Published On Jan 19, 2024 08:01 AM By Ansh for Hyundai Creta

With this update, the Hyundai Creta gets a brand new design, updated cabin and lots of new features

The second-generation Hyundai Creta has finally been given a facelift in India. Hyundai has given its star SUV offering a massive update and changes have come on all corners. This update has come 3 years after the launch of its second generation, and you can see how much the compact SUV has changed, in this detailed gallery.

Front

The fascia of the new Creta has been completely changed compared to the previous version which was launched in 2020 which was said to be somewhat polarising. The new Creta has a flatter front profile with an all new grille (similar to the one on the Hyundai Venue). It gets width-spanning DRLs and vertically placed rectangular headlights. The front bumper has also been redesigned for a more butch look.

Also See: Explore Key Details Of The New Hyundai Creta E Base Variant In 5 Pictures

As for the older Creta, the front profile had a more curvy design, with sharp lines going up the bonnet. Its triangular headlamp units were surrounded by multi-part LED DRLs, and the bumper and skid plate were sleeker.

Side

As for the profile, not a lot has changed. The new Creta carries the same silhouette and the window lines are the same as well. The new Creta also gets the same C-pillar finish as the outgoing version.

However, minor changes have been made here, including the 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, which have a completely new design. Also, the fuel cap lid that used to be circular, is now square.

Rear

Creta’s rear profile has been completely redesigned. It gets a flatter rear end, just like the front, with straight lines. The biggest change here is the connected LED tail lights, which in the previous version whose taillamps mirrored the split design of the pre-facelift headlights and DRLs.

Also Read: 2024 Hyundai Creta Could Be The Next N Line Model In India

The new Creta also gets a designed bumper, and it now also comes with a rear skid plate.

Dashboard

The dashboard of the Creta has been changed completely with the 2024 facelift. It now comes in a dual-tone black and grey theme, with layered elements. The outgoing version had two cabin themes: all black, and black with beige.

The biggest change in the new Creta is the new screen setup. The older SUV used to get a 10.25-inch touchscreen and the 7-inch instrument cluster, which has been replaced with dual-integrated 10.25-inch displays (touchscreen infotainment and digital driver’s display).

Another change is the new centre console which now comes in a gloss black finish and houses controls for the dual-zone climate control.

Seats

Hyundai has redesigned the seats as well. The old Creta has black or beige seats, depending on the cabin theme, but the new one comes with dual-tone black and grey leatherette seats, with a different design.

The rear seats get the same treatment as the front ones.

It continues to get a panoramic sunroof while the lighter cabin theme makes the cabin feel more airy than the pre-facelift Creta.

Price

Ex-showroom Price 2024 Hyundai Creta Pre-facelift Hyundai Creta Rs 11 lakh to Rs 20 lakh Rs 10.87 lakh to Rs 19.20 lakh

The prices of the Hyundai Creta have increased by Rs 80,000 for the top-spec version. Even the base-spec variant is dearer by Rs 13,000. A thing to note that the prices of the new Creta are introductory, and will be increased in the coming months. You can find out the rest of the details like specifications, variant-wise prices and features about the 2024 Creta here.

Read More on : Creta on road price