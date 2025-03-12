2025 Kia Carens To Make Its India Debut In April, Here’s What To Expect

The prices for the 2025 Kia Carens are expected to be announced by June

Exterior updates could include resigned headlights, updated grille, and new alloy wheels.

Could get a completely new dashboard layout along with an updated centre console.

Expected to come with amenities like dual 12.3-inch screens, a panoramic sunroof, and level 2 ADAS.

Likely to use the same engine options as the existing Carens: 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol, 1.5-litre diesel, and a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine.

Expected to be priced from Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Kia Carens, which went on sale in India in 2022, is set to receive a midlife update, and its debut is scheduled for April 2025. The 2025 Carens will undergo design changes and an improved feature set, however it will likely continue with the same powertrain options as seen on its existing counterpart. Note that the prices for the 2025 Kia Carens are expected to be announced by June 2025. Here’s what to expect from the updated Carens MPV.

Exterior Updates

The 2025 Kia Carens will receive an updated fascia, including redesigned headlights, updated LED DRLs, and a tweaked front bumper, as seen in one of previous spy shots of the MPV. While the overall shape and silhouette will remain unchanged, it will get redesigned alloy wheels and all-new LED taillights.

Cabin And Expected Features

The updated Carens could get a big makeover inside, including redesigned AC vents, updated centre console, and it could also get a different colour seat upholstery. In terms of features, it may borrow the amenities from the existing version of the Carens, such as wireless phone charger and ventilated front seats. That said, it could come with dual 12.3-inch displays as seen on the new Kia Syros and possibly a panoramic sunroof as well.

Its safety kit will likely include 6 airbags (as standard), electronic stability control (ESC), and front and rear parking sensors. As seen in the previous spy shot, it will also get a 360-degree camera and could also come with a complete suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), which is now available on all other models in Kia India’s portfolio.

No Mechanical Changes Expected

The Carens facelift will likely continue using the same powertrain options as its existing counterpart. The detailed specifications are as follows:

Engine 1.5-litre N/A petrol 1.5-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 115 PS 160 PS 116 PS Torque 144 Nm 253 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT 6-speed iMT, 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

N/A - Naturally aspirated

iMT - Intelligent Manual Transmission (manual without the clutch pedal)

DCT - Dual-clutch automatic transmission

AT - Torque converter automatic transmission

Expected Price And Rivals

Kia could price the 2025 Carens starting from Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. The Kia Carens can be regarded as a premium alternative to the Maruti Ertiga, Maruti XL6 and Toyota Rumion. It can also be considered as an affordable alternative to the Maruti Invicto, Toyota Innova Hycross, and Toyota Innova Crysta.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.