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    Tesla Model Y Vs Hyundai Ioniq 5: Which Electric SUV Should You Buy And Why?

    An American newcomer goes head-on with the well-established Ioniq 5. Which one wins?

    Published On May 08, 2026 03:02 PM By CarDekho

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    Tesla Model Y Vs Hyundai Ioniq 5

    Tesla entered the Indian market in 2025 with its first product being the Model Y, and ever since, it has been the centre of attraction in this segment because of its design and tech-laden cabin. One of its top rivals, the Hyundai Ioniq 5, also got a facelift a few weeks back, and it seems ready to take on the Model Y. Both cars cater to a similar audience and offer strong battery packs, a feature-loaded interior, a slew of creature comforts, and strong safety packages, but which one has the edge in a head-to-head on-paper battle?

    If you are considering any one of these electric SUVs, take a closer look at how they compare in terms of price, dimensions, design, features, and powertrain options, and find out which one is better.

    Price And Variants

    Model

    Tesla Model Y

    Hyundai Ioniq 5

    Price (ex-showroom)

    Rs. 59.89 lakh to Rs. 67.89 lakh 

    Rs. 55.70 lakh 

    • The Ioniq 5 has a significantly lower price of Rs 55.70 lakh, which undercuts the Model Y by a massive Rs 4.19 lakh.

    • The top-spec variant of the Model Y is more expensive by 12.19 lakh compared to the Ioniq 5.

    • The Tesla Model Y is available in a total of 3 variants, which gives buyers a diverse range to choose from, whereas the Ioniq 5 gets a single fully loaded variant.

    Let’s find out which SUV justifies its pricing better:

    Dimensions

    Model

    Tesla Model Y

    Hyundai Ioniq 5

    Difference

    Length 

    4790 mm

    4655 mm

    +135 mm

    Width 

    1982 mm

    1890 mm

    + 92 mm

    Height

    1624 mm

    1625 mm

    (-1 mm)

    Wheelbase 

    2890 mm

    3000 mm

    (-10 mm)

    Boot Space

    822 litres

    520 litres

    +302 litres

     

    • As seen in the comparison table, the Tesla Model Y is significantly longer and wider than the Ioniq 5.

    Tesla Model Y
    Hyundai Ioniq 5

    • However, both cars are of similar height.

    • The Hyundai Ioniq 5 also has a slightly longer wheelbase which should free up more space inside.

    Tesla Model Y
    Hyundai Ioniq 5

    • When it comes to boot space, the Tesla again takes the lead by offering a massive 822 litre boot.

    Note:

    Tesla recently launched the L variant of the Model Y, which becomes the new mid variant. It gets a six seater layout and much larger dimensions too. You can take a look at it in detail here.

    Colour Options 

    Tesla Model Y

    Hyundai Ioniq 5

    Stealth Grey

    Titan Grey

    Pearl White Multi-Coat

    Optic White

    Diamond Black

    Midnight Black Pearl

    Glacier Blue

    Gravity Gold Matte

    Ultra Red

    -

    Quick Silver

    -

    Cosmic Silver

    -

    • Both the Tesla Model Y and Hyundai Ioniq 5 offer a good mix of colour options, including shades like white, grey, and black, which are commonly preferred by buyers. However, the Model Y offers a wider palette overall.

    • All colours on the Tesla Model Y (except Stealth Grey) have to be purchased at an additional amount starting from Rs 95,000, while some colours also cost up to Rs 1.85 lakh. Whereas all colours on the Ioniq 5 come standard. Check out this story to know more about the colour options of the Tesla Model Y.

    Powertrain Options 

    Model

    Tesla Model Y

    Hyundai Ioniq 5

    Variant

    Premium RWD

    Premium RWD Long-range

    L Premium AWD

    RWD Long-range

    Claimed Range (WLTP)

    500 km

    661 km

    681 km

    690 km

    Battery Pack

    NA

    NA

    NA

    84 kWh

    No. of Electric Motors

    1

    1

    2

    1

    Power (PS)

    NA

    NA

    NA

    229 PS

    Torque (Nm)

    NA

    NA

    NA

    350 Nm

    Claimed Acceleration (0-100 kmph)

    5.9 seconds

    5.6 seconds

    5 seconds

    NA

    DC Fast Charging Speed

    250 kW

    250 kW

    250 kW

    350 kW

    Drivetrain

    Rear-wheel drive

    Rear-wheel drive

    All-wheel drive

    Rear-wheel drive

    • Tesla does not reveal certain specifications about the Model Y’s battery size and power output.

