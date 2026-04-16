2026 Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Base-spec Comfortline Vs Top-spec GT Plus Chrome/Sport Compared: Big Difference!

The Volkswagen Taigun is the latest compact SUV to get a facelift after the Skoda Kushaq. With this facelift, the 2026 Taigun now looks like a mini-Tiguan with similar exterior design revisions, while also packing new features in its variant lineup. The lineup is made of six broad variants: Comfortline, Highline, Topline, Highline Plus, GT Line, and GT Plus (Chrome and Sport).

In this article, we compare the base-spec Comfortline variant of the Taigun with its top-spec GT Plus Chrome/Sport variants to show the contrast between the entry-level and flagship variants of the German SUV.

Volkswagen Taigun Comfortline VS GT Plus Chrome/Sport: Design

The Comfortline might be the entry-level variant in the Taigun’s lineup, but it doesn’t look too far off from the top-spec variant in terms of how the design feels. You can check all the details, including the features and price of the Comfortline variant here, but for now, let’s see how it fares against the top-spec variant.

Front

Both variants get a full LED lighting setup with LED headlights and LED DRLs. While the Comfortline gets a chrome strip connecting the headlights, the GT Plus Chrome/Sport variants feature the new connected LED DRL setup in the middle and the illuminated VW logo, which looks rich at night.

The styling of the bumper is exactly the same, with only different inserts and finishes that differentiate the styling when compared to the GT Plus Sport. The Comfortline and GT Plus Chrome share the chrome strips and silver diffuser, while the Sport gets glossy black strips and a black diffuser.

The GT Plus Chrome and Sport also sport the GT branding on the grille, finished in red colour. Know more about the specs of the GT Plus Sport trim here.

Side

The profile is arguably the only place where the Comfortline looks a bit dull compared to the top variants. It features 16-inch steel wheels with full wheel covers, compared to the 17-inch alloy wheels (dual-tone finish in the Chrome and black finish in the Sport) of the top variant. Those alloy wheels also feature red brake callipers, denoting the sporty nature of the GT Plus trim.

Body coloured door handles and LED turn indicators on the ORVMs are common between the variants, but the ORVMs on the Chrome and Sport feature chrome and dark chrome finishes, respectively. There’s also a chrome window line and ‘GT’ badging on the door on the top-spec variants.

Rear

This is an angle where the base and top-spec variants share more similarities than differences. Both get the connected LED lighting setup and sequential turn indicators, with the only difference being that the base variant missed out on the illuminated VW logo. The bumper design, just like the front, is identical and the differences come in the finishes.

The TAIGUN lettering and strip on the bumper is finished in chrome, while the skid plate is finished in silver in the base and top-spec Chrome variants. In the Sport variant, they are finished in black for a sporty touch.

Volkswagen Taigun Comfortline VS GT Plus Chrome/Sport: Colour Options

The 2026 Volkswagen Taigun is available in nine monotone shades: Lava Blue Metallic, Carbon Steel Grey Metallic, Wild Cherry Red Metallic, Deep Black Pearl Effect, Reflex Silver Metallic, Candy White, Steel Grey, Carbon Steel Matte and Avocado Pearl Effect.

Amongst these, the Comfortline variant only misses out on the Deep Black and Carbon Steel Matte shades. The GT Plus Chrome/Sport variant get all the colour options and additionally offer a dual-tone black roof with the Wild Cherry Red, Candy White and Reflex Silver hues.

Volkswagen Taigun Comfortline VS GT Plus Chrome/Sport: Interior

Inside, the Comfortline shows its entry-level roots, while the GT Plus Chrome/Sport offers you a premium experience with tasteful contrasts, sporty touches and premium finishes.

For starters, the theme of the base variant is simple with a dual-tone treatment that uses black shades on the top half of the dashboard and a beige colour on the bottom half. It also gets some grey patterned plastic inserts for some contrast, along with some chrome inserts on AC vent sliders. The seats are fabric here with some grey stitching.

On the other hand, while the GT Plus Chrome also gets a dual-tone theme, it offers better looks with Armur Grey glossy inserts. The cabin also feels richer with dual-tone storm grey/soul leatherette seats with red stitching and GT branding on the back rest. The central armrest also gets a leatherette finish and the aluminium pedals add a sporty touch. At night, the red ambient lighting and footwell illumination further adds to the sporty experience.

