With all the changes made in this facelift, the Kia Seltos is now better than ever

The prices for the 2023 Kia Seltos were announced in the second half of July, but we got the opportunity to drive the updated compact SUV ahead of that. The Seltos was already one of the most feature-rich and stand-out cars in its segment, and this facelift has put it back on top. Here are 5 things about the new Kia Seltos that impressed us once we drove it.

A Head Turner

The Seltos always had a good-looking design, and the carmaker hasn’t made a lot of major changes in that department, but the small changes have made a big impact. The Seltos will now surely make you look at it twice as it passes by.

The most distinct aspect of its design that makes it such a head-turner is the light setup, both at front and back. Up front, it gets sleek LED DRLs that move towards the centre, sleek LED headlamps and vertically placed fog lamps. Even at the rear, the connected tail lamp setup is now cleaner. To top it all off, it now comes with dynamic turn indicators which complete its light setup.

Apart from the lights, the rest of the design now looks neater overall. The grille is now bigger and rounder and the bumper portrays a sportier and more aggressive look.

More Premium Than Ever

The inside of the Seltos has also been ramped up. The premium-looking cabin has a captivating design with a layered dashboard and sharp cuts on all corners. But this premium feel is further enhanced by the materials used in the cabin.

The 2023 Seltos gets rich leatherette upholstery, premium quality plastics, leather wrap on the steering wheel, soft padding on the doors and soft-touch materials all around. All of this is further complemented by the excellent fit and finish that the Seltos now offers.

So Many Features

The compact SUV segment is one of the hotly contested segments in the country. To stay ahead of the competition, most carmakers try to equip their compact SUV with as many features as possible. The 2023 Seltos has set a new benchmark for all its rivals with its list of features.

It gets dual 10.25-inch touchscreen displays, dual-zone climate control, a wireless phone charger, ventilated front seats, a powered driver seat, an 8-speaker Bose sound system, integrated controls for an air purifier, and a panoramic sunroof as well. The list keeps on going. However, it's not like Kia didn’t miss anything. The 10.25-touchscreen doesn’t get wireless Android Auto and Apple Carplay, and the front passenger still gets a manually adjustable seat.

But in terms of safety, there are no compromises. Apart from features like six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), vehicles stability management (VSM), hill assist, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and a 360-degree camera, the Seltos now also offers ADAS features like adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, forward-collision avoidance assist and autonomous emergency braking.

Also, the folks at Kia have worked on reinforcing the body of the Seltos. So we can expect a better crash-test rating compared to the previous 3-star one.

All The Engine Options

Unlike most cars in this segment, the Seltos comes with three engine options. A 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine (115PS/144Nm), which is refined and perfect for relaxed day-to-day commutes and works well with the CVT gearbox.

A 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine (160PS/253Nm) which is quick and responsive. Pair that with the 7-speed DCT that has smooth shifts and you end up with an effortless drive experience.

And lastly, it also offers a 1.5-litre diesel engine (116PS/250Nm) for all those who want a torquier engine that also gives the comfort of better mileage.

Improved Ride Quality

Kia has worked a lot on the suspension system of the Seltos. When it was first introduced, the suspension setup was on the stiffer side; but now, the difference can clearly be felt. Even with the 18-inch alloy wheels, the ride quality is cushioned and comfortable. The suspension now feels more balanced.

You will not have to worry about jerks felt from going over potholes and speed breakers, and even bad roads and deeper potholes won’t feel that bad inside the cabin.

Overall, the Seltos has improved in every aspect and offers you more than what you need in a compact SUV. It retails between Rs 10.90 lakh and Rs 20 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom) and is a rival to the Hyundai Creta, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, MG Astor and upcoming compact SUVs like the Honda Elevate and Citroen C3 Aircross.

