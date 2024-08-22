Modified On Aug 22, 2024 08:08 PM By Dipan for Mahindra Thar ROXX

The new kid on the block, Mahindra Thar Roxx, mainly competes with the popular Hyundai Creta compact SUV thanks to its aggressive pricing

The Mahindra Thar Roxx was launched recently with prices starting from Rs Rs 12.99 lakh to Rs 20.49 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). Its pricing has made it a favourable alternative in the compact SUV space. So, we decided to put the segment leader, the Hyundai Creta, against the 5-door Thar Roxx to see which of these SUVs is the better choice.

Price

Model Price Mahindra Thar Roxx* Rs 12.99 lakh to Rs 20.49 lakh Hyundai Creta Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 20.14 lakh

*Only the rear-wheel-drive (RWD) prices have been revealed. Prices of the 4-wheel-drive variants will be revealed soon.

Prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

The Mahindra Thar Roxx comes in six broad variants: MX1, MX3, MX5, AX3L, AX5L and AX7L. On the other hand, the Hyundai Creta is offered in seven variants: E, EX, S, S(O), SX, SX Tech, and SX(O).

Dimensions

Dimensions Mahindra Thar Roxx Hyundai Creta Difference Length 4,428 mm 4,330 mm +98 mm Width 1,870 mm 1,790 mm +80 mm Height 1,923 mm 1,635 mm +288 mm Wheelbase 2,850 mm 2,610 mm +240 mm

As we can see from the above table, the Mahindra Thar Roxx is bigger than the Hyundai Creta in all aspects. This is likely to translate into a better in-cabin space and legroom in the Thar Roxx, thanks to the longer wheelbase as well.

Powertrain

Specifications Mahindra Thar Roxx Hyundai Creta Engine 2-litre turbo-petrol 2.2-litre diesel 1.5-litre N/A petrol 1.5-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power Up to 177 PS Up to 175 PS 115 PS 160 PS 116 PS Torque Up to 380 Nm Up to 370 Nm 144 Nm 253 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT^ 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT 6-speed MT/CVT 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT/6-speed AT Drivetrain* RWD RWD/4WD FWD FWD FWD

*RWD = Rear-Wheel-Drive; 4WD = Four-Wheel-Drive; FWD = Front-wheel-drive

^AT = Torque Converter Automatic Transmission; DCT = Dual-clutch automatic transmission

The naturally aspirated petrol engine available with the Hyundai Creta produces the least power and torque in the entire range.

Comparing the turbo-petrol engines here, the Thar Roxx gets a bigger 2-litre engine that produces 17 PS and 127 Nm more than what the 1.5-litre unit of the Creta produces.

The diesel engine on the Thar Roxx is also more powerful by 59 PS and 120 PS than that of the Creta.

The Thar Roxx gets an option of a 4WD setup with the diesel engine, while the Creta is a FWD offering.

Features

Here is a look at the major features of the Mahindra Thar Roxx and the 2024 Hyundai Creta:

Features Mahindra Thar Roxx Hyundai Creta Exterior Auto-LED projector headlights with LED DRLs

LED turn indicators

LED tail lights

Front LED fog lights

19-inch alloy wheels Auto-LED headlights with LED DRLs

LED turn indicators

LED tail lights

Front LED fog lights

17-inch alloy wheels Interior Dual-tone black and white dashboard

White leatherette seat upholstery

Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel

Two separate front armrests

Rear centre armrest with cup holders

Footwell lighting Dual-tone grey and white dashboard

White and grey leather seat upholstery

Leather-wrapped steering wheel, gear knob and door pads

Rear window sunshade

Door scuff plates

Rear parcel tray

Front armrest with storage space

Rear centre armrest with two cupholders

Ambient lighting

Sunglass holder Comfort and Convenience Auto AC with rear vents

Ventilated front seats

Panoramic sunroof

10.25-inch digital driver’s display

Wireless phone charger

Cruise control

6-way powered driver’s seat

Electrically adjustable ORVMs with auto-fold function

Cooled glove box

Push-button start/stop

Electric Locking Differential

Auto-dimming IRVM

Tilt-adjustable steering wheel Dual-zone auto AC with rear vents

Ventilated front seats

Panoramic sunroof

10.25-inch digital driver’s display

Wireless phone charger

Cruise control

8-way powered driver’s seat

Electrically adjustable ORVMs with auto-fold function

Paddle shifters

Keyless entry

Remote engine start

Cooled glove box

Auto-dimming IRVM

Tilt and telescopic adjustable steering wheel

Puddle lamps with welcome function

2-step rear reclining seat Infotainment 10.25-inch touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Connected car tech

9-speaker Harman Kardon sound system 10.25-inch touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Connected car tech

8-speaker Bose sound system Safety 6 airbags

Electronic stability control (ESC) with rollover mitigation

360-degree camera

Front and rear parking sensors

Hill hold and hill descent control

All-wheel disc brakes

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

Electronic parking brake with auto-hold

Rear defogger with rear wiper

Rain-sensing wipers

3-point seat belts for all seats

Seat belt reminder for all seats

ISOFIX child seat anchorage

Level 2 ADAS 6 airbags

Electronic stability control (ESC)

360-degree camera

Front and rear parking sensors

Hill hold and hill descent control

All-wheel disc brakes

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

Electronic parking brake with auto-hold

Rear defogger with rear wiper

Rain-sensing wipers

ISOFIX child seat anchorage

Level 2 ADAS

Parking assist

Both SUVs get an all-LED lighting setup, but the Creta gets puddle lamps with welcome functionality. On the other hand, the Thar Roxx gets bigger 19-inch alloy wheels.

The interiors of the Thar Roxx get the basics sorted, but the Hyundai SUV comes with rear window sunshades, a sunglass holder, and a 2-step reclining rear seat that makes it a slightly more premium offering.

On the creature comforts front, the Creta wins over the Thar Roxx by providing features like paddle shifters, keyless entry, remote engine start, and a telescopic-adjustment for the steering wheel.

Both cars come with a similar-sized touchscreen but the Thar Roxx gets one speaker more than the Creta.

The safety suite of both cars are similar, which include six airbags, level-2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) and a TPMS.

Which SUV To Buy?

The choice of SUV between the Mahindra Thar Roxx and the Hyundai Creta largely depends on where the cars will be used. If you want to take your car to off-road adventures without getting stuck at places without any proper roads, the Mahindra Thar Roxx will be the better bet for you. This 5-door Mahindra SUV also has a lot of features and safety tech to prove as a good family companion.

On the other hand, if you are looking for driving an SUV on the roads mostly and want a car that has some segment-best features, you should simply pick the Hyundai Creta. It also gets three different choices of engines for varied driving needs. This SUV has also been one of the top performers in the Indian market in terms of sales, further cementing the popularity of this SUV.

What will you pick between the Mahindra Thar Roxx and the Hyundai Creta? Tell us in the comments below.

