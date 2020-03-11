2020 BS6 Ford Endeavour: Which Variant To Buy?

Modified On Mar 11, 2020 12:23 PM By Saransh for Ford Endeavour

It is available in two variants: Titanium and Titanium+

Ford has launched the BS6 version of its flagship SUV, the Endeavour. Priced from Rs 29.55 lakh to Rs 33.25 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), the SUV gets a new 2.0-litre BS6 diesel engine that makes 170PS and 420Nm mated to a 10-speed automatic gearbox. With this update, the Endeavour has become more affordable than before. So, let’s compare its variants and find out which one suits you the best in case you plan on buying one.

Variants Price Titanium 4X2 Rs 29.55 lakh Titanium+ 4X2 Rs 31.55 lakh Titanium+ 4X4 Rs 33.25 lakh

*All prices ex-showroom Delhi

Colour Options:

Diffused Silver

Diamond White

Absolute Black

Standard Safety Features:

Six airbags

ABS with EBD

Traction control

Electronic stability control with roll-over mitigation

Hill launch assist

Ford My key

Emergency Assistance

Tyre pressure monitoring system

High speed alert system

Vehicle connectivity with Ford Pass (offers remote start/stop, vehicle locator, among others)

Now, let’s go through each variant to see which one offers the best value for money.

Ford Endeavour Titanium 4X2- Recommended Variant (if you don’t mind getting a 2WD powertrain)

Ford Endeavour Titanium 4X2 Rs 29.55 lakh

Exterior: LED headlamps with LED DRLs, LED tail lamps, front and rear fog lamps, rear washer wiper and window defogger, chrome door handles, front and rear skid plate, and alloy wheels.

Interior: Leatherette upholstery.

Infotainment: 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, FordPass, and a 10-speaker sound system with subwoofer.

Comfort: Powered tailgate, push-button start, 8-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat with lumbar support, dual-zone climate control, roof-mounted AC vents for second and third row, tilt-adjustable steering, power-adjustable and foldable ORVMs, front centre armrest with storage, rear centre armrest with cupholders, semi-digital instrument cluster, 60:40 split second row seats, 50:50 fold third row seats, cruise control, auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, and a reverse parking camera.

Verdict: Despite being the base variant, the Endeavour Titanium is loaded with features making it a value-for-money proposition and hence, our recommended variant. However, if you are looking for a 4X4 configuration, you will have to opt for the Titanium+ since it is the only variant to offer that.

Ford Endeavour Titanium+ 4X2/4X4- One of the most loaded cars in the sub-35 lakh bracket, it is the only 4x4 option in Endeavour’s lineup.

Ford Endeavour Titanium+ 4X2/4X4 Rs 31.55 lakh/Rs 33.25 lakh (+Rs 1.7 lakh) Premium (over Titanium) Rs 2 lakh

Features (over previous variants)

Safety: Driver’s knee airbag, front parking sensors, auto-dimming IRVM, and hill descent control (4X4 only).

Exterior: Panoramic sunroof.

Interior: Ambient lighting.

Comfort: 8-way electrically adjustable front passenger’s seat with lumbar support, semi-auto parallel park assist, and terrain management system (4X4 only).

Verdict: The Titanium+ gets features like a panoramic sunroof, an extra airbag, front parking sensors, and parking assist among others. In our opinion, a premium of Rs 2 lakh for these additional features is justified. The Titanium+ variant is also the only one to offer 4X4 configuration. So, if you’re looking for a premium mud plugger, the Titanium+ 4X4 variant is the option for you. It also happens to be one of the most loaded cars in the sub-35 lakh price bracket.

