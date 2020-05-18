Maruti Swift Facelift Unveiled In Japan. India Launch Soon

Published On May 18, 2020 06:45 PM By Sonny for Maruti Swift 2020

Expect India-spec Swift to feature more chrome and a more powerful yet efficient petrol engine

2020 Suzuki Swift debuts in Japan. India-spec hatch to get similar changes.

It gets a revised front end with a sportier bumper and chrome bar across the new grille.

India-spec Swift facelift could get 90PS 1.2-litre Dualjet petrol engine like the Dzire.

New engine will also feature engine idle start-stop for improved fuel efficiency.

Other expected feature updates include ESC, latest infotainment system and hill assist.

The Maruti Suzuki Swift is one of the most popular models in the mid-size hatchback segment. The third-gen model was launched in 2018 at the Auto Expo and its facelift has been previewed by the 2020 Japan-spec model.

Unlike the 2020 Dzire, the new Swift gets a much milder facelift. It features a revised front fascia with a new studded grill with a chrome bar in the middle along with a sportier bumper. Most feature updates are in regards to the active safety equipment such as adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitor and rear cross traffic alert. The Japan-spec Suzuki Swift comes with multiple powertrain options including a hybrid option as well.

Its 1.2-litre Dualjet petrol engine with mild hybrid tech makes 91PS and 118Nm, making it 1PS and 5Nm more powerful than what the engine makes in the India-spec Dzire facelift. The hybrid variant adds a bigger lithium-ion battery for more grunt from its AC synchronous motor. This hybrid model was showcased at the Auto Expo 2020. Suzuki offers the Swift in Japan with front-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive variants with the choice of a 5-speed manual, 5-speed AMT or a CVT automatic transmission. There is an RS variant with sportier suspension and sporty cosmetic touches. It is not to be confused with the Suzuki Swift Sport model which has a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine that makes 140PS and 230Nm.

Closer to home, Maruti could introduce similar cosmetic updates in the India-spec model soon. It will also get the same 1.2-litre Dualjet VVT petrol engine with engine idle stop-start as offered in the 2020 Maruti Suzuki Dzire. That will add 7PS of power to the Swift along with improved fuel efficiency. Other updates based on the 2020 Dzire include the latest version of the 7.0-inch SmartPlay infotainment system, cruise control, ESC (electronic stability control) and hill hold assist.

The updated Swift will likely attract a premium over its current prices that range from Rs 5.19 lakh to Rs 8.02 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It will continue to rival the likes of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Ford Figo and Renault Triber.