Volkswagen Taigun Comfortline VS GT Plus Chrome/Sport: Features

Volkswagen has offered all the daily-use features in the base Comfortline variant, while the top-spec GT Plus Chrome/Sport variants pack features that are comparable to the segment. You can check out the variant-wise features of the Volkswagen Taigun in this story, but as far as the base variant is concerned, you get essentials like all four power windows, electrically adjustable ORVMs, auto AC with rear AC vents, flat-folding rear seats and steering-mounted controls.

Unlike some cars in the segment, the base variant also gets a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, which can be used for navigation and playing music on the 6-speaker sound system.

But the top-spec variants add a slew of creature comforts and convenience features like 60:40 rear seat split, push button start/stop, auto headlights, auto-dimming IRVM, powered and ventilated front seats, panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charger and an air purifier. There’s an upgraded tech package too with features like a 10.1-inch infotainment system that gets an AI assistant, wireless connectivity for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and an exclusive GT welcome message animation, a new 10.25-inch digital cluster, connected car tech, and an 8-speaker sound system.

Volkswagen Taigun Comfortline VS GT Plus Chrome/Sport: Safety

Features like 6 airbags, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), ISOFIX mounts, rear defogger, rear wiper and washer, and electronics like ABS with EBD and electronic stability control (ESC) are offered as standard fitments in the 2026 Volkswagen Taigun.

Additional features like hill-start assist, front and rear parking sensors, and a reverse parking camera are added in the higher variants. Features like an autonomous driving assistance system (ADAS) are not available in the Volkswagen Taigun.

The compact SUV received a 5-star crash test rating from Global NCAP in 2022.

Volkswagen Taigun Comfortline VS GT Plus Chrome/Sport: Powertrain

The Volkswagen Taigun GT is a turbo-petrol only offering with two engines to choose from: a 3-cylinder, 1-litre and a 4-cylinder, 1.5-litre engine. Here are the specifications:

Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre turbo-petrol Cylinders 3-cylinder 4-cylinder Output 115 PS / 178 Nm 150 PS / 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/8-speed AT* 7-speed DCT^ Fuel efficiency (Claimed) 19.98 kmpl/ 19.54 kmpl 18.85 kmpl

The base Comfortline variant is available with the smaller engine, but only with the manual transmission.

The top-spec GT Plus Chrome/Sport variants only get the bigger 1.5-litre engine, which is available with a 7-speed DCT only.

The DCT in the GT Plus Chrome/Sport variants also get paddle shifters.

*AT= torque converter automatic transmission, ^DCT= Dual-clutch automatic transmission

Additional stats: The Comfortline variant with the 1-litre turbo-petrol MT has a kerb weight of 1213 kg. The GT Plus Chrome and Sport variants with the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engines have a kerb weight of 1317 kg and 1320 kg, respectively.

Volkswagen Taigun Comfortline VS GT Plus Chrome/Sport: Price And Rivals

Variant Price (ex-showroom) 1-litre MT Comfortline Rs 11 lakh 1.5-litre DCT GT Plus Chrome Rs 19 lakh 1.5-litre DCT GT Plus Sport Rs 19.30 lakh

The 2026 Volkswagen Taigun starts from Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom), while the prices for the top-spec GT Plus trims go up to Rs 19.30 lakh (ex-showroom).

With this facelift, the German compact SUV will pose as a tougher rival to the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Sierra, Toyota Hyryder, Maruti Grand Vitara, Maruti Victoris, Skoda Kushaq Facelift, MG Astor, Honda Elevate, and Renault Duster.

CarDekho Says

If you’re in the market for a compact SUV that is spacious and comfortable enough for four people, but fun to drive at the same time, then the Volkswagen Taigun should be amongst the top three cars on your list (the other two being the Skoda Kushaq and Renault Duster).

As far as the variants of this story are concerned, the Comfortline offers you a good entry into the lineup with all the basics on a budget. If you don’t care about the fancy features and just want an SUV that covers all the basics with a strong dynamic balance, then this is the value-for-money variant that won't be heavy on your wallet.

But if you want that same dynamic trait with even stronger performance and don’t mind spending the extra premium for a rich interior that looks and feels premium with modern-day features, then you can consider stretching to the top-spec variants.