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    2026 Nissan Tekton On-Road Prices: How Much Does The SUV Cost In India’s Top Cities?

    The Tekton is most affordable in Kolkata and the least in Bangalore for the range-topping variants

    Ninad
    Ninad
    Published On Jul 15, 2026 16:08 IST
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    Published OnJul 15, 2026 15:30 IST
    Last Updated OnJul 15, 2026 16:08 IST
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    Nissan Tekton On-road Prices

    The Nissan Tekton, launched recently, is the Japanese sibling to the French carmaker, the Renault Duster. With the styling inspired by its own flagship car, the Patrol, the Tekton has a baby Patrol facia. The Tekton has packed in a lot of equipment with features such as a large infotainment system, digital driver’s display, 360-degree camera, and ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) paired with powerful engines, you might wonder, how much will it cost to bring this SUV home? Let’s first know about what components are included in the on-road pricing. 

    How Is The On-road Price Calculated?

    The cost you see in a vehicle’s brochure or on its website is the ex-showroom price; that won't be the final amount you will pay. To legally register and drive the vehicle, buyers need to pay a few additional costs in addition to the ex-showroom price. When these charges are added together, they form the car's on-road price.

    The major components of the vehicle's on-road price include:

    • Insurance

    • TCS (Tax Collected at Source)

    • Road Tax

    • Registration Fees

    • FASTag charges

    • Logistics charges, where applicable

    So, let’s have a closer look at the prices in the top cities in India.

    Nissan Tekton On-road Price: Mumbai

    Charges

    Nissan Tekton Visia T160 MT

    Nissan Tekton Tekna Plus T280 DCT Dual Tone

    Ex-showroom Price

    Rs 10.49 lakh

    Rs 18.59 lakh

    Tax Collected at Source (TCS)

    Rs 10,490

    Rs 18,590

    Insurance

    Rs 63,203

    Rs 1,11,513

    Registration Fees and Road Tax

    Rs 1,42,048

    Rs 2,41,192

    Logistic Charges

    Rs 6,500

    Rs 6,500

    On-road Price

    Rs 12,71,241

    Rs 22,36,795

    The Tekton in Mumbai starts at Rs 12.71 lakh for the base Visia T130 manual variant and goes up to Rs 22.36 lakh for the top-spec Tekna Plus T280 DCT. For the fully loaded variant, you will have to churn out Rs 9.65 lakh more than the entry-level trim.

    Nissan Tekton On-road Price: Delhi

    Charges

    Nissan Tekton Visia T160 MT

    Nissan Tekton Tekna Plus T280 DCT Dual Tone

    Ex-showroom Price

    Rs 10.49 lakh

    Rs 18.59 lakh

    Tax Collected at Source (TCS)

    Rs 10,490

    Rs 18,590

    Insurance

    Rs 43,987

    Rs 77,591

    Registration Fees 

    Rs 1,12,380

    Rs 1,93,380

    On-road Price

    Rs 12,46,657

    Rs 21,79,361

    In Delhi, the Visia T130 manual variant is priced from Rs 12.47 lakh and goes up to Rs 21.79 lakh for the Tekna Plus DCT. 

    Nissan Tekton On-road Price: Chennai

    Charges

    Nissan Tekton Visia T160 MT

    Nissan Tekton Tekna Plus T280 DCT Dual Tone

    Ex-showroom Price

    Rs 10.49 lakh

    Rs 18.59 lakh

    Tax Collected at Source (TCS)

    Rs 10,490

    Rs 18,590

    Insurance

    Rs 54,447

    Rs 86,091

    Road Tax

    Rs 1,92,120

    Rs 3,37,920

    Logistic Charges

    Rs 6,500

    Rs 6,500

    FASTag Charges

    Rs 600

    Rs 600

    On-road Price

    Rs 13,13,157

    Rs 23,08,701

    The Nissan Tekton in Chennai starts at an ex-showroom price of Rs 13.13 lakh for the base variant, while the top-end variant goes up to Rs 23.09 lakh. The base variant is expensive in Chennai as compared to the other cities.

