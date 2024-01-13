2024 Kia Sonet vs Maruti Brezza vs Nissan Magnite vs Renault Kiger: Price Comparison

Published On Jan 13, 2024 12:00 PM By Rohit for Kia Sonet

With the Kia Sonet having become pricier by up to Rs 80,000 over its previous iteration, we see how the refreshed SUV fares against a few of its petrol-only rivals

The facelifted Kia Sonet has been launched and it’s being offered in seven broad variants: HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+, GTX+, and X-Line. With the refresh, Kia’s sub-4m SUV has been given a slight makeover inside and out, while retaining both petrol and diesel powertrains as before. All these updates have made the Sonet pricier by up to Rs 80,000.

Let’s see how it compares with its petrol rivals in terms of prices:

Petrol-manual

2024 Kia Sonet Maruti Brezza Nissan Magnite Renault Kiger HTE - Rs 7.99 lakh XV - Rs 7.82 lakh RXT - Rs 7.50 lakh LXi - Rs 8.29 lakh RXT (O) - Rs 8 lakh HTK - Rs 8.79 lakh XV Premium - Rs 8.60 lakh RXZ - Rs 8.80 lakh XV Turbo - Rs 9.19 lakh RXT (O) Turbo - Rs 9.30 lakh HTK+ - Rs 9.90 lakh VXi - Rs 9.65 lakh XV Premium Turbo - Rs 9.80 lakh RXZ Turbo - Rs 10 lakh HTK+ Turbo iMT - Rs 10.49 lakh HTX Turbo iMT - Rs 11.49 lakh ZXi - Rs 11.05 lakh ZXi+ - Rs 12.48 lakh HTX+ Turbo iMT - Rs 13.39 lakh

iMT- Manual without the clutch pedal

With the facelift, the Kia Sonet’s starting price has gone up by Rs 20,000, but it’s still more affordable than the Maruti Brezza. However, the Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger remain the most affordable options in the segment, both with a starting price of Rs 6 lakh.

Prices of the lower-spec variants of the Sonet (HTE, HTK and HTK+) correspond with those of the Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger’s entire lineup.

The turbo-petrol variants of the Kia SUV start at a premium of up to Rs 70,000 over the turbo variants of the Nissan-Renault offerings. On the other hand, the Sonet turbo’s prices are comparable with the higher-spec ZXi and ZXi+ variants of the Maruti Brezza, with the latter being more affordable by up to Rs 91,000.

At Rs 13.39 lakh, the Sonet HTX+ Turbo variant is among the costliest petrol-manual options available in the segment. The Kia sub-4m is the only one to offer an iMT (manual without clutch pedal) option, with its turbo-petrol engine.

Except for Maruti, all carmakers on this list offer their SUVs with a 1-litre turbo-petrol unit. That said, the Brezza is the only sub-4m SUV here to get a larger 1.5-litre petrol powertrain.

Petrol-automatic

2024 Kia Sonet Maruti Brezza Nissan Magnite Renault Kiger VXi AT - Rs 11.15 lakh XV Premium Turbo CVT - Rs 10.91 lakh RXZ Turbo CVT - Rs 11 lakh HTX Turbo DCT - Rs 12.29 lakh ZXi AT - Rs 12.55 lakh ZXi+ AT - Rs 13.98 lakh GTX+ Turbo DCT - Rs 14.50 lakh X-Line Turbo DCT - Rs 14.69 lakh

Like their manual counterparts, the automatic variants (AMT) of the Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger are the most affordable in the segment as well, starting at Rs 6.60 lakh and Rs 7.10 lakh, respectively. While the Kiger had the AMT option since its launch in 2021, the Magnite only got it in late 2023, thereby making the Magnite the most affordable SUV with an automatic gearbox in India.

The 2024 Sonet has the highest entry point for an SUV here to get a petrol-automatic combo. It offers a DCT (dual-clutch automatic transmission) option that too only with the turbo-petrol powertrain.

Only the Maruti Brezza comes with a conventional torque converter automatic option for the petrol engine, across its lineup save for the base-spec LXi.

The Sonet GTX+, at Rs 14.50 lakh, is the costliest petrol-automatic combo on offer with the sub-4m SUVs mentioned above. There’s also a special edition X-Line trim based on the fully loaded GTX+ which commands a premium of around Rs 20,000, making it the priciest variant on this table by nearly a lakh.

What do you think of the 2024 Kia Sonet’s prices compared to its petrol-only rivals mentioned above? Let us know in the comments.

All prices, ex-showroom Delhi

