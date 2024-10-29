2024 Maruti Dzire Spied Undisguised Ahead Of Launch In November

Modified On Oct 29, 2024 04:17 PM By Shreyash for Maruti Dzire 2024

The 2024 Maruti Dzire completely differentiates itself from the new Swift by way of fully redesigned fascia

Exterior highlights include a large grille, sleeker LED headlights and Y-shaped LED tail lights.

Inside, it will likely have the same dashboard layout as seen in the new Maruti Swift.

Features on board could include a 9-inch touchscreen, a wireless phone charger.

Safety features will likely include 6 airbags and a 360-degree camera.

Expected to use Swift’s 82 PS 1.2-litre 3-cylinder petrol engine.

Could be priced from Rs 6.70 lakh (ex-showroom).

The 2024 Maruti Dzire is set to go on sale next month, and ahead of its official launch, a new spy video has surfaced online showing it completely uncamouflaged. The new-gen Dzire now looks completely different from its hatchback counterpart, the Maruti Swift, which was launched in a new-generation avatar in May 2024. Let’s take a detailed look at how it looks in the latest spy images.

A Fresh Design

The latest spy shots show that the 2024 Dzire has now distanced itself from the Swift in terms of design. It has a large grille with multiple horizontal slats, which is different from the Swift’s honeycomb pattern grille sporting a chrome strip. Maruti has given it sleek LED headlights (which have an uncanny resemblance to those of the Ciaz) that sport horizontal DRLs, and an aggressively designed front bumper.

In the video, we can also see its fresh set of dual-tone alloy wheels. At the rear, we can also see that the new Dzire has Y-shaped LED tail lights, which seem to be connected by a chrome element.

Cabin And Expected Features

2024 Swift touchscreen image used for reference

The spy video didn’t reveal how the interior of the new-gen Dzire looks like, but we expect it to have a similar dashboard layout as seen in the 2024 Maruti Swift. However, it will likely carry the dual-tone black and beige theme from the outgoing Dzire.

Maruti could offer the 2024 Dzire with amenities like a 9-inch touchscreen, a wireless phone charger, auto AC with rear vents, and cruise control. The 2024 Dzire is also expected to come with a single-pane sunroof, which will also make it the first-in-segment subcompact sedan with this feature. Its safety kit could include 6 airbags (as standard), electronic stability program, rear parking sensors, and 360-degree camera (first-in-segment).

Expected Powertrain

The 2024 Dzire is expected to come with a new Z-series 3-cylinder petrol engine, which debuted on the 2024 Swift. The specifications are as follows:

Engine 1.2-litre 3 cylinder Z-series petrol Power 82 PS Torque 112 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT

It could also get the option of a CNG powertrain, although at a later stage.

Expected Price & Rivals

The 2024 Maruti Dzire could have a starting price of around Rs 6.70 lakh (ex-showroom). It will compete with other subcompact sedans like the Hyundai Aura, Tata Tigor, and Honda Amaze.

