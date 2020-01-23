2020 Tata Tiago And Tigor Facelift Score 4 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Tests

Published On Jan 23, 2020 08:00 AM By Rohit for Tata Tigor 2020

Both cars scored the same safety rating for adult as well as child occupants

The entry-level variants of the facelifted Tiago and Tigor were crash tested by GNCAP.

Both models miss out on ISOFIX child seat anchorages.

Standard safety features on offer include dual front airbags and ABS with EBD.

Both the models come with a BS6-compliant 1.2-litre petrol engine (86PS/113Nm).

Global NCAP recently crash-tested the facelifted Tiago and Tigor as a part of its #SaferCarsForIndia campaign. Both the hatchback and the sub-4m sedan scored four stars for adult occupants while child occupant safety was rated at three.

The vehicles tested were the entry-level variants of the Tiago and the Tigor facelifts. They are offered with standard safety features such as dual front airbags, front seatbelts with pretensioners, and ABS with EBD. Both the hatchback and sedan scored 12.52 out of 17 points for adult occupants while they achieved 34.15 out of 49 points for child occupants.

Like always, the facelifted Tiago and Tigor were crash tested at a speed of 64kmph. As per the report, the structure and footwell area of both the vehicles were rated as unstable. The protection for the head and neck of the adult occupants was rated as good. However, the chest protection for the passenger was termed as adequate while that for the driver, it was labelled as marginal. Sadly, the protection to the femur and knees was labelled as marginal for both cars.

Tata does not offer ISOFIX child seat anchorages on either of the variants that were tested. The child seat for the 3-year-old dummy was installed facing forward with the adult seatbelt and support leg, thereby preventing excessive forward movement during the impact. This offered fair protection to the chest of the dummy. The 18-month-old dummy’s CRS was installed facing rearward using the adult belt and support leg that offered a good level of protection.

Neither the hatchback nor the sedan offer the possibility of disconnecting the passenger airbag for a rearward-facing CRS in the front passenger seat. The lack of three-point seatbelts and ISOFIX child seat anchorages dropped the child occupant protection rating to three stars.

