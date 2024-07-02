Modified On Jul 02, 2024 05:15 PM By Shreyash for Mahindra Thar 5-Door

From a bigger touchscreen to 6 airbags, the Thar 5-door will be a lot more tech loaded than its 3-door version

The Mahindra Thar 5-door is set to make its debut in August 2024 shortly after which it is also likely to go on sale. The extended version of the Thar is expected to be more tech loaded than its 3-door counterpart as evidenced by recent spy shots. Here are 7 new features that the Thar 5-door is expected to inherit from the more premium and the current flagship Mahindra SUV: the XUV700.

A Bigger Touchsceen

As already seen in previous spy images, the Mahindra Thar 5-door is expected to feature a larger touchscreen, possibly a 10.25-inch unit similar to that offered with the XUV700. This infotainment system will also support wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Currently, the Thar 3-door is equipped with a smaller 7-inch touchscreen, which offers wired support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Fully Digital Driver’s Display

The Thar 5-door could also get a 10.25-inch fully digital driver’s display as seen on Mahindra’s current flagship SUV. This feature has already been spotted before one of the test mules of the extended version of the Thar. The existing Thar gets an analogue instrument cluster with two round dials.

Dual-zone AC

Another new feature that the longer Thar could get from the Mahindra XUV700 is dual-zone AC. This feature enables front passengers to set individual temperatures for their respective zones.

Wireless Phone Charging

Mahindra’s 5-door offroader is also expected to come with a wireless phone charger borrowed from the XUV700. This feature eliminates dangling of cables around the centre console area, which might even come in the way of changing gears.

6 Airbags

On the safety front, the Thar 5-door will likely come with six airbags as standard across all the variants. The 3-door version of the Thar currently only gets dual front airbags. Mahindra could future-proof the Thar 5-door by providing it with six airbags since the time of its launch to cater to the government’s safety mandate whenever it is made effective in the near future.

360-degree Camera

Another safety feature that the elongated Thar could borrow from the XUV700 is the 360-degree camera. This is a useful feature that aids in manoeuvring the car through tight parking spaces or even in bumper-to-bumper traffic.

ADAS

Further adding to the safety, Mahindra could also offer the Thar 5-door with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). A test mule of the SUV has already been spied featuring a radar module. The ADAS kit on the Thar 5-door will likely be similar to that of the XUV700, including features such as lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, and automatic emergency braking.

Bonus - Panoramic Sunroof

While not confirmed, the Thar 5-door might also feature a panoramic sunroof. Initially, the SUV's test mule was spotted with a single-pane sunroof, but a few recent spy images suggest it could come equipped with a panoramic sunroof, similar to the one offered with the XUV700.

These are some of the key features that the Thar 5-door will likely borrow from the Mahindra XUV700. Which other features of the XUV700 would you like to see on the new Mahindra SUV? Let us know in the comments.

