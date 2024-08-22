All
All
New
Used
  • English
  • Login / Register

5 Door Mahindra Thar Roxx vs Hyundai Creta: Specifications Compared

Modified On Aug 22, 2024 08:08 PM By Dipan for Mahindra Thar ROXX

  • 6.4K Views
  • Write a comment

The new kid on the block, Mahindra Thar Roxx, mainly competes with the popular Hyundai Creta compact SUV thanks to its aggressive pricing

Mahindra Thar Roxx vs Hyundai Creta specifications compared

The Mahindra Thar Roxx was launched recently with prices starting from Rs Rs 12.99 lakh to Rs 20.49 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). Its pricing has made it a favourable alternative in the compact SUV space. So, we decided to put the segment leader, the Hyundai Creta, against the 5-door Thar Roxx to see which of these SUVs is the better choice.

Price

Mahindra Thar ROXX Front Left Side

Model

Price

Mahindra Thar Roxx*

Rs 12.99 lakh to Rs 20.49 lakh

Hyundai Creta

Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 20.14 lakh

*Only the rear-wheel-drive (RWD) prices have been revealed. Prices of the 4-wheel-drive variants will be revealed soon.

Prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

The Mahindra Thar Roxx comes in six broad variants: MX1, MX3, MX5, AX3L, AX5L and AX7L. On the other hand, the Hyundai Creta is offered in seven variants: E, EX, S, S(O), SX, SX Tech, and SX(O).

Dimensions

Hyundai Creta gets 17-inch alloy wheels

Dimensions

Mahindra Thar Roxx

Hyundai Creta

Difference

Length

4,428 mm

4,330 mm

+98 mm

Width

1,870 mm

1,790 mm

+80 mm

Height

1,923 mm

1,635 mm

+288 mm

Wheelbase

2,850 mm

2,610 mm

+240 mm

As we can see from the above table, the Mahindra Thar Roxx is bigger than the Hyundai Creta in all aspects. This is likely to translate into a better in-cabin space and legroom in the Thar Roxx, thanks to the longer wheelbase as well.

Also Read: 5 Door Mahindra Thar Roxx: A Look At Its Journey From Design Sketches To Reality

Powertrain

Hyundai Creta engine

Specifications

Mahindra Thar Roxx

Hyundai Creta

Engine

2-litre turbo-petrol

2.2-litre diesel

1.5-litre N/A petrol

1.5-litre turbo-petrol

1.5-litre diesel

Power

Up to 177 PS

Up to 175 PS

115 PS 

160 PS

116 PS

Torque

Up to 380 Nm

Up to 370 Nm

144 Nm

253 Nm

250 Nm

Transmission

6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT^

6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT

6-speed MT/CVT

7-speed DCT

6-speed MT/6-speed AT

Drivetrain*

RWD

RWD/4WD

FWD

FWD

FWD

*RWD = Rear-Wheel-Drive; 4WD = Four-Wheel-Drive; FWD = Front-wheel-drive

^AT = Torque Converter Automatic Transmission; DCT = Dual-clutch automatic transmission

  • The naturally aspirated petrol engine available with the Hyundai Creta produces the least power and torque in the entire range.

  • Comparing the turbo-petrol engines here, the Thar Roxx gets a bigger 2-litre engine that produces 17 PS and 127 Nm more than what the 1.5-litre unit of the Creta produces.

  • The diesel engine on the Thar Roxx is also more powerful by 59 PS and 120 PS than that of the Creta.

  • The Thar Roxx gets an option of a 4WD setup with the diesel engine, while the Creta is a FWD offering.

Also Read: 5 Door Mahindra Thar Roxx: Is Its Ride Quality As Good As Mahindra Claims It To Be?

Features

Mahindra Thar Roxx interiors

Here is a look at the major features of the Mahindra Thar Roxx and the 2024 Hyundai Creta:

