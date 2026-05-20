2026 Tata Tiago & Tiago EV Facelift REVEALED; Here Is What The Teaser Shows

Tata Motors has now revealed the exterior design of its upcoming Tiago and Tiago EV via a video teaser. While details of the interior and feature list are still under wraps, the teaser gives us a sneak peek into the design changes and confirms a key safety feature! Here are the changes as revealed:

What Can Be Seen

In these images, we can see that Tata has comprehensively updated the exterior of the hatchback, making it a lot more edgier and sleeker to keep up with modern trends. Upfront, the fascia is all-new and features a blanked-out gloss black grille, slim rectangular LED headlamps and a massive lower air dam. You also have vertical air vents on either side of the bumper to improve the aerodynamics, as well as LED fog lamps with a black surround.

On the other hand, the Tiago EV gets a fully body-coloured fascia, including the full bumper and even the grille, which will help it stand out on the road. The air dam here is also notably smaller and gets vertical slats.

No fog lamps for EV! The Tiago EV facelift misses out on fog lamps, which the ICE-powered version is equipped with.

In profile, Tata has retained the basic proportions, although a major upgrade has come in the form of a new snazzy dual-tone alloy wheel design. To make it look tough, the hatchback now also gets cladding on the wheel arches. The electric version additionally gets aero inserts on alloy wheels to improve airflow.

Towards the rear, you now have a brand-new connected LED taillamp cluster, while the tailgate also gets revised. Lower down, it gets a new bumper with a black applique housing the number plate and large vertical reflectors. You also have a sharkfin antenna and a black roof spoiler for added style.

Notably, the EV looks identical from the rear as the ICE-powered version, and the only way to differentiate it would be the badge and the lack of an exhaust pipe.

Furthermore, the hatchback will now be offered with these new red and light green colour options as well.

Other Details

Tata has not yet revealed the interior, but from what this teaser shows, we can confirm that it will get a new free-standing digital instrument cluster and chunkier seats with integrated headrests.

In terms of features, not much is known except that it will get a 360-degree camera as seen in the images above. It could also feature tech such as a wireless charger, ventilated front seats, a larger touchscreen infotainment system.

Safety-wise, it is likely to get a major boost with the inclusion of 6 airbags, alongside existing features such as electronic stability program (ESP), rear parking sensors, ISOFIX child seat anchors, hill hold control (HHC), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and the aforementioned 360-degree camera.

Powertrain

Under the hood, the Tiago is expected to continue unchanged, and could be offered with a 1.2-litre petrol engine with an optional factory-fit dual-cylinder CNG kit. Here are the current Tiago’s specifications:

Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol + CNG Power 86 PS 86 PS/ 73.4 PS (CNG) Torque 113 Nm 113 Nm/ 95 Nm (CNG) Transmission 5-speed MT/5-speed AMT 5-speed MT/5-speed AMT

On the other hand, the Tiago EV is likely to see larger battery packs offering far better range figures, faster DC charging and a more powerful electric motor as well. While further details are not out yet, here are the current Tiago EV’s specifications:

Battery Pack 19.2 kWh (Medium Range) 24 kWh (Long Range) Claimed Range (MIDC Part 1 + Part 2) 223 km 293 km No. of electric motor(s) 1 1 Power 62 PS 75 PS Torque 110 Nm 114 Nm

Launch Date, Expected Price & Rivals

Tata Motors has revealed that it will launch the new Tiago and Tiago EV on May 28. The Tiago is expected to be priced from Rs 4.50 lakh (ex-showroom), while its electric counterpart could start from Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Tiago rivals cars like the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Maruti WagonR and Maruti Swift. The Tiago EV has no direct competitors, but it can be an alternative to the MG Comet EV, the Citroen eC3 and its sibling, the Tata Punch EV.