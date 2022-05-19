Published On May 19, 2022 05:54 PM By Tarun for Land Rover Range Rover Sport

It’s a diesel-only offering for now, with a petrol option likely to be introduced later

Available in three variants - Dynamic SE, Dynamic HSE, and Autobiography with a limited-run First Edition.

Features a panoramic sunroof, four-zone AC, electrically adjustable, ventilated and heated seats, and the new floating 13.1-inch Pivi Pro touchscreen.

Also gets dynamic air suspension with switchable volume air springs, all-wheel steering, and adaptive off-road cruise control.

Powered by a 345PS/700Nm six-cylinder mild-hybrid diesel engine with AWD as standard.

Rivals the Merc GLE, BMW X5, and Porsche Cayenne.

Range Rover has opened bookings for the new-generation Sport SUV. The carmaker has also announced its prices, which are starting from Rs 1.64 crore (ex-showroom) onwards. Here are the variant-wise prices:

Variant Prices Dynamic SE Rs 1.64 crore Dynamic HSE Rs 1.71 crore Autobiography Rs 1.81 crore First Edition Rs 1.84 crore

The new Range Rover Sport is available in three variants: Dynamic SE, Dynamic HSE and Autobiography. The latter is available in a limited-run First Edition, which will be sold through its first -year of production.

The 2022 Range Rover Sport flaunts much bolder styling elements with a sleeker and low-slung stance. Its front fascia looks quite aggressive with the meaner-looking bumper, sleeker ‘Land Rover’ grille, and the futuristic adaptive LED headlights. Head out to the rear and you’ll see another level of boldness here, teamed with simple yet elegant looking connected LED tail lights.

Talking about its interior, the new Sport’s cabin looks cleaner and minimalistic than its predecessor. The dashboard layout and the big floating touchscreen looks inspired by the more premium Range Rover. It further features a panoramic sunroof, four-zone climate control, electrically adjustable, heated, and ventilated front and rear seats seats with massage function (only for front), heads-up display, 13.1-inch Pivi Pro touchscreen infotainment system, 13.7-inch fully digital driver’s display, active noise cancellation, and soft closing doors. It also gets ADAS with a 3D Surround Camera, front and rear parking sensors, wade sensing, ClearSight Ground View and Manoeuvring Lights, adaptive cruise control and driver condition monitor.

It’s powered by a sole six-cylinder mild-hybrid Ingenium diesel engine, rated at 345PS and 700Nm. The SUV gets AWD (all-wheel drive) ason standard with an 8-speed automatic. For better driving dynamics, the Sport is offered with dynamic Air Suspension with switchable volume air springs (a Range Rover first), chassis control system, all-wheel steering, adaptive off-road cruise control, and Terrain Response 2 system.

The Range Rover Sport rivals the Porsche Cayenne, Mercedes Benz GLE, and BMW X5.

