Published On Jan 16, 2020 04:23 PM By Dhruv for Tata Tigor

Is the Altroz-like grille the only change or will you see updates elsewhere too on the Tigor facelift?

The front fascia features extensive updates that make it look a little like the Altroz.

The petrol engine will be BS6 compliant whereas diesel engine will no longer be available.

The rear of the sub-4 metre sedan is also expected to get a revamp.

Bookings are open for a sum of Rs 11,000.

Expect a hike in price of Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000.

Tata recently released a teaser of the Tigor facelift, giving us a hint of what the revamped sub-4 metre sedan could look like. The obvious change is the new front grille borrowed from the Altroz. But is that the only change or can we expect more?

Pictured: Tata Altroz

Engine

Well, for starters the engine will be BS6 compliant. Yes, you read that right. Engine, because Tata has decided to part ways with the 1.05-litre diesel engine in the BS6 era. The 1.2-litre petrol engine will now be the only engine option with the Tigor. It is expected to produce the same output (85PS and 114Nm) as before and will be available with a 5-speed manual or AMT.

Design & Features

The 2020 Tigor’s front fascia has been revamped with subtly redesigned headlamps and bumper. With this refresh, the Tigor now gets a pointed nose inspired by the Tata Altroz. The facelifted Tigor gets LED DRLs integrated into the fog lamp housing and it even gets a new burgundy colour option as per the teaser image. We expect minor changes to the rear too, but that will be revealed only at the time of its launch.

Tigor is currently offered with a 7-inch infotainment system that supports both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and It also gets an 8 speaker system from Harman. Then there are projector headlamps, a reversing camera, auto climate control and the lot. We expect all these features to be retained and do not expect Tata to add anything new to the sedan.

Pricing

Pictured: Current Tigor

With every update comes a price revision. So expect the facelifted Tigor to cost around Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 more than before. This will be primarily because of the petrol engine being converted from being BS4 to being BS6 compliance. Currently, the Tigor is priced between Rs 5.53 lakh and Rs 7.93 lakh (both, ex-showroom India).

Bookings and Launch

Bookings for the Tigor facelift are already open and you can make one for a sum of Rs 11,000. Tata will launch it sometime in January itself and once that happens, it will continue to rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Honda Amaze, Ford Aspire, Volkswagen Ameo and the Hyundai Xcent.

