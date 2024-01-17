Modified On Jan 17, 2024 02:17 PM By Rohit for Hyundai Creta

The new Creta brings back the option of a punchy turbo-petrol engine, but certain misses in design and transmission choices make us believe Hyundai is reserving them for the SUV’s N Line version

The 2024 Hyundai Creta has become a segment leader in terms of performance. Along with the updated design inside-out and all the new features, the facelifted compact SUV now gets the 160 PS 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine option as well. However, unlike its mechanical sibling, the Kia Seltos, the Hyundai Creta does not offer any visual differences for the turbo-petrol version and has limited it to the top variant with a dual-clutch automatic transmission only. However, we feel like Hyundai could give us more variation for this punchy powertrain in the form of the Creta N Line.

What Makes Us Think So

Manual Option For Enthusiasts

Hyundai Verna's turbo-manual combo image used for reference purposes only

There are a few reasons as to why we think the Creta N Line could finally be heading our way. As mentioned above, the facelifted Creta’s turbo-petrol engine has been introduced with just the 7-speed DCT transmission. However, this same engine does get the choice of a 6-speed manual with the Verna and Alcazar. That leads us to think these options could be offered exclusively with the Creta N Line.

More Accessible

Another point to consider is that Hyundai is currently selling the turbocharged petrol engine only on the fully loaded SX (O) variant, priced at Rs 20 lakh. We hence believe that the Creta N Line could offer the same powertrain with more variants of the SUV, as seen in the Venue and Venue N Line’s case.

Design Differentiation

When the pre-facelift Creta was offered with the turbo-petrol engine option, it was differentiated by the colours of the cabin and the exhaust. However, this differentiation is missing from the facelifted Creta’s turbo-petrol variant. The Creta N Line is likely to have some styling upgrades over the standard model, including the ‘N Line’ badges, sportier-looking alloy wheels with brake callipers, a blacked-out cabin and even dual exhaust tips.

Creta N Line Exists Globally

Brazil-spec Hyundai Creta N Line image used for reference purposes only

Lastly, Hyundai has already added the Creta SUV to its N Line portfolio in foreign markets. The Hyundai Creta N Line is presently sold in a few South American markets (although not in the India-spec avatar), making it even more likely that the carmaker will also finally give us a taste of the SUV’s sportier-looking iteration.

Also Check Out: Hyundai Creta Facelift vs Kia Seltos: Mileage Comparison

Powertrain Details

The 2024 Hyundai Creta N Line will get the same 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine (160 PS/ 253 Nm) as the standard model, likely with both 6-speed MT and 7-speed DCT (dual-clutch automatic transmission). Hyundai also offers the standard Creta with two more engine options, specifications of which you can find in our detailed launch story. In the N Line version, it might get a slightly different suspension setup for sharper handling to differentiate it further from the regular Creta.

Expected Launch And Price

The Hyundai Creta N Line could be launched in the coming months, with prices expected to start at around Rs 17.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Its direct rival will be the Kia Seltos GTX+ and X-Line, while it will be a sportier-looking alternative to the likes of the Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, and MG Astor.

