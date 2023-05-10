Published On May 10, 2023 04:55 PM By Rohit for Hyundai Exter

The Exter will be Hyundai’s new entry-level, petrol-only SUV offering and bookings are already open

Hyundai is accepting bookings for the Exter SUV for Rs 11,000.

The Exter will be sold in five broad variants: EX, S, SX, SX (O) and SX (O) Connect.

To get a 1.2-litre petrol engine with both MT and AMT options.

It will also come with an optional CNG kit.

AMT is offered in mid-spec and higher variants only.

It will get the optional CNG kit in just the mid-spec S and SX variants.

Expected to get features such as a sunroof, auto AC and wireless phone charging.

Prices could start from Rs 6 lakh (ex-showroom).

We recently got our first proper look at the Hyundai Exter through some official images as the camaker opened its bookings for Rs 11,000. At the same time, Hyundai also revealed multiple details of the micro SUV including its variants, engine-gearbox combos and the names of its colour options.

Variant-wise Engine-gearbox Options

Powertrain EX EX (O) S S (O) SX SX (O) SX (O) Connect 1.2-litre MT Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes 1.2-litre AMT No No Yes No Yes Yes Yes 1.2-litre CNG MT No No Yes No Yes No No

While the petrol-MT combo will be offered across the variant lineup, Hyundai has decided to reserve the AMT option only to the mid-spec S and the higher-specced SX, SX (O) and SX (O) Connect trims. That said, the CNG kit will be available only with the mid-spec S and SX variants, limited to a manual transmission, of course.

Powertrain On Offer

Hyundai has already revealed that the Exter will be available with the Grand i10 Nios’s 1.2-litre petrol unit (83PS/114Nm), with both 5-speed MT and AMT options. The micro SUV will also get the same engine with a CNG kit wherein it will produce 69PS/95Nm, mated to a 5-speed MT as seen on the midsize hatchback.

Design And Equipment Details

The Exter, which will be Hyundai’s new entry-level SUV offering, gets a bold look and has a typical boxy appearance thanks to the chunky wheel arches, body cladding and roof rails. Other interesting exterior traits include H-shaped LED DRLs and elements in the taillights, big skid plates, and chrome surround for the projector headlights.

Although Hyundai is yet to reveal the features list of the Exter, we are expecting it to come with a single-pane sunroof, auto climate control, a bigger touchscreen unit than the one in the Grand i10 Nios, wireless phone charging and cruise control. In terms of safety, it is likely to get four airbags as standard, electronic stability control (ESC), and a reversing camera.

Launch Timeline

We believe the Exter will go on sale in June, with prices likely to start from Rs 6 lakh (ex-showroom). It will compete with the Tata Punch, Citroen C3 and also the Maruti Fronx, Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite.