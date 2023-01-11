Published On Jan 11, 2023 08:15 AM By Tarun for Honda City

Dealerships have confirmed that Honda doesn’t have any diesel car on sale anymore

Honda discontinues the diesel variants of Amaze.

City and WR-V diesel will also be stopped soon; their bookings are currently not accepted.

All the three models came with a 100PS 1.5-litre diesel engine, that was very fuel efficient.

Honda now has three petrol engine options - 1.2-litre, 1.5-litre, and 1.5-litre strong-hybrid.

Carmakers have started taking off diesel cars off sale and Honda’s the first one to do so. Due to the upcoming phase II BS6 emission norms, Honda has axed the Amaze diesel and the City and WR-V will soon follow the suit.

Our dealerships sources confirm that their bookings are no longer accepted and only leftover units are available at dealerships. So, this might be your last chance to get hands on highly fuel-efficient diesel variants of the City, Amaze, and WR-V. Low sales and high costs for upgrading these diesel engines for the new emission norms are believed to be the reasons for Honda discontinuing them. Very soon, other carmakers will also follow the process.

All the three models used a 100PS/200Nm 1.5-litre diesel engine, with a claimed fuel efficiency of around 24kmpl. The Amaze was the only one to get a diesel-automatic option, while the other two just got a manual transmission.

With this, Honda is now a petrol-only brand. The Amaze and WR-V now get a 90PS 1.2-litre petrol engine. The City’s offered with two powertrains - 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol and 1.5-litre strong-hybrid. The Honda City Hybrid is one of the most fuel efficient cars on sale, claiming to deliver 26.5kmpl.

Meanwhile, Honda has teased its upcoming Creta-rivaling compact SUV. It will also be a petrol-only offering and is expected with the City’s petrol and hybrid engines. The new Honda SUV will debut by April-May this year.

