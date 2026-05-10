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    2026 Tesla Model Y Vs BYD Sealion 7: Which Electric SUV Makes More Sense For India?

    Both BYD and Tesla are global EV giants and have introduced well-packaged SUVs in India. Which one is for you? Let’s find out.

    Published On May 10, 2026 11:02 AM By Yashein

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    Tesla Model Y Vs BYD Sealion 7

    The premium electric SUV space in India just got a lot more interesting. Tesla finally arrived in the country with the Model Y, a car so globally iconic that it does not need an introduction. On the other hand, we have a credible rival, known as the BYD Sealion 7. The Sealion 7 launched in early 2025 and quickly established itself as one of the top electric SUVs at its price point. 

    Both EVs are large, feature-loaded, and will make you forget the term “range anxiety”. If you are looking for an electric SUV that costs upwards of Rs 50 lakh, then these two options are worth considering. In this report, we take you through their dimensions, colour options, features, powertrain, pricing and safety. Let's break it all down: 

    Price

    Model

    Tesla Model Y

    BYD Sealion 7 

    Price (ex-showroom)

    From Rs 59.89 lakh to Rs 67.89 lakh 

    From Rs 49.40 lakh to Rs 54.90 lakh 

    • The Model Y’s base variant is around Rs 10 lakh more expensive than that of the Sealion 7. 

    • If you compare the top-spec variants, the difference further increases to almost Rs 13 lakh.  

    • The value proposition is clearly tilted towards the Sealion 7 on paper, but let’s take a closer look at the specifications, which give you a clearer picture: 

    Dimensions

    Parameter

    Tesla Model Y

    BYD Sealion 7 

    Difference

    Length

    4790 mm

    4830 mm

    (-40 mm)

    Width

    1982 mm

    1925 mm

    +57 mm

    Height 

    1624 mm

    1620 mm 

    +4 mm

    Wheelbase

    2890 mm

    2930 mm

    -40 mm

    • The Model Y is the larger car when it comes to its width, but the BYD leads with a longer wheelbase and length. Both cars have almost the same height,

    Tesla Model Y
    BYD Sealion 7

    • It is worth noting that these figures are of the top-spec Model Y RWD Long-range, but Tesla also offers the Model Y L mid-variant which was launched recently in India and has significantly larger proportions compared to other variants of the SUV.

    Tesla Model Y
    BYD Sealion 7

    • For families prioritising interior space and rear-seat comfort, the Model Y L's dimensional advantage is something you cannot ignore. 

    Seating layouts:

    The Sealion 7 is a 5-seater SUV with two rows, while the Tesla Model Y comes with both 5 and 6-seater configurations. The Model Y L comes with three rows, featuring a 2+2+2-seater layout. 

    Colour Options

    Tesla Model Y

    BYD Sealion 7 

    Cosmic Silver (Only with Model Y L) 

    Aurora White

    Quick Silver* 

    Shark Gray 

    Ultra Red

    Cosmic Black 

    Glacier Blue 

    Atlantis Gray

    Diamond Black 

    -

    Pearl White (multi-coat)

    -

    Stealth Grey 

    -

    *Not available with Model Y L

    • The Model Y offers three extra shades over the Sealion 7, allowing buyers to choose from a wider range.

    • Apart from the Stealth Grey, all hues of the Model Y come at an additional cost. Want to know the price of these colours? Check out this story.

    Powertrains

    Model 

    Tesla Model Y 

    BYD Sealion 7 

    Battery Pack

    NA

    NA

    NA 

    82.5 kWh 

    82.5 kWh

    Drivetrain 

    Rear-wheel drive 

    Rear-wheel drive Long range 

    All-wheel drive

    Rear-wheel drive 

    All-wheel drive

    Claimed Range (WLTP)

    500 km 

    622 km 

    681 km 

    567 km*

    542 km*

    No. of electric motor(s)

    1

    1

    1

    2

    Acceleration (0 to 100 kmph)

    5.9 seconds 

    5.6 seconds

    5 seconds

    6.7 seconds 

    4.5 seconds 

    *NEDC-claimed range

    • The Tesla Model Y is available with three powertrains in India - standard RWD, Long Range RWD, and the long-wheelbase AWD Model Y L, while the Sealion 7 comes in two: a standard RWD Premium and an AWD Performance.

    • On claimed range, the Model Y L leads the pack with an impressive 681 km on a single charge, followed by the Long Range RWD at 622 km. The base Model Y RWD offers 500 km, which is still competitive. The Sealion 7 sits in the middle ground with 567 km for the RWD and 542 km for the AWD. 

