2020 Maruti Swift Facelift: 5 Things We Know

Published On May 20, 2020 11:30 AM By Sonny for Maruti Swift 2020

Here’s what you can expect from the updated hatchback

Maruti will be giving the third-gen Swift hatchback a facelift in 2020 and is expected to launch it soon. Suzuki has already launched the updated version in Japan which gives us a fair idea of what to expect from the India-spec model. Here’s what we know about the upcoming Maruti Swift facelift:

Mild exterior updates

The 2020 Swift will get a sportier new bumper but it's a subtle design change compared to what we saw on the Dzire facelift. It also gets a new studded design for the grille with a chrome bar running across the middle of it.

More powerful, more efficient

As seen with the 2020 Dzire, Maruti could offer the facelifted Swift with the Dualjet version of the 1.2-litre petrol engine with the idle stop-start feature. This engine produces 90PS of power compared to the 83PS rating of the current engine while torque output remains the same at 113Nm. The idle stop-start function increases the efficiency by switching off the engine while idling and turns it back on automatically when the accelerator pedal is pressed. In the Dzire, it improved the ARAI-certified mileage by at least 2kmpl so expect the same results if not more with the smaller Swift hatchback.

Added technology and comfort

The Maruti Swift facelift will also get the latest version of the carmaker’s SmartPlay Studio 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system. As seen with the 2020 Dzire, it will also get the updated 4.2-inch multi-information colour display in the driver’s instrument cluster. Other feature updates include the addition of cruise control like the Dzire.

More safety features

The Swift already comes with dual front airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchors, rear parking sensors and ABS with EBD as standard. It also comes with a reverse parking camera and front fog lamps. The facelifted model could add hill launch assist and electronic stability control to the safety equipment list of the AMT variants.

No changes to the cabin

The Swift comes with a sporty all-black cabin which has been left unchanged in the facelift. It gets a flat-bottom steering wheel, three rotary dials for the climate controls below the infotainment system and analogue dials in the instrument cluster.

The updates will add a premium to the current prices of the Maruti Suzuki Swift which range from Rs 5.19 lakh to Rs 8.02 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The facelifted model will continue to rival the likes of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Ford Figo and Renault Triber.

