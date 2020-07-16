Modified On Jul 16, 2020 03:51 PM By Sonny for Nissan Magnite

Nissan’s new sub-4m SUV for India will be a feature-loaded offering when it arrives

It features a Datsun-like front fascia with the large single-piece grille and sharp LED lighting elements.

The Magnite will get features like a 360-degree camera, an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and cruise control.

Nissan will likely offer it with a choice of 1.0-litre naturally aspirated and 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engines.

The Magnite will be built in India with the launch expected in January 2021.

Alongside the Magnite, Nissan also unveiled its new logo that seems to match the theme of the times.

The all-new Nissan Magnite sub-4 metre SUV has made its global debut. This sporty new offering is expected to be launched here around January 2021. The pre-production concept was unveiled alongside Nissan’s new logo and the brand’s new Ariya electric SUV.

The Magnite shares some design cues with the Datsun models like the facelifted redi-GO , especially at the front. It has rugged proportions with flared wheel arches, a large grille, angular lighting elements, chunky bumpers and prominent cladding along the sides. Some of the exaggerated design elements are unlikely to make it to the final production-spec model but the proportions will likely remain the same. In profile, the Magnite seems to have a similar shape as the Nissan Kicks , especially when you consider the rake of the rear windscreen and muscular character lines over the car’s haunches. It also gets roof rails and a roof spoiler for a sporty look.

Nissan has revealed that the Magnite will be equipped with features like cruise control, an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system and even get segment-first tech like a 360-degree around view camera. Only the exterior of the Magnite concept has been revealed so far which still leaves much to be known about the car’s feature list. It is expected to get a digital instrument cluster, connected car technology and offer 4 airbags as part of the safety equipment. While the concept did not seem to feature a sunroof, we expect the final model to have it.

The Magnite will be a petrol-only model and will likely be offered with the 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder engine that powers the Renault Triber. It is also expected to get the new turbocharged 1.0-litre petrol engine which is expected to have an output of around 100PS. The naturally-aspirated 72PS petrol engine will likely be mated to a 5-speed manual while the turbo-petrol could be offered with the option of a CVT apart from the standard manual transmission.

Nissan will be manufacturing the Magnite locally, with the launch likely to be pushed to around January 2021 due to the current circumstances. It will be positioned as a feature-packed rival to the likes of the Hyundai Venue , Mahindra XUV300, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the upcoming Kia Sonet and Renault Kiger. Since Nissan will be manufacturing the Magnite in India for exporting to other AMI (Africa, Middle East and India) markets as well, we expect the carmaker to be able to price it competitively. It could even undercut all of its rivals with a starting price as low as Rs 5.50 lakh thanks to economies of scale.