    Tesla Model Y
    BYD Sealion 7

    • The Sealion 7 AWD Performance hits back hard with its 0 to 100 kmph time of 4.5 seconds, making it the quickest car in this comparison by a noticeable margin.

    Features

    Feature

    Tesla Model Y

    BYD Sealion 7 

    Auto LED Headlamps

    LED Taillamps

    Wheels

    19-inch alloy wheels

    20-inch alloy wheels

    Flush door handles 

    Height-adjustable Driver Seat

    Ambient Lighting

    Infotainment Setup

    16-inch touchscreen

    15.6-inch touchscreen

    Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto

    Instrument Cluster

    10.25-inch display 

    Heads-up Display 

    Wireless Phone Charger

    Sound system

    9-speaker audio system

    12-speaker Dynaudio sound system

    Auto-dimming IRVM

    Climate Control

    Dual-zone

    Dual-zone

    Keyless entry 

    Ventilated front seats

    Power-reclining seats in the second row

    Rear entertainment touchscreen 

    ✅(8-inch)

    Powered front seats

    ✅ (Driver and co-driver) 

    ✅ (Driver and co-driver) 

    Panoramic glass roof 

    Front and rear centre Armrest

    Powered tailgate 

    Connected Car Tech

    Airbags

    Multiple 

    11

    360-degree Camera

    ESC (electronic stability control)

    Rain Sensing Wipers

    Front and rear parking sensors 

    Electronic parking brake with auto-hold function

    Rear defogger

    TPMS  (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System)

    ADAS

    ✅(Full Self Driving (FSD) as an optional extra.

    • Both SUVs arrive with a strong set of features, covering your basics plus adding premium features. You get your expected features like a panoramic glass roof, dual-zone climate control, ventilated powered front seats, 360-degree cameras, ADAS, and connected car technology as standard. At this price point, neither car feels underequipped.

    Tesla Model Y
    BYD Sealion 7

    • The Sealion 7 adds a conventional 10.25-inch instrument cluster behind the wheel, giving the driver a dedicated display without having to glance sideways. Both cars come with crisp heads-up displays. 

    Tesla Model Y
    BYD Sealion 7

    • The Sealion 7’s 12-speaker Dynaudio setup beats out the Model Y’s 9-speaker setup. However, note that the Model Y L does get a superior 18-speaker audio system. 

    • The rear seat experience tilts strongly in Tesla's favour. The Model Y gets power-reclining second-row seats and a dedicated rear entertainment screen. Opting for the Model Y L variant will also get you captain seats in the second row and an additional third row as well. 

    • In terms of safety features, both cars provide all the equipment you would expect. Tesla's ace card in ADAS is Full Self-Driving, available as an optional extra. It cannot be activated in India yet due to regulatory restrictions, but it remains a future-proof feature that could unlock significant capability.

    CarDekho Says… 

    Choose the Tesla Model Y if the overall package, brand image, and more autonomous driving features appeal to you. It is the larger car, offers a superior rear-seat experience with power-reclining seats and a dedicated entertainment screen, and also offers an additional row and comfortable seats for larger families. Moreover, it also gets some more features over the BYD. In addition to this, the Model Y also offers more range that you will appreciate in the long run. 

    Tesla Model Y

    Choose the BYD Sealion 7 if value, performance, and a more complete and conventional package are your priorities. It costs Rs 10 lakh less at entry level, yet does not compromise on any features and feels properly equipped. It is also the more fun-to-drive SUV due to its quicker acceleration with the AWD Performance variant.

    BYD Sealion 7 

    In the end, it comes down to your expectations. Tesla’s brand value, EV reputation, and extra space inside the cabin are clear advantages. However, the Sealion 7 offers almost everything that the Model Y does, while being quicker and also much more affordable. On paper, the Sealion 7 makes more sense, while the Model Y should be considered mainly for brand value and if the premium doesn’t hurt your wallet. 

    Other EVs worth considering in this space:

    Hyundai Ioniq 5: An SUV with a futuristic design and a spacious, lounge-like interior. One of the most desirable EVs under Rs 50 lakh in India.

    Kia EV6: Similar DNA as the Ioniq 5, with a sportier focus and equally impressive fast-charging capability. Strong road presence and performance-oriented. 

    BMW iX1: A compelling option for those who want the prestige of a German luxury badge alongside modern EV tech.

    Volvo EC40: A unique approach to the luxury EV segment brings in exclusivity, a clean design and minimalistic interior with a competent powertrain setup.

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