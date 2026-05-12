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    Tesla Model Y Vs Kia EV6: Minimalist Model Y Takes On The Sporty EV6

    One offers a minimalist package, while the other combines sporty styling with a more driver-focused premium EV experience. Which one would you put your money on? Find out

    Published On May 12, 2026 06:33 PM By CarDekho

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    Tesla Model Y vs Kia EV6

    The premium EV space in India has become far more interesting with the arrival of the Tesla Model Y. Buyers looking beyond conventional luxury SUVs now have another popular electric SUV to consider. One of its closest rivals in this price bracket is the Kia EV6, an option many buyers may consider for its sporty design, long range, and everyday usability.

    Interestingly, both electric SUVs offer plenty of technology, strong performance, and modern cabin experiences, but the way they deliver that experience feels completely different. So if you are considering a premium electric SUV in this price range, here’s a closer look at how the Tesla Model Y and Kia EV6 compare in terms of pricing, dimensions, features, and performance.

    Tesla Model Y vs Kia EV6: Price

    Model

    Tesla Model Y

    Kia EV6

    Price (ex-showroom)

    Rs 59.89 lakh

    Rs 65.97 lakh
    • The Tesla Model Y is the more affordable option here, priced a little over Rs 6 lakh lower than the Kia EV6.

    • The EV6, meanwhile, sits at the higher end of this comparison, making it one of the more premium electric SUVs in this segment.

    Tesla Model Y vs Kia EV6: Dimensions

    Parameter

    Tesla Model Y

    Kia EV6

    Difference

    Length

    4790 mm 

    4695 mm

    (+95 mm)

    Width

    2129 mm 

    1890 mm

    (+239 mm)

    Height

    1624 mm 

    1570 mm

    (+54 mm)

    Wheelbase

    2890 mm 

    2900 mm

    (-10 mm)
    • The Tesla Model Y is larger than the Kia EV6 in overall length, width, and height, which gives it a bigger road presence and a slightly more SUV-like stance.

    Tesla Model Y side profile

    • The EV6, meanwhile, has a marginally longer wheelbase despite being shorter overall. This should help it offer good cabin space while also making it appear lower and sportier in comparison.

    Kia EV6 side

    Tesla Model Y vs Kia EV6: Colour Options

    Tesla Model Y 

    Kia EV6

    Stealth Grey

    Snow White Pearl

    Pearl White Multi-Coat

    Wolf Grey

    Diamond Black

    Aurora Black Pearl

    Glacier Blue

    Runway Red

    Quick Silver

    Yacht Blue Matt

    Ultra Red

    • Both electric SUVs get colour options that suit their overall personality quite well. Shades like white, black, grey, and blue are common across both models, giving buyers enough variety to choose from.

    Tesla Model Y front design
    Kia EV6 front

    • The Tesla Model Y offers brighter and more attention-grabbing shades such as Ultra Red and Glacier Blue, whereas the Kia EV6 gets finishes like Yacht Blue Matte that complement its sporty styling.

    Tesla Model Y vs Kia EV6: Powertrain

    Parameter 

    Tesla Model Y

    Kia EV6 

    Number of electric motor

    1

    2

    0-100 kmph 

    5.9 seconds 

    5.3 seconds 

    Claimed Range 

    500 km

    663 km

    Drivetrain

    Rear-wheel drive

    All-wheel
    • The biggest difference between these two electric SUVs lies in how they deliver performance.

    • The Tesla Model Y focuses more on offering quick and effortless acceleration. It should feel responsive enough for everyday driving as well as highway runs.

    • The Kia EV6, however, takes things a step further with its dual-motor AWD setup. Not only is it quicker on paper, but the significantly higher claimed range also gives it an advantage when it comes to long-distance touring.

    Tesla Model Y vs Kia EV6: Features

    Equipment

    Tesla Model Y

    Kia EV6

    LED headlamps with DRLs

    Wheel-size

    19-inch alloy wheels 

    19-inch alloy wheels 

    Infotainment 

    16-inch touchscreen infotainment system

    12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system

    In-built entertainment system for movies and TV shows

    Infotainment system for second-row passengers

    ✅(8-inch)

    Digital Driver’s Display

    ✅, 12.3-inch

    Powered front-row seats 

    Front-row Seat Ventilation and Heating

    ✅, ventilation only

    Powered second-row seats with heating function

    Memory function

    ✅, for driver only 

    Sunroof 

    ✅, panoramic (fixed-glass)

    ✅, panoramic 

    Automatic climate control 

    ✅, dual-zone

    ✅, dual-zone

    Wireless phone charging 

    ✅ 

    Audio system

    9-speaker sound system

    14-speaker Meridian sound system 

    Ambient lighting 

    Connected car tech

    Airbags

    Multiple

    8

    ADAS features

    Self-driving features

    360-degree camera

    ✅, with front and rear parking sensors

    ✅, with front and rear parking sensors

    Electronic parking brake with auto hold function

    • Step inside the Tesla Model Y and it immediately feels very different from a conventional premium SUV. Almost everything is controlled through the large central touchscreen, giving the cabin a very clean and futuristic feel.

    Tesla Model Y dashboard
    Kia EV6 rear dashboard

    • Features like entertainment apps, a rear touchscreen for passengers, powered rear seats, and self-driving tech further enhance that experience.

    • The Kia EV6, meanwhile, feels more familiar from behind the wheel. It combines modern features with a more conventional cabin layout, while also offering extras like a premium Meridian sound system and a proper digital driver’s display.

    Tesla Model Y vs Kia EV6: Verdict

    Between the two, the Tesla Model Y feels like the more unconventional premium EV. Its minimalist cabin, technology-focused experience, and larger overall footprint make it feel very different from most luxury electric SUVs currently on sale.

    Tesla Model Y driving

    The Kia EV6, meanwhile, feels more rounded as an overall package. Its dual-motor AWD setup, stronger performance, longer claimed range, and sporty character make it especially appealing for buyers who enjoy driving and frequently travel longer distances.

    Kia EV6 driving

    So if you want a premium EV that feels modern, different, and packed with technology at a relatively more accessible price point, the Tesla Model Y makes a very strong case for itself. Its overall feature-rich package helps it stand out in this comparison.

    That said, the Kia EV6 still justifies its higher price tag with stronger performance, significantly higher range, and the confidence of being a more established and well-rounded premium EV in the market.

    Beyond the Tesla Model Y and Kia EV6, here are some other premium electric SUVs you can also take a look at:

    • Hyundai Ioniq 5: Offers a distinctive retro-modern design, a spacious cabin experience, and a comfortable ride quality. You can also explore our detailed comparison between the Ioniq 5 and the Tesla Model Y for a closer look.
    • Volvo EC40: Blends sporty styling with strong performance from its dual-motor setup, while also offering a comfortable ride and a feature-rich cabin experience. We have also compared it in detail with the Tesla Model Y in our earlier report.
    • BYD Sealion 7: Stands out with its coupe-SUV styling, premium interior quality, long real-world range, and a loaded feature list. Head over to our comparison report to see how it fares against the Tesla Model Y.
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