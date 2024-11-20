10 Features New-gen Honda Amaze Likely To Borrow From The Honda Elevate

Apart from a bigger touchscreen, an updated sound system, and 6 airbags, the new Amaze could also borrow a feature which will be a segment first

The Honda Amaze is set to be launched in a new-generation avatar on December 4. The new Amaze will not only have a fresh design inside and out, but it will also come with a new set of features, many of which are likely to be borrowed from the Honda Elevate. Here are 10 features the new-generation Amaze could get from the Honda SUV.

Larger Touchscreen

The first and one the most important features new-generation Amaze will likely borrow from the Elevate is its larger 8-inch touchscreen which supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The outgoing version of the Amaze currently comes with a smaller 7-inch touchscreen unit.

Semi-Digital Instrument Cluster

As seen in one of the recent teasers, the new-generation Amaze will likely feature a semi-digital driver’s display (probably a 7-inch unit), similar to what Honda offers in the Elevate. The current-generation Amaze has an analog instrument cluster with an MID (multi-information display).

Updated Sound System

Honda could also update the sound system of the new Amaze with a 6-speaker setup as seen in the Elevate. The current-spec Amaze only comes with a 4-speaker sound system. Talking about the segment benchmark, the Tata Tigor comes with an 8-speaker sound system.

Wireless Phone Charger

One more feature that the new Honda Amaze could share with the Elevate is wireless smartphone charger. This feature eliminates cable dangling around the centre console area.

Single-pane Sunroof

The sunroof has become one of the most desirable features in India, and the new Amaze will likely adopt this feature from the Elevate. Also, the 2024 Maruti Dzire has already debuted this feature in the subcompact sedan segment in India, so Honda is likely to follow suit.

Rear AC Vents

Another most needed feature the new-gen Amaze could likely borrow from the Elevate is the rear AC vents. This convenience feature is already being offered with all of its segment rivals: Tata Tigor, 2024 Maruti Dzire, and Hyundai Aura.

6 Airbags (As Standard)

The current-spec Honda Amaze only comes with dual front airbags, however with the generational update, the new Amaze will likely be offered with 6 airbags as standard across the board.

Lane Watch Camera

The Honda Elevate comes with a lane watch camera, also known as a blind spot monitor. It’s a useful convenience and safety feature that allows you to switch lanes safely by providing a view of what’s in your blind spot. Honda could offer this feature in the new-generation Amaze.

Electronic Stability Control

Honda currently doesn’t offer the existing Amaze with electronic stability control feature (ESC), which is available with the Honda Elevate. However with the generational update, the new Amaze will most likely get this feature. The ESC is an important safety feature which prevents the vehicle from losing control in tricky situations.

ADAS

The last but most important feature that the new Amaze will likely borrow from the Elevate is the advanced driver assistance system (ADAS). Honda has already hinted the same with one of its interior design sketch teasers. If this happens, the Amaze will be the first subcompact sedan in India to come with ADAS.

These were the 10 features which the new-generation Honda Amaze will likely borrow from the Honda Elevate. Honda is set to announce the prices for the new Amaze on December 4, 2024.

