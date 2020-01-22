2020 Tata Nexon Facelift Launched With BS6 Engines At Rs 6.95 lakh

Modified On Jan 22, 2020 02:47 PM By Dhruv.A for Tata Nexon

The updated Nexon gets plenty of new features such as a sunroof, digital instrument cluster, tyre pressure monitoring system, and telematics services

The Tata Nexon facelift has been launched in India at prices starting from Rs 6.95 lakh for petrol and Rs 8.45 lakh for diesel.

The Tata Nexon features a host of design updates over the outgoing model. Most of these are derived from its upcoming electric sibling, the Nexon EV. This includes the tri-arrow shaped LED DRLs, a similar LED graphic for the tail lamps, and new accents on the front air dam. The 16-inch machine-finish alloy wheels get a new design, which is again identical to the Nexon EV . The interior layout is almost similar to the pre-facelift model except for the new dual-tone theme, which has a creamish white highlighted centre layer.

Highlight features include an electric sunroof (new), automatic projector headlamps with LED DRLs, cornering fog lamps (new), rain-sensing wipers (new), cruise control, 7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, tyre pressure monitoring system (new), automatic climate control, flat-bottom steering wheel from Altroz, digital instrument cluster (simple dot matrix display), and push-button start/stop function.

Other additions include IRA connected technology (telematic services) that offers features like geo-fencing, car locator, and a natural voice system compatible with Hindi, English and Hinglish. There’s an Xpress Cool feature as well, which rolls down the driver side window and sets the AC temperature to minimum and the blower speed to maximum.

Standard safety features on offer are dual airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability program, ISOFIX, traction control and brake disc wiping mechanism (similar to Harrier), driver and co-driver seat belt, and reverse parking sensors.

It features BS6-compliant versions of its 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder turbocharged (110PS/170Nm) and 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder (110PS/260Nm) diesel engines. Both engines are coupled to a 6-speed MT with an optional AMT as well.

The Tata Nexon is available in six colours:

Foliage Green

Tectonic Blue

Flame Red

Calgary White

Daytona Grey

Pure Silver

All the colours are new and come with a white dual-tone roof option except the Calgary White, which gets a sonic-silver roof option.

The Tata Nexon facelift squares off against the Hyundai Venue , Maruti Vitara Brezza, Mahindra XUV300, and the upcoming Renault HBC.

