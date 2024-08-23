5 Door Mahindra Thar Roxx AX5L Variant Explained In 10 Images

Modified On Aug 23, 2024 12:00 PM By Dipan for Mahindra Thar ROXX

The AX5L variant gets C-shaped LED DRLs, LED fog lamps and 18-inch alloy wheels, all of which are not available in the previous-in-line AX3L variant

The Mahindra Thar Roxx was recently launched with prices ranging from Rs 12.99 lakh to Rs 20.49 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom, pan-India). This 5-door SUV is available in six main variants: MX1, MX3, AX3L, MX5, AX5L, and AX7L. If you’re considering the AX5L, which is the second-from-top variant, here’s a look at everything it offers in 10 images.

Front

The Thar Roxx AX5L features the same 6-slat grille as the other variants and the chunky bumper. This variant comes with C-shaped LED DRLs, LED projector headlights, and LED fog lamps. It also gets LED turn indicators placed on the front fenders.

Side

The SUV rides on 18-inch alloy wheels, which have a different design than the 19-inch wheels on the top-spec AX7L variant. Like the other variants, there is a Thar Roxx badging on the right front fender and the ‘Thar’ branding on the ORVMs. The rear door handles are mounted vertically on the C-pillar, and a side footstep is included for easier entry and exit.

Rear

At the back, the Thar Roxx AX5L has C-shaped lighting elements in the LED tail lights and an 18-inch spare wheel mounted on the tailgate with a wheel cover. In the centre of this wheel cover is the SUV’s rear camera. A rear wiper with a washer is also included, and the rear bumper has a silver skid plate for a more rugged look. The rear parking sensors are housed in the silver-finished bumper.

Also Read: 5 Door Mahindra Thar Roxx AX3L Variant Explained In 10 Images

Interior, Features and Safety

The Mahindra Thar Roxx AX5L comes with white upholstery, giving the interior a bright and premium feel. The dashboard has a dual-tone finish but doesn't include any soft-touch materials that are available in the top variant.

The 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system supports wireless Android Auto and wired Apple CarPlay, and shows off-road stats. It also comes with connected car features for added convenience. This variant has a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, a single-pane sunroof and a 6-speaker sound system.

Compared to the AX3L, the Thar Roxx AX5L adds two off-road features: CrawlSmart, which helps maintain a constant speed on hills without stalling, and Intelliturn, which reduces the turning radius on tough terrain by locking up the rear inside wheel.

Comfort features include wireless phone charging, automatic AC with rear vents, keyless entry, push-button start-stop, cruise control, steering-mounted audio controls, and electrically adjustable ORVMs. However, it lacks ventilated front seats, powered driver seats, and a cooled glovebox, all of which are provided on the range-topping AX7L.

For safety, the AX5L includes 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), and an electronic parking brake with auto-hold. It also features 3-point seat belts for all passengers, ISOFIX child seat mounts, front and rear parking sensors, and hill hold and descent control. It also offers some advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features like lane keep assist and adaptive cruise control.

Also Read: 5 Door Mahindra Thar Roxx vs Hyundai Creta: Specifications Compared

Powertrain Options

The Mahindra Thar Roxx’s AX5L variant is available with only a diesel engine (in different tuning for RWD and 4WD) mated exclusively with an automatic gearbox. The detailed specifications are as follows:

Engine 2.2-litre diesel Power 152 PS 175 PS Torque 330 Nm 370 Nm Transmission 6-speed automatic 6-speed automatic Drivetrain* RWD 4WD

* 4WD = Four-wheel-drive; RWD = Rear-wheel-drive

The AX5L variant comes with both 4WD and RWD setup. The other variants of the Thar Roxx also come with a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine (up to 177 PS and 380 Nm), mated with a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed AT.

Price and Rivals

The RWD Mahindra Thar Roxx AX5L is priced at Rs 18.99 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India), while the price for the 4WD variant is yet to be announced. This 5-door Mahindra SUV directly rivals the 5-door Force Gurkha while serving as a premium option over the Maruti Jimny.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

Read More on : Thar ROXX on road price