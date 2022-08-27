Modified On Aug 27, 2022 11:02 AM By Rohit

Of all the models listed below, the MG Astor is the only car here to get a 10-inch+ display as standard

Cars and technology have always been an envious combination and it’s only gotten better over time. In recent years, the number of screens or the size of screens inside the cabin has also shot up, with 10-inch central displays having become almost mainstream.

So, we decided to compile a list of top 10 models (in no specific order) which get 10-inch touchscreens under Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom):

1) Citroen C3

Citroen entered the mass-market with the C3 hatchback. Out of all its features, the 10.2-inch touchscreen system is its most-appreciated and loved amenity.

The top-spec Feel trim is the only one to get the infotainment setup.

The carmaker has priced the C3’s Feel variants between Rs 6.62 lakh and Rs 8.06 lakh.

It is the only model under Rs 10 lakh to get a 10-inch+ touchscreen.

2) Mahindra XUV700

Mahindra’s flagship offering, the XUV700, stole the show when it went on sale in 2021. Out of the multitude of features, its dual 12.3-inch display setup became the talk of the town.

The 12.3-inch touchscreen system is available in all AX trims of the SUV.

While the AX range of the XUV700 starts from Rs 15.28 lakh, it tops out at Rs 24.58 lakh.

3) MG Hector and Hector Plus

Both the MG Hector and Hector Plus get a 10.4-inch infotainment system.

While it’s available from the second-from-base Shine trim of the Hector, it comes as standard on the Hector Plus (six-seater version). The seven-seat model gets the 10.4-inch touchscreen from the second-from-base Super trim.

MG has priced the Hector’s 10-inch touchscreen-equipped trims from Rs 15.20 lakh to Rs 20.11 lakh. On the other hand, the Hector Plus’ prices range between Rs 16.15 lakh and Rs 20.75 lakh.

MG is set to launch the facelifted Hector sometime by the end of 2022, which will come with a bigger 14-inch display .

4) Hyundai i20 and i20 N Line

The i20 is the only model in its segment to come with a display of over 10 inches.

Hyundai is offering the 10.25-inch touchscreen only in the higher-specced Asta (iMT only) and Asta (O) trims of the premium hatchback. Even in the case of the i20 N Line, the bigger display is reserved for the top-spec N8 trim.

The standard i20’s Asta iMT and Asta (O) variants are priced between Rs 10.05 lakh and Rs 11.54 lakh. The i20 N Line’s N8 variants’ prices range from Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 12.02 lakh.

5) Kia Seltos

The Seltos was the first compact SUV in India to get a 10-inch+ central display.

Kia is only offering the second-to-top HTX and top-spec HTX+ trims in the HT Line and all variants under the GT Line with the bigger screen. Even the X Line variants are equipped with the 10.25-inch infotainment system.

Prices of these variants range from Rs 14.45 lakh to Rs 18.65 lakh.

6) Hyundai Creta

The Kia Seltos’ platform sibling, the Hyundai Creta, became the second compact SUV to be equipped with a 10.25-inch infotainment unit.

Hyundai has reserved it for the higher-specced SX and SX(O) trims of the SUV, and offers it on the special Knight Edition too.

The SX and SX(O) variants are priced in the range of Rs 14.38 lakh to Rs 18.18 lakh.

7) Kia Carens

Kia’s mass-market MPV, the Carens, is the only model in its space to come with a 10.25-inch central display.

The larger infotainment unit is available in the second-to-top Luxury and range-topping Luxury Plus trims.

These variants of the MPV are priced between Rs 15.30 lakh and Rs 17.70 lakh.

8) MG Astor

MG’s rival to the likes of the Hyundai Creta and Kia Sonet, the Astor, is also equipped with a 10.1-inch touchscreen system.

The compact SUV is currently the only model in its segment to come with a 10-inch+ screen as standard. Even the recently launched EX variants of the Astor feature the display as a standard fitment.

MG retails the SUV from Rs 10.22 lakh to Rs 18.13 lakh.

9) Hyundai Alcazar

Hyundai’s three-row SUV, the Alcazar, also gets a 10.25-inch display for the infotainment system. It’s based on the Creta and has the same dashboard.

It is offered in four trims: Platinum, Platinum (O), Signature, and Signature (O).

These variants of the Alcazar are priced between Rs 18.76 lakh and Rs 20.25 lakh.

10) Kia Sonet

The Sonet is the only sub-4m SUV to feature a 10-inch+ touchscreen unit.

Kia has equipped the top-spec HTX+ trim in the HT Line and the GTX+ trim in the GT Line. We also expect the Sonet X Line to come with the larger central display.

Prices of these variants range from Rs 12.25 lakh to Rs 13.79 lakh.

Honorary mentions: Volkswagen’s compact sedan and SUV, the Virtus and Taigun, respectively are also provided with a 10-inch+ screen. However, it’s limited to the mid-spec Highline and top-spec Topline trims in the Dynamic Line of both models. Under the GT Line, Volkswagen offers it as standard on both the Virtus and Taigun. While their Skoda siblings, the Slavia and Kushaq, were equipped with the same display units, they were recently downsized to an 8-inch screen due to the semiconductor shortage. That said, Skoda might opt to bring the bigger unit back in the future.