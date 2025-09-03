All
    You Will Have To Wait Up To 5 Months To Bring A Mahindra EV Home In September 2025

    Modified On Sep 03, 2025 04:58 PM By Rohit

    The maximum wait is for both the modern and tech-loaded Mahindra EVs, and for people staying in Mumbai

    Electric cars or vehicles (EVs) are becoming the go-to choice for many new and repeat car buyers. In the last few years, we have seen EVs evolve from just being battery-operated vehicles to now having a plethora of tech on board, which are from various brands, including Tata and Mahindra. If you are planning to pick one of Mahindra’s three electric cars in September 2025, here’s a look at how long you will have to wait to bring one home:

    City

    Mahindra BE 6

    Mahindra XEV 9e

    Mahindra XUV400

    New Delhi

    2-3 months

    2-3 months

    1 month

    Bengaluru

    2-3 months

    2-3 months

    2 months

    Mumbai

    4-5 months

    4-5 months

    2 months

    Hyderabad

    2-3 months

    2-3 months

    1-1.5 months

    Pune

    2-3 months

    2-3 months

    1-2 months

    Chennai

    2-3 months

    2-3 months

    2.5 months

    Jaipur

    2-3 months

    2-3 months

    2 months

    Ahmedabad

    2-3 months

    2-3 months

    2 months

    Gurguram

    2-3 months

    2-3 months

    2.5 months

    Lucknow

    2-3 months

    2-3 months

    2 months

    Kolkata

    2-3 months

    2-3 months

    2 months

    Thane

    2-3 months

    2-3 months

    2 months

    Surat

    2-3 months

    2-3 months

    1.5 months

    Ghaziabad

    2-3 months

    2-3 months

    1-1.5 months

    Chandigarh

    2-3 months

    2-3 months

    1-2 months

    Coimbatore

    2-3 months

    2-3 months

    2.5 months

    Patna

    2-3 months

    2-3 months

    1 month

    Faridabad

    2-3 months

    2-3 months

    1.5 months

    Indore

    2-3 months

    2-3 months

    2 months

    Noida

    2-3 months

    2-3 months

    2 months

    Takeaways

    Mahindra BE 6

    • If you are eyeing the Mahindra BE 6, get ready to wait for up to five months this September, especially if you live in Mumbai. In all other top Indian cities, including New Delhi, Jaipur, Ghaziabad, and Indore, the wait time is around two to three months.

    Mahindra XEV9e

    • The Mahindra XEV 9e is also enduring a wait time of up to five months this September in Mumbai. In all other top cities, which include Bengaluru, Pune, Kolkata, and Patna, the electric SUV-coupe is available in about two to three months.

    Mahindra XUV 400 EV

    • For those looking to opt for the Mahindra XUV400, the maximum waiting period is two and a half months in Chennai, Gurugram, and Coimbatore. Its minimum wait time is one month in cities like New Delhi, Hyderabad, Pune, and Patna.

    Note: The exact wait time for a new car may vary based on the variant and colour selected, and the stock available at your nearest dealership. To get more information, we recommend that you contact the nearest Mahindra showroom to know more about your preferred model.

