5 Reasons Why The New Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Is Not The Successor To The Original

Published On Jul 17, 2022 10:11 AM By Sonny for Maruti Grand Vitara

The moniker is coming back but the spirit of the original may have been lost in time

Brand recall is one of the top three buying criteria for a car buyer. That’s why you’ll rarely see carmakers retire their most iconic model plates, and why they bring back old ones when possible. Maruti is looking to do the same with the Grand Vitara moniker, which is being revived for its upcoming compact SUV. However, there is not much similar between the old and the new Grand Vitara.

Here are 5 key differences the last Maruti Grand Vitara has over the upcoming model:

A bigger SUV

2010 Grand Vitara 2022 Grand Vitara (estimated*) Difference Length 4500mm 4365mm 135mm Width 1810mm 1795mm 15mm Height 1695mm 1635mm 60mm Wheelbase 2640mm 2600mm 40mm Ground clearance 200mm N.A.

*based on the dimensions of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder as they are cross-badged models

The previous Grand Vitara would qualify as a mid-size SUV with its larger proportions. It was bigger than the new Maruti SUV of the same name by every measurement. To this date, the old Grand Vitara has immense road presence even in the crowd of modern mid-size SUVs.

A proper 4x4 drivetrain

While Maruti is going to offer the new Grand Vitara with segment-exclusive all-wheel drive like the Toyota Hyryder, the old Grand Vitara was a true off-road machine. It was equipped with a full-time 4x4 drivetrain and a lockable central differential. It had four modes - 4 High (normal driving), 4 High Lock (mild off-roading), 4 Low Lock (extreme off-roading), and Neutral (getting towed). It even had a built-in traction management system.

Meanwhile, the 2022 Grand Vitara’s AWD system will not be as capable for off-roading. It does get different drive modes like auto (engages 4WD if needed), snow (engages 4WD for better traction) and sport (engages 4WD for acceleration and cornering). There’s also the option to lock it into 4WD mode if you’d like. It’s only good for mild off-roading such as dirt paths and wet fields.

More performance

The 2010 Grand Vitara was offered with just one engine: a 2.4-litre petrol engine with variable valve timing (VVT). Its peak output was rated at 166PS and 225Nm. This engine was offered with the choice of a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed automatic transmission, while a full-time 4x4 was standard.

In comparison, the most powerful option on the 2022 Grand Vitara is a front-wheel-drive petrol-hybrid powertrain that has a combined output of 116PS and 141Nm. If you want the AWD variant, you can only have it with the even less powerful 1.5-litre petrol engine that produces 102PS and 135Nm. While this engine is available with the choice of a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic, the AWD option is limited to the manual only.

Built-in ladder frame

Since the old Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara was a proper hardcore SUV meant to be capable off-road, it featured a ladder frame that was integrated into the overall monocoque body. This allowed the model to have better structural rigidity which is required for tackling difficult terrains where a lesser car may struggle.

The new Grand Vitara, however, is a more urban-centric offering and is built on a monocoque chassis. It is unlikely to hold up as well as the old Grand Vitara in an off-road course that tests the car’s articulation abilities.

A spare tyre mounted to the tailgate

The old Grand Vitara SUV had a typical tailgate design of an off-roader with a spare wheel mounted on the back. It is a design detail that adds to its rugged appeal. Even today, the new Mahindra Thar, the Force Gurkha and the Jeep Wrangler stand out with a tailgate and get the option of a spare tyre mounted onto it.

Meanwhile, the new Maruti Grand Vitara will get a conventional boot lid that is hinged at the top. It might be more practical than a tailgate that is hinged on the side, but it has very little visual appeal.

While we’re glad to see the Grand Vitara moniker come back, the new SUV is not the successor to the original that many have been waiting for.