You Will Have To Wait Up To 5 Months To Bring A Mahindra EV Home In September 2025

Electric cars or vehicles (EVs) are becoming the go-to choice for many new and repeat car buyers. In the last few years, we have seen EVs evolve from just being battery-operated vehicles to now having a plethora of tech on board, which are from various brands, including Tata and Mahindra. If you are planning to pick one of Mahindra’s three electric cars in September 2025, here’s a look at how long you will have to wait to bring one home:

City Mahindra BE 6 Mahindra XEV 9e Mahindra XUV400 New Delhi 2-3 months 2-3 months 1 month Bengaluru 2-3 months 2-3 months 2 months Mumbai 4-5 months 4-5 months 2 months Hyderabad 2-3 months 2-3 months 1-1.5 months Pune 2-3 months 2-3 months 1-2 months Chennai 2-3 months 2-3 months 2.5 months Jaipur 2-3 months 2-3 months 2 months Ahmedabad 2-3 months 2-3 months 2 months Gurguram 2-3 months 2-3 months 2.5 months Lucknow 2-3 months 2-3 months 2 months Kolkata 2-3 months 2-3 months 2 months Thane 2-3 months 2-3 months 2 months Surat 2-3 months 2-3 months 1.5 months Ghaziabad 2-3 months 2-3 months 1-1.5 months Chandigarh 2-3 months 2-3 months 1-2 months Coimbatore 2-3 months 2-3 months 2.5 months Patna 2-3 months 2-3 months 1 month Faridabad 2-3 months 2-3 months 1.5 months Indore 2-3 months 2-3 months 2 months Noida 2-3 months 2-3 months 2 months

Takeaways

If you are eyeing the Mahindra BE 6, get ready to wait for up to five months this September, especially if you live in Mumbai. In all other top Indian cities, including New Delhi, Jaipur, Ghaziabad, and Indore, the wait time is around two to three months.

The Mahindra XEV 9e is also enduring a wait time of up to five months this September in Mumbai. In all other top cities, which include Bengaluru, Pune, Kolkata, and Patna, the electric SUV-coupe is available in about two to three months.

For those looking to opt for the Mahindra XUV400, the maximum waiting period is two and a half months in Chennai, Gurugram, and Coimbatore. Its minimum wait time is one month in cities like New Delhi, Hyderabad, Pune, and Patna.

Note: The exact wait time for a new car may vary based on the variant and colour selected, and the stock available at your nearest dealership. To get more information, we recommend that you contact the nearest Mahindra showroom to know more about your preferred model.