Features

Mahindra Thar Roxx

Hyundai Creta

Exterior

  • Auto-LED projector headlights with LED DRLs

  • LED turn indicators

  • LED tail lights

  • Front LED fog lights

  • 19-inch alloy wheels

  • Auto-LED headlights with LED DRLs

  • LED turn indicators

  • LED tail lights

  • Front LED fog lights

  • 17-inch alloy wheels

Interior

  • Dual-tone black and white dashboard

  • White leatherette seat upholstery

  • Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel

  • Two separate front armrests

  • Rear centre armrest with cup holders

  • Footwell lighting

  • Dual-tone grey and white dashboard

  • White and grey leather seat upholstery

  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel, gear knob and door pads

  • Rear window sunshade

  • Door scuff plates

  • Rear parcel tray

  • Front armrest with storage space

  • Rear centre armrest with two cupholders

  • Ambient lighting

  • Sunglass holder

Comfort and Convenience

  • Auto AC with rear vents

  • Ventilated front seats

  • Panoramic sunroof

  • 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

  • Wireless phone charger

  • Cruise control

  • 6-way powered driver’s seat

  • Electrically adjustable ORVMs with auto-fold function

  • Cooled glove box

  • Push-button start/stop

  • Electric Locking Differential

  • Auto-dimming IRVM

  • Tilt-adjustable steering wheel

  • Dual-zone auto AC with rear vents

  • Ventilated front seats

  • Panoramic sunroof

  • 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

  • Wireless phone charger

  • Cruise control

  • 8-way powered driver’s seat

  • Electrically adjustable ORVMs with auto-fold function

  • Paddle shifters

  • Keyless entry

  • Remote engine start

  • Cooled glove box

  • Auto-dimming IRVM

  • Tilt and telescopic adjustable steering wheel

  • Puddle lamps with welcome function 

  • 2-step rear reclining seat

Infotainment

  • 10.25-inch touchscreen

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • Connected car tech

  • 9-speaker Harman Kardon sound system

  • 10.25-inch touchscreen

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • Connected car tech

  • 8-speaker Bose sound system

Safety

  • 6 airbags

  • Electronic stability control (ESC) with rollover mitigation

  • 360-degree camera

  • Front and rear parking sensors

  • Hill hold and hill descent control

  • All-wheel disc brakes

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

  • Electronic parking brake with auto-hold

  • Rear defogger with rear wiper

  • Rain-sensing wipers

  • 3-point seat belts for all seats

  • Seat belt reminder for all seats

  • ISOFIX child seat anchorage

  • Level 2 ADAS

  • 6 airbags

  • Electronic stability control (ESC)

  • 360-degree camera

  • Front and rear parking sensors

  • Hill hold and hill descent control

  • All-wheel disc brakes

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

  • Electronic parking brake with auto-hold

  • Rear defogger with rear wiper

  • Rain-sensing wipers

  • ISOFIX child seat anchorage

  • Level 2 ADAS

  • Parking assist

Hyundai Creta interior

  • Both SUVs get an all-LED lighting setup, but the Creta gets puddle lamps with welcome functionality. On the other hand, the Thar Roxx gets bigger 19-inch alloy wheels.

  • The interiors of the Thar Roxx get the basics sorted, but the Hyundai SUV comes with rear window sunshades, a sunglass holder, and a 2-step reclining rear seat that makes it a slightly more premium offering.

  • On the creature comforts front, the Creta wins over the Thar Roxx by providing  features like paddle shifters, keyless entry, remote engine start, and a telescopic-adjustment for the steering wheel.

  • Both cars come with a similar-sized touchscreen but the Thar Roxx gets one speaker more than the Creta.

  • The safety suite of both cars are similar, which include six airbags, level-2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) and a TPMS.

Which SUV To Buy?

Mahindra Thar Roxx rear

The choice of SUV between the Mahindra Thar Roxx and the Hyundai Creta largely depends on where the cars will be used. If you want to take your car to off-road adventures without getting stuck at places without any proper roads, the Mahindra Thar Roxx will be the better bet for you. This 5-door Mahindra SUV also has a lot of features and safety tech to prove as a good family companion.

Hyundai Creta rear

On the other hand, if you are looking for driving an SUV on the roads mostly and want a car that has some segment-best features, you should simply pick the Hyundai Creta. It also gets three different choices of engines for varied driving needs. This SUV has also been one of the top performers in the Indian market in terms of sales, further cementing the popularity of this SUV.

What will you pick between the Mahindra Thar Roxx and the Hyundai Creta? Tell us in the comments below.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

Read More on : Thar ROXX diesel

D
Published by
Dipan
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Mahindra Thar ROXX

Read Full News

Explore similar cars

Similar cars to compare & consider

*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi

Car News

  • Trending News
  • Recent News

Related News

Other Brands

View All Brands

Trending SUV Cars

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
Home
New Cars
News
5 Door Mahindra Thar Roxx vs Hyundai Creta: Specifications Compared
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience