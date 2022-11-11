2023 Honda Accord Debuts With Updated Strong-hybrid Powertrain

Published On Nov 11, 2022 05:32 PM By Tarun

The premium sedan gets a complete makeover with new features and mechanical updates

The Honda Accord enters its eleventh generation.

Looks more sophisticated and rich inside and out with several unique design elements.

Boasts of a 12.3-inch touchscreen unit with Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Features ADAS, 10 airbags, a moon roof, heated rear seats, and a digital driver’s display.

Powered by 2-litre strong-hybrid and 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engines.

Honda is unlikely to bring the new Accord to India.

Honda has premiered the 11th generation Accord with a hybrid as the range-topper. The sedan gets a completely fresh look and is now longer than its predecessor.

Looks more premium than ever

The new Accord looks more elegant and premium than ever, carrying a rather minimalistic design language. The new ‘diamond-elements’ grille is flanked by sleeker blacked out LED headlamps. The long hood and the fastback-type roofline emphasize that it’s a long and sophisticated sedan. At the back, you get these futuristic wraparound LED tail lights that are almost connected, but separated by the proud ‘Honda’ logo.

A fairly modern cabin

The sophistication of the new Accord is equally impressive inside the cabin. The three-layered dashboard gets soft-touch elements above, then a honeycomb-themed gloss black applique, and brushed silver elements. Its cabin follows a similar theme as seen in other Honda models like the latest versions of the CR-V and Civic. A clever move by Honda as they have carefully hidden the AC vents in the gloss black applique.

The 2023 Honda Accord gets its largest touchscreen display yet: a 12.3-inch unit with Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It boasts of niceties like a 10.2-inch digital driver’s display, a moon roof, wireless charging, integrated Google apps, heads-up display, a 12-speaker Bose sound system, ventilated, powered and heated front seats, dual-zone climate control, and even heated rear seats.

Enhanced occupant safety

The new Accord’s safety suite includes Honda Sensing, which is the carmaker’s name for its ADAS (advanced driver assistance system)suite. It includes a 360-degree camera, blind spot information, traffic jam assist, adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, and low-speed braking control. The carmaker claims to use a new shape of airbags which can reduce traumatic brain and neck injuries. Another safety highlight is the presence of standard knee and rear passenger impact airbags, taking the count up to 10 airbags.

New Accord powertrains

Powering the sedan are two engines: a 204PS 2-litre strong-hybrid petrol and a 194PS 1.5-litre turbo-petrol. The strong-hybrid uses the latest iteration of Honda’s two-motor hybrid system and comes with an e-CVT. Even the turbo-petrol motor uses a CVT and the Accord gets no manual. The carmaker says that the sedan’s suspension and steering feedback have been improved for better ride quality.

The premium Honda sedan is a very popular model in the USA and at least half of the sales are expected to come from its hybrid variants. This is another part of the carmaker’s overall electrification strategy and the eventual objective of carbon neutrality.

India Launch Possible?

Honda is unlikely to bring back the Accord to India in its latest iteration. It was on sale until April 2020 and was discontinued due to the BS6 emission norms. It was priced upwards of Rs 40 lakh (ex-showroom) at the time of discontinuation. Its high pricing and a diminishing demand for the sedan segment could be the reasons for its absence from our shores.

If you are particularly keen on a Japanese strong-hybrid premium sedan for your next car, you still have the choice of the Toyota Camry or its luxury cousin, the Lexus ES300h.