and want to rest your left arm on something when stationary.

Bigger infotainment screen

The Punch gets a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system from the one-below-top variant. While that's the same system offered in other similarly priced Tatas, the carmaker could have provided a new-gen system with a larger screen on the Punch. Most newer models like the Renault Kiger and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios now get 8-inch screens, and the Punch's unit seems outdated in comparison.

Wireless connectivity and wireless charging

Not only should Tata have introduced a new infotainment system with a larger touchscreen, but it should have also offered the top-spec Punch with wireless connectivity for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For context, it's already provided in the affordably priced Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite.

Since the Punch gets optional accessory packs anyway, the top-spec variant's package should have included a wireless charging pad feature too.

Rear AC vents

We agree rear AC vents are not a common feature in compacts, but Tata should have offered this comfort in the top variant of the Punch. That's because it adds a lot of value to any small offering, making it an accommodating family car as well. In comparison, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and even the Santro offer this feature at similar or lower prices.

Rear seat charging port

This is yet another rear passenger comfort that Tata has skipped. Even a 12V power socket, if not USB ports, for charging your smartphone is a must for any new car in the Punch's segment, at least in the higher variants.

Rear cupholders in fold-out armrest

Tata did add a fold-out armrest in the rear bench of the top-spec Punch Creative, but it could have made it a lot more appealing with one simple addition -- cup holders. While they wouldn't be as useful as the front cupholders, some sort of a hollowed-out design (to place your coffee cup or even your phone) would have elevated the rear seat experience.

Multiple airbags

The Tata Punch got a five-star safety rating from Global NCAP. So that's a highly reassuring point. As standard, the entry-level SUV gets dual front airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchorage, rear parking sensors, and ABS with EBD. However, Tata should have gone the extra mile for the range-topping variant by offering at least four airbags (if not six) like the Renault Triber and Nissan Magnite.

Tata may introduce some of the features mentioned above to the Punch later on. Currently, it is offered in four trims and priced from Rs 5.49 lakh to Rs 9.09 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

