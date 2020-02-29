Spec Comparison: BS6 Toyota Fortuner vs BS6 Ford Endeavour

Published On Feb 29, 2020 12:34 PM By Dhruv for Toyota Fortuner

The two big stalwarts in the premium SUV space are now BS6 compliant. We find out how they stack up against each other with the updated engines

The Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour are two of the most popular premium SUVs in India and both these ladder-on-frame SUVs are now BS6 compliant. While the Fortuner simply updated its existing engines, the Ford has an all-new heart. So, which of these two SUVs boasts better numbers? We find out:

Dimensions

Measurements Toyota Fortuner Ford Endeavour Length 4,795mm 4,903mm Width 1,855mm 1,869mm Height 1,835mm 1,837mm Wheelbase 2,745mm 2,850mm Ground Clearance 220mm 225mm

Longer: Ford Endeavour

Wider: Ford Endeavour

Taller: Ford Endeavour

Longer Wheelbase: Ford Endeavour

Better Ground Clearance: Ford Endeavour

When it comes to physical dimensions, the Endeavour takes the crown in all the categories. It is not only longer, wider and taller than the Fortuner, but also has a longer wheelbase and offers better ground clearance.

Engine

Diesel Ford Endeavour Toyota Fortuner Displacement 2.0-litre 2.8-litre Power 170PS 177PS Torque 420Nm 420Nm/450Nm Transmission 10-speed AT 6-speed MT/6-speed AT Drivetrain 4x2/4x4 4x2/4x4

More Powerful: Toyota Fortuner

Torquier: Toyota Fortuner

We have only compared the diesel engines of the two SUVs here as the Ford Endeavour doesn’t come with a petrol engine. The Fortuner regains some ground with its more powerful engine. While the torque output of its manual variant is the same as the Endeavour, the automatic variant of the Fortuner has 30Nm more to offer. On top of that, the Fortuner can be had with a manual or an automatic transmission, unlike the Endeavour, which is only offered with a 10-speed automatic transmission -- a first in India.

While the 2.7-litre petrol engine of the Fortuner -- that makes 166PS/245Nm and can be had with a 5-speed manual transmission only -- isn’t a hot favourite with new buyers, it is an added advantage over the Ford.

Features

Exterior: Since both these SUVs are part of a premium segment they get features like Bi-LED headlamps, LED tail lamps, and a powered tailgate with alloys up to 18-inches in size.

Interior: On the inside, they both feature dual-zone climate control, a touchscreen infotainment system, and power-adjustable front seats. Surprisingly, it is only the Fortuner that gets a telescopically adjustable steering wheel whereas both the SUVs come with tilt adjustment for the same. However, the Toyota SUV does miss out on Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for its infotainment system.

Both these SUVs get a third row but the Ford takes the advantage as its third row can be folded down by just pressing a button. Also, the Endeavour comes with a panoramic sunroof whereas the Fortuner misses out on a sunroof altogether. The Ford SUV even gets tech like active noise cancellation, a semi-digital instrument cluster, park assist, and connected tech in the form of FordPass.

Safety: Both the cars are neck to neck when it comes to safety features with up to seven airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, hill assist control, and hill descent control. They also feature specialised off-road driving modes in their 4x4 variants.

The Fortuner could also use front parking sensors, like the Ford Endeavour, so parking it in tight places becomes that much easier.

Price

SUV Toyota Fortuner Ford Endeavour Price Range Rs 30.19 lakh to Rs 33.95 lakh Rs 29.55 lakh to Rs 33.25 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom New Delhi.

The Fortuner is a tad more expensive than the Endeavour when it comes to the diesel variants, while the entry-level petrol variant is a bit cheaper at Rs 28.18 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The Endeavour’s top-spec variant is still less expensive than the top-spec Fortuner variant as well. However, it is worth noting that Ford will be increasing the Endeavour’s prices by Rs 70,000 across all variants after the introductory phase of the BS6 model.

Read More on : Toyota Fortuner Automatic