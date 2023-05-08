Published On May 08, 2023 03:16 PM By Ansh for Hyundai Creta

This could be Hyundai’s first mass-market electric offering in India, more affordable than the Kona EV

The test mule has no exterior changes compared to the internal combustion engine (ICE) version of the Creta.

It could be a test bed for an upcoming electric compact SUV.

The Creta EV or a whole new electric model could enter the market by 2025.

It is expected to be priced from Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

A test mule of the Hyundai Creta EV was spotted again recently at a charging station. This confirms that Hyundai is prepping for an electric SUV, which as per our earlier reports, will be more affordable than the Kona EV.

Also Read: Hyundai Reveals The Exter And Opens Bookings For Its Tata-Punch Rivaling SUV

Based on how it is being charged, with the bonnet open and without a dedicated charge port, and how it has no changes compared to the internal combustion engine (ICE) version on the Creta, we can speculate that this is not the electric SUV we will be getting from Hyundai. Instead, this is most likely a test bed for the upcoming EV to check for compatibility in real-world conditions.

These sightings leave us with two possibilities here. First one is that Hyundai will bring the Creta EV sometime late next year or in 2025, but it will be based on the facelifted Creta, not the current one in the market. Second possibility is that Hyundai will bring a completely new electric compact SUV to India and is using the Creta as a test mule for just its components.

In either of these cases, we can expect an electric compact SUV, which would hit the market as a prime rival to the Tata Nexon EV and the upcoming Tata Curvv EV, from the carmaker in the coming years. It could offer a claimed range of over 400km with a premium set of features.

Also Read: Hyundai IONIQ 5 Real-world Range Check - Here’s How Many Kilometers It Can Run In A Single Charge

Hyundai could launch its electric compact SUV by 2025 at an expected price of Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom) and it will be a rival to the Tata Nexon EV Prime/Max, Tata Curvv EV, Mahindra XUV400 and the MG ZS EV.

Image Source

Read More on : Hyundai Creta Automatic