Tesla Model Y Vs Hyundai Ioniq 5: Which Electric SUV Should You Buy And Why?

Tesla entered the Indian market in 2025 with its first product being the Model Y, and ever since, it has been the centre of attraction in this segment because of its design and tech-laden cabin. One of its top rivals, the Hyundai Ioniq 5, also got a facelift a few weeks back, and it seems ready to take on the Model Y. Both cars cater to a similar audience and offer strong battery packs, a feature-loaded interior, a slew of creature comforts, and strong safety packages, but which one has the edge in a head-to-head on-paper battle?

If you are considering any one of these electric SUVs, take a closer look at how they compare in terms of price, dimensions, design, features, and powertrain options, and find out which one is better.

Price And Variants

Model Tesla Model Y Hyundai Ioniq 5 Price (ex-showroom) Rs. 59.89 lakh to Rs. 67.89 lakh Rs. 55.70 lakh

The Ioniq 5 has a significantly lower price of Rs 55.70 lakh, which undercuts the Model Y by a massive Rs 4.19 lakh.

The top-spec variant of the Model Y is more expensive by 12.19 lakh compared to the Ioniq 5.

The Tesla Model Y is available in a total of 3 variants, which gives buyers a diverse range to choose from, whereas the Ioniq 5 gets a single fully loaded variant.

Let’s find out which SUV justifies its pricing better:

Dimensions

Model Tesla Model Y Hyundai Ioniq 5 Difference Length 4790 mm 4655 mm +135 mm Width 1982 mm 1890 mm + 92 mm Height 1624 mm 1625 mm (-1 mm) Wheelbase 2890 mm 3000 mm (-10 mm) Boot Space 822 litres 520 litres +302 litres

As seen in the comparison table, the Tesla Model Y is significantly longer and wider than the Ioniq 5.

However, both cars are of similar height.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 also has a slightly longer wheelbase which should free up more space inside.

When it comes to boot space, the Tesla again takes the lead by offering a massive 822 litre boot.

Note: Tesla recently launched the L variant of the Model Y, which becomes the new mid variant. It gets a six seater layout and much larger dimensions too. You can take a look at it in detail here.

Colour Options

Tesla Model Y Hyundai Ioniq 5 Stealth Grey Titan Grey Pearl White Multi-Coat Optic White Diamond Black Midnight Black Pearl Glacier Blue Gravity Gold Matte Ultra Red - Quick Silver - Cosmic Silver -

Both the Tesla Model Y and Hyundai Ioniq 5 offer a good mix of colour options, including shades like white, grey, and black, which are commonly preferred by buyers. However, the Model Y offers a wider palette overall.

All colours on the Tesla Model Y (except Stealth Grey) have to be purchased at an additional amount starting from Rs 95,000, while some colours also cost up to Rs 1.85 lakh. Whereas all colours on the Ioniq 5 come standard. Check out this story to know more about the colour options of the Tesla Model Y.

Powertrain Options

Model Tesla Model Y Hyundai Ioniq 5 Variant Premium RWD Premium RWD Long-range L Premium AWD RWD Long-range Claimed Range (WLTP) 500 km 661 km 681 km 690 km Battery Pack NA NA NA 84 kWh No. of Electric Motors 1 1 2 1 Power (PS) NA NA NA 229 PS Torque (Nm) NA NA NA 350 Nm Claimed Acceleration (0-100 kmph) 5.9 seconds 5.6 seconds 5 seconds NA DC Fast Charging Speed 250 kW 250 kW 250 kW 350 kW Drivetrain Rear-wheel drive Rear-wheel drive All-wheel drive Rear-wheel drive

Tesla does not reveal certain specifications about the Model Y’s battery size and power output.

The Ioniq 5 offers slightly more range than the Tesla, and faster DC fast charging capabilities as well.

However, for enthusiasts, the Model Y L’s All-wheel drive setup could feel stronger and grippier than the Ioniq 5’s RWD-only setup.

Features

Feature Tesla Model Y Hyundai Ioniq 5 Automatic headlights ✅ ✅ LED headlights ✅ ✅ LED DRLs ✅ ✅ LED taillight ✅ ✅ Wheels 19-inch alloy wheels 20-inch alloy wheels Infotainment System 16-inch touchscreen 12.3-inch touchscreen Android Auto and Apple CarPlay ✅ (wireless) ✅ (wireless) Digital Driver’s Display ❌ ✅ (12.3-inch) Cruise Control ✅ ✅ Powered front seats ✅ ✅ (12-way for both driver and co-driver) Powered rear seats ✅ ❌ Front Seat ventilation ✅ ✅ Sunroof Panoramic glass roof Panoramic glass roof Rear-row touchscreen ✅ (8-inch) ❌ Rear Seat Heating ✅ ✅ Rear window sunshades ❌ ✅ Sound system 9-speaker audio system 8-speaker BOSE audio system Automatic Climate Control ✅ (Dual-zone) ✅ (Dual-zone) Power-adjustable AC Vents ✅ ❌ Wireless Phone Charging ✅ ✅ Ambient Lighting ✅ ✅ Push-button start/stop. ✅ ✅ Heated steering wheel ✅ ✅ Heated ORVMs ❌ ✅ Drive Modes ❌ ✅ Powered tailgate ✅ ✅ Connected Car Tech ✅ ✅ Airbags Multiple 6 Electronic parking brake with auto-hold ✅ ✅ All-wheel disc brakes ✅ ✅ Tyre Pressure Monitoring System ✅ ✅ Rain-sensing wipers ✅ ✅ Parking Sensors ✅ (Front and rear) ✅ (Front and rear) 360-degree Camera ✅ ✅ ADAS ✅ ✅ (Level 2) Fully Self Driving capabilities ✅(optional) ❌ ISOFIX Child Seat Mount ✅ ✅ Auto-dimming IRVM ✅ ✅

As seen in the comparison table above, both cars are very well equipped, offering a long list of features spanning from essential to the latest convenience tech like a large infotainment screen, ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, dual-zone climate control, powered tailgate, wireless charging and a panoramic glass roof.

The equipment list on the Tesla Model Y, however, feels a bit stronger with advanced features like optional fully self-driving capabilities, a second-row touchscreen, powered AC vents and powered rear seats.

The Ioniq one-ups the Model Y with a superior audio system, drive modes, a dedicated digital driver’s display and larger alloy wheels.

Verdict

The Tesla Model Y is the first product by Tesla in India, and it has carved out its own fanbase. It keeps things less complicated and simplified with standard and long-wheelbase variants, a feature-loaded cabin, a full driverless driving package, and multiple battery pack options that deliver a respectable driving range and great performance. The car appeals to customers who want a minimal and unintrusive experience.

In comparison, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 comes at a more affordable price, has a spacious cabin, a feature-packed interior, and most importantly, a much wider sales and service network. This makes the Ioniq 5 more versatile as an overall package.

Overall, the Tesla Model Y does have an advantage on paper due to its added space, wider range of variants, driverless features, and multiple battery pack options, but all of this comes at a hefty premium. In contrast, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 facelift turns out to be more appealing for buyers seeking a more predictable ownership experience, a premium feel, and a distinctive design, all under budget.

Other Cars You Can Consider

While the Tesla Model Y and Hyundai Ioniq 5 are both very great products, you can still have a look at some of the alternatives to these cars in the segment and what they offer: