3 Cars That Will Be Launched / Unveiled In November 2025

The second last month of 2025 will be marked by two important nameplate introductions along with the possible debut of an all-electric Mahindra SUV

While 2025 is almost over, there are still two months to go that could still give us more new launches in the automotive industry. Speaking particularly of the new car launches in November, two major nameplates are slated for a launch, along with the reveal of the all-electric version of a popular Mahindra SUV. Here are all the details:

2025 Hyundai Venue

Launch On: November 4

Expected Price: Rs 7.5 lakh to Rs 14 lakh

After more than six years since its India launch, the Hyundai Venue is set for a generation change. Hyundai has made extensive changes to the design and features set of the SUV. It gets connected lighting setups, dual 12.3-inch screens, a 360-degree camera, ventilated front seats and Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). Engines on offer will include the same petrol and diesel units as before, however the diesel engine now also has the Kia Sonet’s 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox option.

Tata Sierra

Launch On: November 25

Expected Price: Rs 11 lakh

One of Tata’s oldest nameplates, the Sierra, is set to make its return in a brand new avatar following its debut as a concept back at the Auto Expo 2025. The Indian carmaker will be introducing it in both internal combustion engine (ICE) and EV forms, with the former to arrive first. The 2025 Tata Sierra’s feature highlights are expected to include a triple screen layout, connected LED lighting, panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, Level-2 ADAS, and multiple airbags. Engine options could be Tata’s new 1.5-litre TGDi turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel, both with manual and automatic transmission choices.

Mahindra XEV 7e

Expected Debut: Mid-November

Expected Price: Rs 21 lakh

The Mahindra XEV 7e, which is the all-electric version of the Mahindra XUV700, is also expected to break cover in November 2025. It was back in January 2025 when the first set of electric SUV’s images was leaked online giving us a proper first look at its design. Mahindra will give it EV-specific changes like a closed-off grille and a connected lighting setup as the XEV 9e along with a triple-screens setup. It is also expected to get the same electric powertrain choices as the bigger XEV 9e (59 kWh with 542 km and 79 kWh with 656 km).

So, November 2025 will be marked by the launches of two new cars along with the possible debut of a popular Mahindra nameplate in an electric guise. Which one are you the most excited for? Let us know in the comments below.

All prices, ex-showroom