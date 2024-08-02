Modified On Aug 02, 2024 11:13 AM By Dipan for Mahindra Thar ROXX

The Mahindra Thar Roxx is expected to carry over a lot of premium features like wireless phone charging and dual digital displays from the carmaker’s recently updated EV, the XUV400

The Mahindra Thar Roxx is set to be launched on August 15, and the carmaker has started putting up teasers of the SUV. While we await the official specifications and features list, here’s a look at some of the features from the recently updated Mahindra XUV400 EV that could be on offer with the Thar Roxx.

A 10.25-inch Touchscreen

The interior of the mid-spec variant of the Mahindra Thar Roxx was recently spied, revealing a larger touchscreen compared to the current 3-door Thar. Therefore, we can expect the Thar Roxx to feature the updated 10.25-inch touchscreen unit from the XUV400 EV. Although the XUV400’s unit does not support wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, the Thar Roxx will likely feature it.

Fully Digital Driver’s Display

A previous spy shot of a Thar Roxx’ test mule revealed a fully digital driver’s display. So we expect Mahindra to equip the production-spec Thar Roxx with the same 10.25-inch unit as the XUV400 wherein it relays information such as navigation and tyre pressure monitor.

Also Read: 5 door Mahindra Thar Roxx Mid-spec Variant Interior Spied

Dual-Zone AC

Dual-zone AC allows front passengers to set their preferred temperatures for their respective individual zones. This feature has been available in the Mahindra XUV400 since its launch and is likely to be included in the Thar Roxx as well. The Thar Roxx is also expected to get rear AC vents to enhance the comfort quotient for the rear seat passengers.

All Four Disc Brakes

We previously spotted a test mule of the Thar Roxx with rear disc brakes, suggesting the production model might include them. The Mahindra XUV400 EV also features four disc brakes, which the Thar Roxx could adopt from the EV.

Also Read: Mahindra Thar Roxx Panoramic Sunroof Confirmed In The Latest Teaser Image

Wireless Phone Charger

A wireless phone charger eliminates the need for plugging and unplugging cables, making it easier to charge your phone when on the move. Many mass-market cars already offer this feature, and the Thar Roxx could be the next to include it.

These are some of the key things that the 5-door Mahindra Thar Roxx is likely to borrow from the Mahindra XUV400 EV. Which other feature from the XUV400 would you like to see on the upcoming Mahindra SUV? Let us know in the comments.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

Read More on : Mahindra Thar Automatic