    Nissan Tekton On-road Price: Bangalore

    Charges

    Nissan Tekton Visia T160 MT

    Nissan Tekton Tekna Plus T280 DCT Dual Tone

    Ex-showroom Price

    Rs 10.49 lakh

    Rs 18.59 lakh

    Tax Collected at Source (TCS)

    Rs 10,490

    Rs 18,590

    Insurance

    Rs 62,821

    Rs 1,09,451

    Road Tax

    Rs 1,97,946

    Rs 3,50,793

    CESS

    Rs 2,000

    Rs 2,000

    FASTag Charges

    Rs 750

    Rs 750

    On-road Price

    Rs 13,23,007

    Rs 23,40,584

    The Nissan Tekton in Bangalore starts from Rs 12.23 lakh for the Visia T160 Manual and goes up to Rs 23.40 lakh for the top-end Tekna Plus T280 DCT.

    Nissan Tekton On-road Price: Kolkata

    Charges

    Nissan Tekton Visia T160 MT

    Nissan Tekton Tekna Plus T280 DCT Dual Tone

    Ex-showroom Price

    Rs 10.49 lakh

    Rs 18.59 lakh

    Tax Collected at Source (TCS)

    Rs 10,490

    Rs 18,590

    Insurance

    Rs 56,767

    Rs 91,970

    Registration Fees and Road Tax

    Rs 1,12,870

    Rs 1,93,870

    FASTag Charges

    Rs 500

    Rs 500

    On-road Price

    Rs 12,29,627

    Rs 21,63,930

    In Kolkata, the Nissan Tekton base Visia T160 Manual variant starts at Rs 12.29 lakh, while the range-topping Tekna Plus T280 DCT is priced at Rs 21.63 lakh. 

    Overview

    The Nissan Tekton looks imposing with the Patrol-inspired look, LED headlamps with DRLs, a sleek-looking grille, 19-inch alloy wheels, and minimal LED tail lamps. Inside, the Tekton is equipped with features such as a 10.1-inch infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay with built-in Google integration, a 10.25-inch digital driver's display,  panoramic sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, a wireless phone charger, and powered and ventilated front seats.

    Nissan Tekton Front quarter

    In terms of safety, the Tekton has 6 airbags, a 360-degree camera, ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System), ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and front and rear parking sensors.  

    Nissan Tekton Interior

    The Nissan Tekton is offered with two turbo-petrol battery engines. Here’s a detailed specification for it:

    Engine

    1-litre turbo-petrol  

    1.3-litre turbo-petrol 

    Power

    100 PS

    163 PS

    Torque

    166 Nm

    280 Nm

    Transmission

    6-speed MT

    6-speed MT/ 6-speed DCT

    Drivetrain

    FWD

    FWD

    *MT- Manual Transmission, DCT- Dual Clutch Transmission, FWD- Front-wheel Drive

    Rivals

    The Nissan Tekton primarily rivals the Hyundai Creta, MG Astor, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Maruti Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, Toyota Hyryder, Renault Duster, and Tata Sierra.

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    Ninad
    Ninad
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    Ninad Mestry is an automotive engineer, dieselhead, and lifelong automotive enthusiast with a passion for cars, motorcycles, and the technology behind them. An engineering graduate, he is particularly interested in vehicle engineering, emerging mobility solutions, and the stories that make every machine unique. When he\'s not exploring the latest developments in the automotive world, he enjoys finding new ways to share automotive experiences and insights with fellow enthusiasts. Whether it\'s a rugged SUV, a practical commuter, a cutting-edge EV, or a classic motorcycle, Ninad is always eager to learn more and dive deeper into all things automotive.Read more

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    2026 Nissan Tekton On-Road Prices: How Much Does The SUV Cost In India’s Top Cities?
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