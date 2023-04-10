5 Things We Learnt From The Hyundai Verna 2023 Review

Modified On Apr 10, 2023 10:52 AM By Tarun for Hyundai Verna

The new Verna is now a good all-rounder, making up for all the shortcomings of the previous generation

We recently drove the all-new Hyundai Verna, in its petrol-CVT and turbo-petrol DCT avatars. While our detailed review is live on our Youtube channel, here are the five key things we learnt from our first drive review:

Looks Like A Pure Sedan

While we agree that there are mixed opinions on the Hyundai Verna’s styling language, it does look like a pure sedan. Even the Creta received the same polarising comments when its new generation was launched back in 2020. The low-slung stance, the rear overhangs, sharp cuts on the side, and the coupe-like roofline help in giving the Verna the look of a fast-going sedan. It definitely gives out the vibes of a mini-Sonata.

The new Verna sports several unique and futuristic-looking elements like the Robocop LED LED strip running through the bonnet line, bumper-integrated headlights, the bulging shoulder patterns, and a fang-type tail light design.

An Upscale And Classy Cabin

The Verna’s cabin is a major step up over its previous generation in terms of design and premium quality. It gets classy touches all around with good quality plastics, soft touch materials, and the 64-colour ambient lighting. There is attention to detail seen with tactile buttons, good fit and finish, dampened action of AC vents, and the flat-positioned engine start-stop button.

While the premium quality of the cabin is one standout, its cabin practicality is impressive as well. The sedan gets large door pockets with space for multiple bottles, two cup holders, a large glove box, and space under the sliding armrest. The wireless charger doubles up as a phone docking space, which gets thick rubber padding to keep your phone, keys, and other knicknacks in place.

Brilliant Features List

Verna continues on the Hyundai lineage of offering feature-rich cars. Packed with niceties like a smooth and easy-to operate 10.25-inch touchscreen system, an 8-speaker Bose sound system, heated and ventilated front seats, switchable control for AC and media control, and electric sunroof. These features make sure you will be comfortable and well pampered in the cabin. All the features work well and it’s really hard to find fault in this department.

One Of The Best Rear Seats In The Segment

From being the least spacious sedan in the segment, the new Verna has catapulted itself into being one of the best. Comfort is one of the highlights of the sedan’s rear seats with the experience of large seats, good padding, ample under-thigh support, good knee room and headroom, and a relaxed backrest. It should be still seen as a comfortable four-seater, but compared to the Skoda Slavia and Virtus, Verna can seat three people slightly better.

When it comes to rear seat practicality, the Verna does the job good but could have been more equipped. All the three rear passengers get three-point seatbelts but the headrests are missing. The convenience is taken care of by dual mobile charging sockets, rear AC vents, armrest with cupholders, and a rear screen sunshade. The presence of window shades and dedicated mobile pockets would improved the experience.

Effortless Performance

In our first drive, we drove the 1.5-litre petrol-CVT and the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol with six-speed manual and seven-speed DCT. The naturally aspirated engine is quite effortless to drive and perfect for city runarounds. The acceleration is quite progressive and the pulling power is linear and strong. The smooth driving experience is further aided by the CVT, which shows no lags while shifting gears and cruises seamlessly. The refinement of the engine is impressive as well.

But for those desiring some more punch, can take a look at the Verna’s turbo variants. While the naturally aspirated petrol engine offers effortless driving, the turbo is all about effortless performance. The Verna turbo delivers good grunt and pulling power to sprint ahead quickly, while being commuter friendly. Refinement is sorted with the turbo variant as well, but with no loud exhaust note or drama from the engine, it doesn’t feel too exciting to drive.

While these were the highlights and our learnings from the review of Hyundai Verna 2023. Check out our detailed review for a more insightful opinion.

