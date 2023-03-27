Modified On Mar 27, 2023 09:41 AM By Tarun for Toyota Innova Crysta

The list includes an EV, a brand new subcompact crossover, and two new performance-focused cars

The month of April might not have a lot of cars incoming, but all of them are exciting debuts. Maruti’s bringing in a new SUV-crossover while MG might have one of the most affordable electric cars for us. Besides the budget segment, we have two fast and costly cars going on sale as well.

Here are the five cars that are expected to either launch or debut in April 2023:

Maruti Fronx

Expected Launch Date - Early April

Expected Price - Rs 8 lakh onwards

Maruti’s Fronx is all set to go on sale in the first week of April. The Baleno-based crossover was revealed at the Auto Expo 2023 and is already available at dealerships for bookings and display. The Fronx will be offered with the Baleno’s 90PS 1.2-litre petrol unit and the exciting 1-litre turbo-petrol engine. It will feature a nine-inch touchscreen system, heads-up display, wireless charger, up to six airbags, ESC, and a 360-degree camera. The Fronx will be positioned in the same subcompact SUV league as the Brezza but at a more affordable price. It’s expected to retail from around Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom).

MG Comet EV

Expected Launch Date - Mid April

Expected Price - Rs 9 Lakh onwards

MG’s tiny two-door electric car, the Comet EV, is expected to be revealed in India in April. The four-seater electric hatchback will be a sub-3-metre long offering, making it even smaller than a Tata Nano. The Indonesian-spec Air EV, gets the choice of 17.3kWh and 26.7kWh battery packs, which claim a driving range of up to 200 and 300 kilometres, respectively. We’re expecting both the options to be offered in India as well. Features onboard should include a dual 10.25-inch screens for the touchscreen infotainment and driver’s display, steering-mounted controls, AC, dual front airbags, and a rear parking camera. The Comet EV is expected to be priced around Rs 9 lakh onwards, rivaling the Tata Tiago EV and Citroen eC3.

Toyota Innova Crysta’s Top-end Variants

Expected Launch Date - April End

Expected Price - Rs 22 Lakh onwards

Toyota recently announced the prices of base-spec G and GX variants of the Innova Crysta. However, the prices of the VX and ZX variants are yet to be announced, which are expected in April. The Crysta is now available in a diesel-manual combination, using its 150PS 2.4-litre diesel engine with a five-speed manual transmission. The feature list for the top-end variants will continue to be the same with an eight-inch touchscreen system, powered driver’s seat, up to seven airbags, and a rear parking camera.

Lamborghini Urus S

Launch Date - April 13

The facelifted Urus will debut in India this month, in form of the S variant. It’s nearly as powerful and quick as the super SUV’s performance variant, using the same 666PS 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8. It can sprint from 0-100kmph in just 3.7 seconds flat. The Urus S looks slightly different than its predecessor, sporting more aggressive creases, redesigned bumpers, and a tweaked rear fascia. The features, air suspension, and driving modes continue to be the same as earlier.

Mercedes AMG GT S E Performance

Launch Date - April 11

The German Marque’s first plug-in-hybrid AMG will race to the Indian shores in early April. It’s powered by a 4-litre twin-turbo V8 which is tuned for 639PS and 900Nm. Supporting the ICE engine is a 204PS/320Nm rear axle-mounted electric motor. The whole setup belts out an insane 843PS and up to 1470Nm! The 6.1kWh battery pack helps in delivering performance and offers a minimal range of 12 kilometres. The four-door GT coupe sports subtle styling changes over the standard version, inside and out; most of them exclusive to the PHEV.

BS6 Phase 2 Compliant cars

Several carmakers have rolled out their BS6 Phase 2 compliant lineup, some carmakers like Mahindra, Nissan, Honda, MG, and Toyota are still left. All the vehicles which are supposed to continue, should be RDE-compliant by the early days of April.