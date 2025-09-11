2025 VinFast VF6 Electric SUV Explained In 7 Images: Exterior, Interior, Features, Engine, And Prices

The VF6 gets a fresh and youthful exterior design, while featuring a minimalistic interior having a big touchscreen unit and a choice of two cabin themes

September 2025 saw a new brand, VinFast, enter the Indian automotive industry with not just one but two electric SUV offerings. The debut products were the VinFast VF6 and VF7 EVs, which were already showcased to the public at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Both the SUVs have a sharp and eye-grabbing design on the outside, while featuring a minimalistic cabin. In this story, let’s check out the VF6 in these 10 images, starting with its exterior:

Front

The VF6’s design features clean surfaces and a sloping roofline, giving it a fresh and youthful appearance. One thing that truly catches your attention is the long V-shaped LED DRLs that flow into the bonnet. You can also notice the provision of all-LED projector headlights and a chunky bumper with a mesh-like pattern for the air intake. There’s also the radar for the Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) in the air dam’s centre.

Side

When viewed from the sides, the most noticeable aspects are the VF6’s short rear overhang and the sloping roofline. VinFast has provided it with chunky black cladding that runs all around the SUV’s exterior, including the wheel arches. It also has a sharp shoulder line that gives the SUV a more aerodynamic stance. The India-spec VF6 comes with 18-inch aerodynamically designed dual-tone alloy wheels.

Rear

At the back, the electric SUV has multiple cuts and creases along with a light bar that gets the same design as the front LED DRLs. VinFast has also provided it with a roof-integrated spoiler, turn indicators placed in the bumper, and the ‘VF6’ moniker on the tailgate.

Boot Space

VinFast offers 423 litres of boot space on the VF6 electric SUV, but that is when all the seats are in use. If you want more space to stow your luggage, the rear seats can be folded down. The VF6’s flat loading lip and wide boot opening prove to be quite useful in everyday usage and especially during the outstation trips.

Also Read: Made-in-India Maruti e Vitara Scores 4 Stars In Euro NCAP Crash Test

Interior

Inside, it gets a minimalist and tech-focused cabin. VinFast is offering the India-spec VF6 with a choice of two cabin themes. These are either all-black interior or brown and black dual-tone themes. The VF6 feels and looks premium on the inside, thanks to the soft-touch material all across the interior. Other observable details in the VF6’s cabin include a 3-spoke steering wheel with integrated controls and a button-operated gear selector.

It offers comfortable seating at the rear thanks to its flat floor, thereby making it a decent 5-seater offering. The VF6 can easily accommodate two 6-foot adults, one behind the other, while offering them good headroom at the rear despite the sloping roofline.

In terms of features, the exact variant-wise features set is yet to be revealed. That said, the Vietnamese EV maker has divulged the key amenities that are on offer with the India-spec VF6. These include a 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a fixed panoramic glass roof, an 8-way power-adjustable driver seat, and ventilated front seats. With the VF6 EV, you also get dual-zone climate control, push-button start/stop, connected car tech, and ambient lighting.

Occupant safety is looked after by up to seven airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), front and rear parking sensors, a 360-degree camera, and Level-2 ADAS, which includes features like autonomous emergency braking, forward collision warning, and adaptive cruise control.

Battery Pack And Range

VinFast has equipped the VF6 with a 59.6 kWh battery pack along with a single electric motor in two states of tune: 177 PS/ 250 Nm and 204 PS/ 310 Nm. The ARAI-claimed range stands at 468 km and 463 km, respectively. It gets a front-wheel drivetrain (FWD) setup.

Price And Competition

The VinFast VF6 is available in two broad variant lines – Earth and Wind – in India. Its prices fall in the bracket of Rs 16.49 lakh to Rs 18.29 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). The VF6 squares off against the Tata Curvv EV, Mahindra BE 6, Hyundai Creta Electric, and MG ZS EV.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.