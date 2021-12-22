2022 Maruti Ertiga Spied Uncamouflaged; To Get Minor Cosmetic Upgrades And New Features

Modified On Dec 22, 2021 12:56 PM By Tarun for Maruti Ertiga 2022

The Ertiga’s last big update was the generation launch back in 2018

Spy shots suggest minor exterior cosmetic upgrades including a new mesh-type grille.

Expected to feature a larger touchscreen system, connected car tech (telematics), cruise control, and multiple airbags.

Should continue with its existing 104PS 1.5-litre petrol engine along with an optional CNG.

Currently priced from Rs 7.96 lakh to Rs 10.69 lakh.

The facelifted Maruti Ertiga has been spied testing undisguised ahead of its launch in 2022. The MPV is expected to receive subtle cosmetic enhancements to the exterior and interior profile and new features as well.

Going by the spy shots, the Ertiga will get a new mesh-type grille. No other changes can be spotted now, but we’ll get to know more as the launch nears. The cabin hasn’t been seen yet, but should get new features and revised upholstery. The facelifted Ertiga is expected to gain a larger touchscreen infotainment system, connected car tech (telematics), wireless Android Auto and Apple Carplay, a new instrument cluster, dedicated AC vents for the third row, and cruise control. It’s safety features are also expected to be updated with multiple airbags in the top trims.

Currently, the MPV features projector headlamps, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment, Android Auto and Apple Carplay, engine push start/stop button, automatic AC, dual front airbags, hill hold control, ESP (electronic stability programme), and a rear parking camera.

No mechanical changes are expected onboard as the facelift should continue with its 104PS 1.5-litre petrol engine. While its existing 5-speed manual transmission will continue, the 4-speed torque converter might be replaced for a newer unit. It will also continue to feature mild-hybrid technology and an optional CNG.

The facelifted Ertiga is expected to demand a premium over its current price range of Rs 7.96 lakh to Rs 10.69 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Maruti is planning for eight new launches in 2022, which will include the facelifted versions of the Brezza, Baleno, XL6, and even the Ertiga.

