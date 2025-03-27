3 Major Differences Between The Thailand-spec Hyundai Creta N Line And India-spec Model

While the exterior and interior design of both Creta N Line iterations are the same, there are 3 major differences between the two models

While the facelifted Hyundai Creta N Line was launched in India back in 2024, it has now been revealed recently in Thailand with a similar exterior and interior design. However, there were three things that were different in the Thailand-spec Creta N Line compared to the India-spec model. Here are those differences:

A Less Powerful Engine

While the India-spec Hyundai Creta N Line comes with a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, the Thailand-spec model is equipped with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. Here are the detailed specifications:

Thailand-spec Creta N Line India-spec Creta N Line Engine 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine Power 115 PS 160 PS Torque 144 Nm 253 Nm

The Indian-spec Creta N-Line’s engine produces 45 PS and 109 Nm more than the model available in Thailand.

Only Automatic Transmission On Offer

Here are the transmission options of both versions of the Creta N Line:

Thailand-spec Creta N Line India-spec Creta N Line Transmission option CVT^ 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT*

*DCT = Dual-clutch automatic transmission

^CVT = Continuously variable automatic transmission

The Thailand-spec Creta N Line comes with only a CVT transmission and no manual option is on offer. The India-spec model, on the other hand, comes with a more-premium DCT option and a 6-speed manual gearbox, the latter of which gives more control over the gearshifts of the SUV, thus providing a more enthusiastic drive experience.

Lesser Colour Options

Here are the details of the colour options available with both the Thailand-spec and India-spec Creta N Line:

Thailand-spec Creta N Line India-spec Creta N Line Creamy White Pearl with Black Roof Titan Grey Matte Dragon Red Pearl with Black Roof Abyss Black Atlas White Thunder Blue with Abyss Black roof Shadow Grey with Abyss Black Roof Atlas White with Abyss Black roof

The table suggests that both the Creta N Line models come with different hues, with the India-spec model having a wider array of shades in its palette.

Other than this, everything including the design elements and the feature suite is the same for the Hyundai Creta N Line in both the markets.

Price And Rivals

The India-spec Hyundai Creta N Line is priced between Rs 16.93 lakh and Rs 20.64 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). It can be considered a sportier alternative to other compact SUVs including the Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq.

