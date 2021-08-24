Published On Aug 24, 2021 06:09 PM By Rohit for Skoda kodiaq 2020

Skoda has also confirmed that it won’t bring the performance-focussed RS variant to India

The facelifted Kodiaq will enter production by December 2021 with the launch soon after.

Skoda has made a couple of changes to the Kodiaq including a larger grille and tweaked bonnet.

On the inside, it will get a new two-spoke steering wheel, new upholstery and trim options.

The 2021 Kodiaq is expected to be powered by the Superb’s 2-litre turbo-petrol engine.

Expect Skoda to price the SUV from Rs 33 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards .

The Skoda Kodiaq has been off the Indian market since April 2020. Skoda India’s Director, Zac Hollis, has recently tweeted that the facelifted version of the full-size premium SUV will enter production in December 2021, with deliveries to begin in January 2022. Expect Skoda to launch the updated SUV by the end of this year.

The updated Kodiaq was globally unveiled in April 2021 and is available in multiple trims including an RS variant. However, in a separate tweet, Zac ruled out the chances of the 245PS Kodiaq RS reaching our shores.

As part of the update, Skoda has tweaked the bonnet, and the front and rear bumpers. The 2021 Kodiaq also sports a larger front grille, sleeker LED headlamps, new alloy wheels (probably 18-inch units), and new LED tail lamps.

While the cabin layout remains identical to that of the pre-facelift model, the facelifted Kodiaq now gets a two-spoke steering wheel as seen on the carmaker’s newest models such as the Kushaq and the fourth-gen Octavia. And as you would expect with a facelift, the SUV now comes with revised upholstery and trim options.

Also Read: Skoda Kushaq 1.5 TSI Returns Better Claimed Fuel Efficiency Than The Smaller 1.0 TSI Engine

Skoda is expected to offer the Kodiaq with a sole 2-litre turbo-petrol engine. It is the same unit that powers the Superb, producing 190PS and 320Nm. Expect the engine to come paired to a 7-speed DSG automatic only. The SUV will also get an all-wheel drivetrain.

The facelifted SUV’s equipment could get additional features such as ventilated and heated front seats with massage function, an updated 12-speaker sound system, and 10-colour footwell LED ambient lighting. Skoda will continue offering the Kodiaq with a panoramic sunroof, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and a digital driver’s display. Safety kit will include multiple airbags, electronic stability control, as well as front and rear parking sensors.

We expect the manufacturer to price the updated Kodiaq from Rs 33 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. The 2021 Kodiaq will go up against the likes of the MG Gloster , Ford Endeavour, Toyota Fortuner, and the upcoming Jeep's 7-seater SUV (Meridian).