Tata Tiago Facelift Launched At Rs 4.60 Lakh

Published On Jan 22, 2020 02:30 PM By Dhruv for Tata Tiago 2020

The Tiago is now available only with a 1.2-litre BS6 petrol engine, diesel discontinued

The facelifted Tiago’s front-end design is inspired by the bigger Altroz.

It gets features like a 7-inch touchscreen and 15-inch alloy wheels.

Safety is taken care of by dual airbags, ABS with EBD.

It scored 4 stars in the Global NCAP crash test, highest in the segment.

It rivals the Maruti WagonR, Celerio and Hyundai Santro.

It was the only car in the segment to offer a diesel engine.

Tata Motors has launched the Tiago facelift in India at prices starting from Rs 4.60 lakh (ex-showroom India). It was launched alongside the facelifted Nexon and Tigor, and Tata’s first-ever premium hatchback, the Altroz. It’s offered in four variants, the top two of which are available with an automatic transmission as well.

There are two big changes in the Tiago. First is the design and second is the engine underneath the bonnet. The Tiago now features an Altroz-like front end and the best thing about it is that it’s way sharper and mature than the outgoing model with the new pointed nose look. The other big change is that the Tiago doesn’t get a diesel engine anymore. This is because upgrading the Tiago’s diesel engine to meet the upcoming BS6 norms would make it really pricey.

The BS6 petrol engine is the same 3-cylinder, 1.2-litre unit from before that makes 86PS (up by 1PS) and 113Nm (down by 1Nm) and is offered with a 5-speed manual transmission or an AMT as before.

On the features front, Tata has made an omission and a big one at that. The Tiago no longer gets projector headlamps that came with its top-spec variant. Apart from this, it continues to be offered with 15-inch alloy wheels, a 7-inch touchscreen that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and plays out the sound through its four-speaker plus four-tweeter setup. It now also comes with a flat-bottom steering wheel.

Safety continues to be taken care of by dual airbags in the front. ABS is mandatory on all new cars and the Tiago comes with EBD (electronic brake-force distribution) and CSC (corner stability control) as well. The facelifted Tiago has scored 4 stars in the Global NCAP crash test -- the highest in the segment.

The facelifted Tiago is being offered in six colour options: Flame Red, Pearlescent White, Victory Yellow, Tectonic Blue, Pure Silver and Daytona Grey.

It will continue to rival the likes of the Maruti WagonR and the Hyundai Santro.

