2022 Renault Kiger Gets A New Turbo Variant And Minor Cosmetic Upgrades

Published On Mar 30, 2022 04:14 PM By Tarun for Renault Kiger

The updated Kiger also sees a minor price hike

The second-to-top RXT (O) variant can now be had with a turbo-petrol engine as well.

Gets exterior visual upgrades for the turbo-petrol variants and minor changes for the interior theme.

The Kiger can be had with a new Metal Mustard colour with a black roof as standard.

Gets cruise control, wireless charger, and an PM2.5 air filter.

No mechanical changes.

Renault has launched the 2022 model year Kiger, priced from Rs 5.84 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The MY22 subcompact SUV gets minor cosmetic upgrades, a new colour option, and more features. You can now opt for the turbo-petrol engine with the second-to-top RXT (O) variant, which was earlier available with the naturally aspirated engine only.

The exterior changes are limited to the turbo-petrol variants. It gets a front faux skid plate, ‘Turbo’ door decals, red wheel caps for the alloy wheels, and a sleek chrome strip insert for the tailgate (the chrome strip and faux skid plate earlier were part of the official accessory). There’s also a new Metal Mustard (with a black roof) colour option.

The 2022 Kiger Turbo’s cabin now gets red inserts over the dashboard and red stitching for the new quilted seat upholstery. Feature additions include cruise control (new), wireless charger, and a PM 2.5 air filter. The latter two features were available with the accessory pack but now come factory-fitted.

It continues with its existing features such as LED headlights, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, auto climate control, a 7-inch digital driver’s display, up to four airbags, and a rear parking camera.

There are no mechanical changes onboard. The 2022 Renault Kiger continues with its 72PS 1-litre naturally aspirated and 100PS 1-litre turbo-petrol engines. While both get a 5-speed manual transmission as standard, you can also opt for 5-speed AMT (1-litre N.A) and CVT (1-litre turbo).

The Renault Kiger rivals the Kia Sonet , Toyota Urban Cruiser , Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza , Hyundai Venue , Mahindra XUV300 , Nissan Magnite , and Tata Nexon .

