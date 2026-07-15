2026 Nissan Tekton On-Road Prices: How Much Does The SUV Cost In India’s Top Cities?

The Nissan Tekton, launched recently, is the Japanese sibling to the French carmaker, the Renault Duster. With the styling inspired by its own flagship car, the Patrol, the Tekton has a baby Patrol facia. The Tekton has packed in a lot of equipment with features such as a large infotainment system, digital driver’s display, 360-degree camera, and ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) paired with powerful engines, you might wonder, how much will it cost to bring this SUV home? Let’s first know about what components are included in the on-road pricing.

How Is The On-road Price Calculated?

The cost you see in a vehicle’s brochure or on its website is the ex-showroom price; that won't be the final amount you will pay. To legally register and drive the vehicle, buyers need to pay a few additional costs in addition to the ex-showroom price. When these charges are added together, they form the car's on-road price.

The major components of the vehicle's on-road price include:

Insurance

TCS (Tax Collected at Source)

Road Tax

Registration Fees

FASTag charges

Logistics charges, where applicable

So, let’s have a closer look at the prices in the top cities in India.

Nissan Tekton On-road Price: Mumbai

Charges Nissan Tekton Visia T160 MT Nissan Tekton Tekna Plus T280 DCT Dual Tone Ex-showroom Price Rs 10.49 lakh Rs 18.59 lakh Tax Collected at Source (TCS) Rs 10,490 Rs 18,590 Insurance Rs 63,203 Rs 1,11,513 Registration Fees and Road Tax Rs 1,42,048 Rs 2,41,192 Logistic Charges Rs 6,500 Rs 6,500 On-road Price Rs 12,71,241 Rs 22,36,795

The Tekton in Mumbai starts at Rs 12.71 lakh for the base Visia T130 manual variant and goes up to Rs 22.36 lakh for the top-spec Tekna Plus T280 DCT. For the fully loaded variant, you will have to churn out Rs 9.65 lakh more than the entry-level trim.

Nissan Tekton On-road Price: Delhi

Charges Nissan Tekton Visia T160 MT Nissan Tekton Tekna Plus T280 DCT Dual Tone Ex-showroom Price Rs 10.49 lakh Rs 18.59 lakh Tax Collected at Source (TCS) Rs 10,490 Rs 18,590 Insurance Rs 43,987 Rs 77,591 Registration Fees Rs 1,12,380 Rs 1,93,380 On-road Price Rs 12,46,657 Rs 21,79,361

In Delhi, the Visia T130 manual variant is priced from Rs 12.47 lakh and goes up to Rs 21.79 lakh for the Tekna Plus DCT.

Nissan Tekton On-road Price: Chennai

Charges Nissan Tekton Visia T160 MT Nissan Tekton Tekna Plus T280 DCT Dual Tone Ex-showroom Price Rs 10.49 lakh Rs 18.59 lakh Tax Collected at Source (TCS) Rs 10,490 Rs 18,590 Insurance Rs 54,447 Rs 86,091 Road Tax Rs 1,92,120 Rs 3,37,920 Logistic Charges Rs 6,500 Rs 6,500 FASTag Charges Rs 600 Rs 600 On-road Price Rs 13,13,157 Rs 23,08,701

The Nissan Tekton in Chennai starts at an ex-showroom price of Rs 13.13 lakh for the base variant, while the top-end variant goes up to Rs 23.09 lakh. The base variant is expensive in Chennai as compared to the other cities.

Nissan Tekton On-road Price: Bangalore

Charges Nissan Tekton Visia T160 MT Nissan Tekton Tekna Plus T280 DCT Dual Tone Ex-showroom Price Rs 10.49 lakh Rs 18.59 lakh Tax Collected at Source (TCS) Rs 10,490 Rs 18,590 Insurance Rs 62,821 Rs 1,09,451 Road Tax Rs 1,97,946 Rs 3,50,793 CESS Rs 2,000 Rs 2,000 FASTag Charges Rs 750 Rs 750 On-road Price Rs 13,23,007 Rs 23,40,584

The Nissan Tekton in Bangalore starts from Rs 12.23 lakh for the Visia T160 Manual and goes up to Rs 23.40 lakh for the top-end Tekna Plus T280 DCT.

Nissan Tekton On-road Price: Kolkata

Charges Nissan Tekton Visia T160 MT Nissan Tekton Tekna Plus T280 DCT Dual Tone Ex-showroom Price Rs 10.49 lakh Rs 18.59 lakh Tax Collected at Source (TCS) Rs 10,490 Rs 18,590 Insurance Rs 56,767 Rs 91,970 Registration Fees and Road Tax Rs 1,12,870 Rs 1,93,870 FASTag Charges Rs 500 Rs 500 On-road Price Rs 12,29,627 Rs 21,63,930

In Kolkata, the Nissan Tekton base Visia T160 Manual variant starts at Rs 12.29 lakh, while the range-topping Tekna Plus T280 DCT is priced at Rs 21.63 lakh.

Overview

The Nissan Tekton looks imposing with the Patrol-inspired look, LED headlamps with DRLs, a sleek-looking grille, 19-inch alloy wheels, and minimal LED tail lamps. Inside, the Tekton is equipped with features such as a 10.1-inch infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay with built-in Google integration, a 10.25-inch digital driver's display, panoramic sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, a wireless phone charger, and powered and ventilated front seats.

In terms of safety, the Tekton has 6 airbags, a 360-degree camera, ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System), ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and front and rear parking sensors.

The Nissan Tekton is offered with two turbo-petrol battery engines. Here’s a detailed specification for it:

Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.3-litre turbo-petrol Power 100 PS 163 PS Torque 166 Nm 280 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT 6-speed MT/ 6-speed DCT Drivetrain FWD FWD

*MT- Manual Transmission, DCT- Dual Clutch Transmission, FWD- Front-wheel Drive

Rivals

The Nissan Tekton primarily rivals the Hyundai Creta, MG Astor, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Maruti Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, Toyota Hyryder, Renault Duster, and Tata Sierra.