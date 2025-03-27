All
    3 Major Differences Between The Thailand-spec Hyundai Creta N Line And India-spec Model

    Modified On Mar 27, 2025 05:04 PM By Dipan for Hyundai Creta N Line

    While the exterior and interior design of both Creta N Line iterations are the same, there are 3 major differences between the two models

    While the facelifted Hyundai Creta N Line was launched in India back in 2024, it has now been revealed recently in Thailand with a similar exterior and interior design. However, there were three things that were different in the Thailand-spec Creta N Line compared to the India-spec model. Here are those differences:

    A Less Powerful Engine

    While the India-spec Hyundai Creta N Line comes with a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, the Thailand-spec model is equipped with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. Here are the detailed specifications:

     

    Thailand-spec Creta N Line

    India-spec Creta N Line

    Engine

    1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine

    1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine

    Power

    115 PS

    160 PS

    Torque

    144 Nm

    253 Nm

    The Indian-spec Creta N-Line’s engine produces 45 PS and 109 Nm more than the model available in Thailand.

    Only Automatic Transmission On Offer

    Here are the transmission options of both versions of the Creta N Line:

     

    Thailand-spec Creta N Line

    India-spec Creta N Line

    Transmission option

    CVT^

    6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT*

    *DCT = Dual-clutch automatic transmission

    ^CVT = Continuously variable automatic transmission

    The Thailand-spec Creta N Line comes with only a CVT transmission and no manual option is on offer. The India-spec model, on the other hand, comes with a more-premium DCT option and a 6-speed manual gearbox, the latter of which gives more control over the gearshifts of the SUV, thus providing a more enthusiastic drive experience.

    Lesser Colour Options

    Here are the details of the colour options available with both the Thailand-spec and India-spec Creta N Line:

    Thailand-spec Creta N Line

    India-spec Creta N Line

    Creamy White Pearl with Black Roof

    Titan Grey Matte

    Dragon Red Pearl with Black Roof

    Abyss Black
     

    Atlas White
     

    Thunder Blue with Abyss Black roof 
     

    Shadow Grey with Abyss Black Roof 
     

    Atlas White with Abyss Black roof

    The table suggests that both the Creta N Line models come with different hues, with the India-spec model having a wider array of shades in its palette.

    Other than this, everything including the design elements and the feature suite is the same for the Hyundai Creta N Line in both the markets.

    Price And Rivals

    The India-spec Hyundai Creta N Line is priced between Rs 16.93 lakh and Rs 20.64 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). It can be considered a sportier alternative to other compact SUVs including the Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq.

