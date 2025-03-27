3 Major Differences Between The Thailand-spec Hyundai Creta N Line And India-spec Model
Modified On Mar 27, 2025 05:04 PM By Dipan for Hyundai Creta N Line
- 2K Views
-
- Write a comment
While the exterior and interior design of both Creta N Line iterations are the same, there are 3 major differences between the two models
While the facelifted Hyundai Creta N Line was launched in India back in 2024, it has now been revealed recently in Thailand with a similar exterior and interior design. However, there were three things that were different in the Thailand-spec Creta N Line compared to the India-spec model. Here are those differences:
A Less Powerful Engine
While the India-spec Hyundai Creta N Line comes with a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, the Thailand-spec model is equipped with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. Here are the detailed specifications:
|
Thailand-spec Creta N Line
|
India-spec Creta N Line
|
Engine
|
1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine
|
1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine
|
Power
|
115 PS
|
160 PS
|
Torque
|
144 Nm
|
253 Nm
The Indian-spec Creta N-Line’s engine produces 45 PS and 109 Nm more than the model available in Thailand.
Only Automatic Transmission On Offer
Here are the transmission options of both versions of the Creta N Line:
|
Thailand-spec Creta N Line
|
India-spec Creta N Line
|
Transmission option
|
CVT^
|
6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT*
*DCT = Dual-clutch automatic transmission
^CVT = Continuously variable automatic transmission
The Thailand-spec Creta N Line comes with only a CVT transmission and no manual option is on offer. The India-spec model, on the other hand, comes with a more-premium DCT option and a 6-speed manual gearbox, the latter of which gives more control over the gearshifts of the SUV, thus providing a more enthusiastic drive experience.
Also Read: Kia EV6: New vs Old Model Explained In Images
Lesser Colour Options
Here are the details of the colour options available with both the Thailand-spec and India-spec Creta N Line:
|
Thailand-spec Creta N Line
|
India-spec Creta N Line
|
Creamy White Pearl with Black Roof
|
Titan Grey Matte
|
Dragon Red Pearl with Black Roof
|
Abyss Black
|
Atlas White
|
Thunder Blue with Abyss Black roof
|
Shadow Grey with Abyss Black Roof
|
Atlas White with Abyss Black roof
The table suggests that both the Creta N Line models come with different hues, with the India-spec model having a wider array of shades in its palette.
Other than this, everything including the design elements and the feature suite is the same for the Hyundai Creta N Line in both the markets.
Price And Rivals
The India-spec Hyundai Creta N Line is priced between Rs 16.93 lakh and Rs 20.64 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). It can be considered a sportier alternative to other compact SUVs including the Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq.
Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.