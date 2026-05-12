Tesla Model Y Vs Kia EV6: Minimalist Model Y Takes On The Sporty EV6

The premium EV space in India has become far more interesting with the arrival of the Tesla Model Y. Buyers looking beyond conventional luxury SUVs now have another popular electric SUV to consider. One of its closest rivals in this price bracket is the Kia EV6, an option many buyers may consider for its sporty design, long range, and everyday usability.

Interestingly, both electric SUVs offer plenty of technology, strong performance, and modern cabin experiences, but the way they deliver that experience feels completely different. So if you are considering a premium electric SUV in this price range, here’s a closer look at how the Tesla Model Y and Kia EV6 compare in terms of pricing, dimensions, features, and performance.

Tesla Model Y vs Kia EV6: Price

Model Tesla Model Y Kia EV6 Price (ex-showroom) Rs 59.89 lakh Rs 65.97 lakh

The Tesla Model Y is the more affordable option here, priced a little over Rs 6 lakh lower than the Kia EV6.

The EV6, meanwhile, sits at the higher end of this comparison, making it one of the more premium electric SUVs in this segment.

Tesla Model Y vs Kia EV6: Dimensions

Parameter Tesla Model Y Kia EV6 Difference Length 4790 mm 4695 mm (+95 mm) Width 2129 mm 1890 mm (+239 mm) Height 1624 mm 1570 mm (+54 mm) Wheelbase 2890 mm 2900 mm (-10 mm)

The Tesla Model Y is larger than the Kia EV6 in overall length, width, and height, which gives it a bigger road presence and a slightly more SUV-like stance.

The EV6, meanwhile, has a marginally longer wheelbase despite being shorter overall. This should help it offer good cabin space while also making it appear lower and sportier in comparison.

Tesla Model Y vs Kia EV6: Colour Options

Tesla Model Y Kia EV6 Stealth Grey Snow White Pearl Pearl White Multi-Coat Wolf Grey Diamond Black Aurora Black Pearl Glacier Blue Runway Red Quick Silver Yacht Blue Matt Ultra Red —

Both electric SUVs get colour options that suit their overall personality quite well. Shades like white, black, grey, and blue are common across both models, giving buyers enough variety to choose from.

The Tesla Model Y offers brighter and more attention-grabbing shades such as Ultra Red and Glacier Blue, whereas the Kia EV6 gets finishes like Yacht Blue Matte that complement its sporty styling.

Tesla Model Y vs Kia EV6: Powertrain

Parameter Tesla Model Y Kia EV6 Number of electric motor 1 2 0-100 kmph 5.9 seconds 5.3 seconds Claimed Range 500 km 663 km Drivetrain Rear-wheel drive All-wheel

The biggest difference between these two electric SUVs lies in how they deliver performance.

The Tesla Model Y focuses more on offering quick and effortless acceleration. It should feel responsive enough for everyday driving as well as highway runs.

The Kia EV6, however, takes things a step further with its dual-motor AWD setup. Not only is it quicker on paper, but the significantly higher claimed range also gives it an advantage when it comes to long-distance touring.

Tesla Model Y vs Kia EV6: Features

Equipment Tesla Model Y Kia EV6 LED headlamps with DRLs ✅ ✅ Wheel-size 19-inch alloy wheels 19-inch alloy wheels Infotainment 16-inch touchscreen infotainment system 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system In-built entertainment system for movies and TV shows ✅ ❌ Infotainment system for second-row passengers ✅(8-inch) ❌ Digital Driver’s Display ❌ ✅, 12.3-inch Powered front-row seats ✅ ✅ Front-row Seat Ventilation and Heating ✅ ✅, ventilation only Powered second-row seats with heating function ✅ ❌ Memory function ✅ ✅, for driver only Sunroof ✅, panoramic (fixed-glass) ✅, panoramic Automatic climate control ✅, dual-zone ✅, dual-zone Wireless phone charging ✅ ✅ Audio system 9-speaker sound system 14-speaker Meridian sound system Ambient lighting ✅ ✅ Connected car tech ✅ ✅ Airbags Multiple 8 ADAS features ✅ ✅ Self-driving features ✅ ❌ 360-degree camera ✅, with front and rear parking sensors ✅, with front and rear parking sensors Electronic parking brake with auto hold function ✅ ✅

Step inside the Tesla Model Y and it immediately feels very different from a conventional premium SUV. Almost everything is controlled through the large central touchscreen, giving the cabin a very clean and futuristic feel.

Features like entertainment apps, a rear touchscreen for passengers, powered rear seats, and self-driving tech further enhance that experience.

The Kia EV6, meanwhile, feels more familiar from behind the wheel. It combines modern features with a more conventional cabin layout, while also offering extras like a premium Meridian sound system and a proper digital driver’s display.

Tesla Model Y vs Kia EV6: Verdict

Between the two, the Tesla Model Y feels like the more unconventional premium EV. Its minimalist cabin, technology-focused experience, and larger overall footprint make it feel very different from most luxury electric SUVs currently on sale.

The Kia EV6, meanwhile, feels more rounded as an overall package. Its dual-motor AWD setup, stronger performance, longer claimed range, and sporty character make it especially appealing for buyers who enjoy driving and frequently travel longer distances.

So if you want a premium EV that feels modern, different, and packed with technology at a relatively more accessible price point, the Tesla Model Y makes a very strong case for itself. Its overall feature-rich package helps it stand out in this comparison.

That said, the Kia EV6 still justifies its higher price tag with stronger performance, significantly higher range, and the confidence of being a more established and well-rounded premium EV in the market.

Beyond the Tesla Model Y and Kia EV6, here are some other premium electric SUVs you can also take a look at: