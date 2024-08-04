Modified On Aug 04, 2024 08:15 AM By Dipan for Mahindra Thar ROXX

Although the 3-door Thar came with many first-time features for the SUV nameplate, Mahindra is set to take the premiumness even higher with the 5-door model

The Mahindra Thar Roxx is set to revolutionise the Thar brand with a series of first-time features, making it more competitive and appealing to not only off-roading junkies but even the urban audience. Here's a look at the 10 exciting features that the Mahindra Thar Roxx will debut for the Thar nameplate:

Panoramic Sunroof

Mahindra's recent teaser confirms that the Thar Roxx will feature a panoramic sunroof, marking the first time the Thar nameplate will include this feature. The previous generations of the Thar did not feature any sunroof till now and neither does the 3-door Thar get it.

10.25-inch Touchscreen

Recently spied images of the mid-spec variant of the upcoming Thar Roxx reveal that it will feature a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen, similar to the one in the updated Mahindra XUV400 EV. Additionally, this touchscreen will support wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, marking another first for the Thar brand.

Fully Digital Driver’s Display

Numerous spy shots have confirmed that the Mahindra Thar Roxx will feature a fully digital driver’s display, borrowed from the new XUV 3XO and XUV400 EV. This will be another first for the Thar nameplate. The current-spec Thar introduced a semi-digital instrument cluster with a multi-information display (MID) when it debuted in 2020.

Auto AC

For the first time, the Thar Roxx will prioritize passenger comfort with features like auto AC and rear AC vents. Additionally, the Thar Roxx will include a 2nd-row bench seat with an integrated centre armrest, further elevating the comfort quotient and making long journeys more enjoyable for everyone on board.

Wireless Phone Charger

A wireless phone charger eliminates the hassle of using cables while charging your phone on the move. The Mahindra Thar Roxx will include this convenient feature, which is already available in other Mahindra models.

Six Airbags

As the Indian government moves towards making six airbags mandatory in all cars, many mass-market vehicles have begun adopting this important safety feature. The Mahindra Thar Roxx could also include six airbags, in contrast to the current 3-door model, which only offers dual front airbags.

ADAS

A crucial safety feature that will be provided with the longer-wheelbase Thar will be an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) suite, which is expected to be directly borrowed from the Mahindra XUV 3XO.

360-degree Camera

The Thar Roxx is also likely to feature a 360-degree camera, enhancing convenience and ease when manoeuvring in tight parking spaces. This addition could also be valuable for tackling off-road challenges, providing a clearer view of the surroundings and helping drivers navigate more effectively.

Push Button Start/Stop

Amidst the array of convenience features, Mahindra might include a push-button start/stop in the Thar Roxx. This modern addition would appeal to more urban buyers, adding an extra layer of sophistication and ease to this lifestyle SUV.

Rear Disc Brakes

Several test mules of the Mahindra Thar Roxx have been spotted with rear disc brakes, which are expected to be included in the production model to help the longer and heavier Thar stop more quickly and enhance safety.

Bonus - LED Headlights

The Thar Roxx will debut with all-LED headlights, as shown in numerous teasers. Previously, the Thar only had halogen units, while competitors like the Force Gurkha and Maruti Jimny have been offered LED headlights since their recent launches. Adding LED headlights to the Thar will help in achieving better visibility at all times, particularly during off-road trips enhance its competitiveness against these rivals

What other feature do you think the Thar nameplate will get for the first time with the 5 Door Mahindra Thar Roxx? Tell us in the comments below.

