5 Things We Know About The Nissan Magnite

Published On Jul 18, 2020 12:42 PM By Dhruv for Nissan Magnite

The Maruti Vitara Brezza and Hyundai Venue will soon have new competition. Here’s everything we know about it

Nissan recently took the wraps off the Magnite concept. The production-spec sub-4 metre SUV that will spawn off the concept will carry the same name and will compete in one of the most competitive and populated segments. What all do we know about the upcoming SUV that is projected to be a make or break product for Nissan in India? Take a look below:

Eye-catching design

The Magnite is expected to follow in the footsteps of Kia Seltos and will look quite like the concept that Nissan previewed. Some over-the-top elements such as the large wheels might be given a miss but we expect most of the design to be carried over. That’s nice because the sloping roofline makes it look like a crossover while the sculpted body, especially the bonnet and the boot lid, gives it that tough look. It will definitely turn heads on the road.

No diesel on offer

Nissan India is one of the companies that has bid goodbyes to diesels in the BS6 era. That means you shall only have the option of petrol engines with the Magnite. You might be able to pick between a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated or turbocharged engine. The former will be taken from the Renault Triber, which makes 72PS, whereas the latter is expected to dish out close to 100PS.

Automatic part of the plans

While the absence of a diesel will definitely take some sheen off the Magnite, Nissan is committed to offering an automatic transmission. It is expected to be a CVT unit and will be offered with the more powerful turbo-petrol engine, while an AMT is expected with the 1.0-litre naturally aspirated engine.

Will be feature-rich

Nissan plans to entice customers with a rich feature list as part of the Magnite’s charm. The Japanese carmaker plans to offer a 360 degree camera, which would be a segment first (if the Kia Sonet doesn’t do it first). Cruise control, an 8-inch touchscreen and connected car technology are also confirmed for the production SUV. Nissan has not confirmed these but we expect a sunroof, a digital instrument cluster, auto climate control and four airbags to be part of the Magnite as well.

Will be priced competitively

Nissan is taking the Indian market seriously and the Magnite is positioned to take the Japanese carmaker in that direction. Thus we expect them to price the heavily localised Magnite aggressively, starting around the Rs 5.50 lakh mark and going up to Rs 9 lakh. If you look at the segment, most of the rivals begin from around Rs 7 lakh and stretch up to almost Rs 13 lakh!

Nissan Magnite (expected) Maruti Vitara Brezza Hyundai Venue Tata Nexon Ford EcoSport Mahindra XUV300 Honda WR-V Rs 5.50 lakh to Rs 9 lakh Rs 7.34 lakh to Rs 11.40 lakh Rs 6.69 lakh to Rs 11.50 lakh Rs 6.94 lakh to Rs 12.94 lakh Rs 8.17 lakh to Rs 11.71 lakh Rs 8.30 lakh to Rs 12.69 lakh Rs 8.49 lakh to Rs 10.99 lakh