    • The Ioniq 5 offers slightly more range than the Tesla, and faster DC fast charging capabilities as well.

    Tesla Model Y
    Hyundai Ioniq 5

    • However, for enthusiasts, the Model Y L’s All-wheel drive setup could feel stronger and grippier than the Ioniq 5’s RWD-only setup.

    Features 

    Feature

    Tesla Model Y

    Hyundai Ioniq 5

    Automatic headlights

    LED headlights

    LED DRLs

    LED taillight

    Wheels

    19-inch alloy wheels

    20-inch alloy wheels

    Infotainment System

    16-inch touchscreen

    12.3-inch touchscreen

    Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

    ✅ (wireless)

    ✅ (wireless)

    Digital Driver’s Display

    ✅ (12.3-inch)

    Cruise Control

    ✅ 

    Powered front seats

    ✅ (12-way for both driver and co-driver)

    Powered rear seats

    Front Seat ventilation

    Sunroof

    Panoramic glass roof

    Panoramic glass roof

    Rear-row touchscreen

    ✅ (8-inch)

    Rear Seat Heating

    Rear window sunshades

    Sound system

    9-speaker audio system 

    8-speaker BOSE audio system

    Automatic Climate Control

    ✅ (Dual-zone)

    ✅ (Dual-zone)

    Power-adjustable AC Vents

    Wireless Phone Charging

    Ambient Lighting

    Push-button start/stop.

    Heated steering wheel

    Heated ORVMs

    Drive Modes

    Powered tailgate

    Connected Car Tech

    Airbags

    Multiple

    6

    Electronic parking brake with auto-hold

    All-wheel disc brakes

    ✅ 

    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System

    Rain-sensing wipers

    Parking Sensors 

    ✅ (Front and rear)

    ✅ (Front and rear)

    360-degree Camera

    ADAS

    ✅ (Level 2)

    Fully Self Driving capabilities

    ✅(optional)

    ISOFIX Child Seat Mount

    Auto-dimming IRVM

    • As seen in the comparison table above, both cars are very well equipped, offering a long list of features spanning from essential to the latest convenience tech like a large infotainment screen, ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, dual-zone climate control, powered tailgate, wireless charging and a panoramic glass roof.

    Tesla Model Y
    Hyundai Ioniq 5

    • The equipment list on the Tesla Model Y, however, feels a bit stronger with advanced features like optional fully self-driving capabilities, a second-row touchscreen, powered AC vents and powered rear seats.

    Tesla Model Y
    Hyundai Ioniq 5

    • The Ioniq one-ups the Model Y with a superior audio system, drive modes, a dedicated digital driver’s display and larger alloy wheels.

    Verdict

    The Tesla Model Y is the first product by Tesla in India, and it has carved out its own fanbase. It keeps things less complicated and simplified with standard and long-wheelbase variants, a feature-loaded cabin, a full driverless driving package, and multiple battery pack options that deliver a respectable driving range and great performance. The car appeals to customers who want a minimal and unintrusive experience.

    Tesla Model Y

    In comparison, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 comes at a more affordable price, has a spacious cabin, a feature-packed interior, and most importantly, a much wider sales and service network. This makes the Ioniq 5 more versatile as an overall package.

    Hyundai Ioniq 5

    Overall, the Tesla Model Y does have an advantage on paper due to its added space, wider range of variants, driverless features, and multiple battery pack options, but all of this comes at a hefty premium. In contrast, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 facelift turns out to be more appealing for buyers seeking a more predictable ownership experience, a premium feel, and a distinctive design, all under budget. 

    Other Cars You Can Consider

    While the Tesla Model Y and Hyundai Ioniq 5 are both very great products, you can still have a look at some of the alternatives to these cars in the segment and what they offer: 

    • BMW iX1: For an added luxury brand value, rich interior, sharp driving dynamics, and a more conventional premium SUV feel. 

    • Volvo EC40: Choose it if you admire a standout coupe-SUV styling, strong performance, and Volvo’s unmatched focus on safety and understated luxury. 

    • Kia EV6: For its sporty design, strong road presence, good balance between ride, handling, and performance, premium-looking interior, and top-notch material quality. 

    • BYD Sealion 7: Choose it if you’re looking for a strong value-for-money product in the premium EV space with the most performance, driving range, and a plush, feature-loaded cabin.

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