MG Hector Blackstorm And Snowstorm Are Back! Reintroduced At Rs 19.99 Lakh

JSW MG Motor India has just launched a new Storm Edition package for the Hector, which is priced at Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom). That means it is based on the top-spec Savvy variant of the Hector. The Hector’s Storm Series were on sale back in 2024 and has now been reintroduced for the 2026 model year.

Let's explore what the updated styling pack offers.

What’s New?

The MG Hector Storm series comes in two versions. Blackstorm and Snowstorm. As seen before, the Blackstorm colour is exclusively available in a black exterior colour, while the Snowstorm comes only with a pearl-white exterior colour.

The reintroduced design packs come with a black roof by default. Other design elements include red accents on the exterior. Specifically, they include the red brake callipers, tailgate accents, ORVM protectors and headlamp protectors.

On the interior, the Storm editions come with an all-black colour theme, with the edition name embossed on the headrests.

MG Hector: Overview

The Hector is among the tall-looking SUVs for those looking for road presence and bling. And with bling, it sure delivers thanks to the large chrome grille and the tall bonnet line. The fascia also has bumper-mounted headlamps and fog lamps. While it does get LED DRLs with dynamic indicators, they are not connected like many in its segment.

The side profile carries the tall yet lengthy profile, and bears a confident posture thanks to the upright stance and the large 17-inch dual-tone wheels.

The rear end interestingly has a clamshell-type bootlid which includes the entire connected LED tail lamps. What also adds to the bling at the rear are the large chrome accents that run the width of the car.

On the interior, depending on the variant you choose, the regular Hector gets a beige and black interior theme, while the Storm series gets an all-black colour theme. However, both get the same layered dashboard design with leatherette wrapping and piano black accents, which elevate premiumness in the cabin. The star of the show here is the large vertically mounted 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system grabbing most attention in the interior.

Like the front seats, the rear seats also get generous space and practicality. There is a decent amount of storage to keep your knick-knacks.

Features include a 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. This is paired with an 8-speaker Infinity sound system. The driver also gets a 7-inch digital information display. Other feature highlights include a panoramic sunroof, connected car technology, powered and ventilated front seats, a powered tailgate and a wireless charger.

The safety package includes 6 airbags, front and rear parking sensors, a 360-degree camera, hill-hold control (HHC), ABS with EBD, Level-2 ADAS, all four disc brakes, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

MG Hector Powertrain

The MG Hector comes with a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine with a 6-speed manual and a CVT automatic transmission option. Powertrain specifications are as follows:

Engine 1.5-litre turbo petrol Power 143 PS Torque 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT / CVT

MT - Manual Transmission, CVT - Continuously Variable Transmission (automatic)

The petrol engine on offer provides decent punch for both city and highway driving. While it does offer the manual transmission, we recommend that you go for the automatic for a smoother driving experience. The CVT, although, has a laid-back character but provides decent drivability for most Indian driving conditions.

Price And Rivals

The MG Hector is priced at Rs 14.94 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

It goes against the premium SUV segment rivals like the Tata Harrier, Mahindra XUV 7XO, Jeep Compass and the MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV.

CarDekho Says..

This segment has been mostly for people upgrading from smaller SUVs or sedans, looking for more space and long-distance comfort. While the Hector has been for sale for a long time and is long overdue for an update, it still keeps up in the features department.

The Hector caters to the kind of people who look for bling and a feature-loaded car. The chrome details on the exterior and the AI assistant in the infotainment system are some of its feel-good factors.

As for the Storm edition, this helps the Hector bring back the more serious look and keeps up with the recent trend of offering dark editions. The all-black theme with the red accents gives the Hector a sporty and youthful look, also adding a mean road presence.

What do you think of the MG Hector and its Storm Series? Let us know in the comments below.