5 Door Mahindra Thar Roxx vs Hyundai Creta: Specifications Compared
Modified On Aug 22, 2024 08:08 PM By Dipan for Mahindra Thar ROXX
The new kid on the block, Mahindra Thar Roxx, mainly competes with the popular Hyundai Creta compact SUV thanks to its aggressive pricing
The Mahindra Thar Roxx was launched recently with prices starting from Rs Rs 12.99 lakh to Rs 20.49 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). Its pricing has made it a favourable alternative in the compact SUV space. So, we decided to put the segment leader, the Hyundai Creta, against the 5-door Thar Roxx to see which of these SUVs is the better choice.
Price
|
Model
|
Price
|
Mahindra Thar Roxx*
|
Rs 12.99 lakh to Rs 20.49 lakh
|
Hyundai Creta
|
Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 20.14 lakh
*Only the rear-wheel-drive (RWD) prices have been revealed. Prices of the 4-wheel-drive variants will be revealed soon.
Prices are ex-showroom, pan-India
The Mahindra Thar Roxx comes in six broad variants: MX1, MX3, MX5, AX3L, AX5L and AX7L. On the other hand, the Hyundai Creta is offered in seven variants: E, EX, S, S(O), SX, SX Tech, and SX(O).
Dimensions
|
Dimensions
|
Mahindra Thar Roxx
|
Hyundai Creta
|
Difference
|
Length
|
4,428 mm
|
4,330 mm
|
+98 mm
|
Width
|
1,870 mm
|
1,790 mm
|
+80 mm
|
Height
|
1,923 mm
|
1,635 mm
|
+288 mm
|
Wheelbase
|
2,850 mm
|
2,610 mm
|
+240 mm
As we can see from the above table, the Mahindra Thar Roxx is bigger than the Hyundai Creta in all aspects. This is likely to translate into a better in-cabin space and legroom in the Thar Roxx, thanks to the longer wheelbase as well.
Powertrain
|
Specifications
|
Mahindra Thar Roxx
|
Hyundai Creta
|
Engine
|
2-litre turbo-petrol
|
2.2-litre diesel
|
1.5-litre N/A petrol
|
1.5-litre turbo-petrol
|
1.5-litre diesel
|
Power
|
Up to 177 PS
|
Up to 175 PS
|
115 PS
|
160 PS
|
116 PS
|
Torque
|
Up to 380 Nm
|
Up to 370 Nm
|
144 Nm
|
253 Nm
|
250 Nm
|
Transmission
|
6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT^
|
6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT
|
6-speed MT/CVT
|
7-speed DCT
|
6-speed MT/6-speed AT
|
Drivetrain*
|
RWD
|
RWD/4WD
|
FWD
|
FWD
|
FWD
*RWD = Rear-Wheel-Drive; 4WD = Four-Wheel-Drive; FWD = Front-wheel-drive
^AT = Torque Converter Automatic Transmission; DCT = Dual-clutch automatic transmission
-
The naturally aspirated petrol engine available with the Hyundai Creta produces the least power and torque in the entire range.
-
Comparing the turbo-petrol engines here, the Thar Roxx gets a bigger 2-litre engine that produces 17 PS and 127 Nm more than what the 1.5-litre unit of the Creta produces.
-
The diesel engine on the Thar Roxx is also more powerful by 59 PS and 120 PS than that of the Creta.
-
The Thar Roxx gets an option of a 4WD setup with the diesel engine, while the Creta is a FWD offering.
Features
Here is a look at the major features of the Mahindra Thar Roxx and the 2024 Hyundai Creta:
|
Features
|
Mahindra Thar Roxx
|
Hyundai Creta
|
Exterior
|
|
|
Interior
|
|
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
|
|
Infotainment
|
|
|
Safety
|
|
- Both SUVs get an all-LED lighting setup, but the Creta gets puddle lamps with welcome functionality. On the other hand, the Thar Roxx gets bigger 19-inch alloy wheels.
-
The interiors of the Thar Roxx get the basics sorted, but the Hyundai SUV comes with rear window sunshades, a sunglass holder, and a 2-step reclining rear seat that makes it a slightly more premium offering.
-
On the creature comforts front, the Creta wins over the Thar Roxx by providing features like paddle shifters, keyless entry, remote engine start, and a telescopic-adjustment for the steering wheel.
-
Both cars come with a similar-sized touchscreen but the Thar Roxx gets one speaker more than the Creta.
-
The safety suite of both cars are similar, which include six airbags, level-2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) and a TPMS.
Which SUV To Buy?
The choice of SUV between the Mahindra Thar Roxx and the Hyundai Creta largely depends on where the cars will be used. If you want to take your car to off-road adventures without getting stuck at places without any proper roads, the Mahindra Thar Roxx will be the better bet for you. This 5-door Mahindra SUV also has a lot of features and safety tech to prove as a good family companion.
On the other hand, if you are looking for driving an SUV on the roads mostly and want a car that has some segment-best features, you should simply pick the Hyundai Creta. It also gets three different choices of engines for varied driving needs. This SUV has also been one of the top performers in the Indian market in terms of sales, further cementing the popularity of this SUV.
What will you pick between the Mahindra Thar Roxx and the Hyundai Creta? Tell us in the comments below.
