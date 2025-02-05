You Can Save As Much As Rs 71,000 On Renault Cars This February

Published On Feb 05, 2025 08:13 AM By CarDekho for Renault KWID

In addition to cash discounts and loyalty perks, Renault is providing corporate bonuses and rural benefits on its entire lineup

The Kiger is offering maximum discounts, with benefits of up to Rs 71,000, including cash and other discounts.

Renault Triber, on the other hand, is available with benefits up to Rs 66,000.

Meanwhile, the Kwid is offered with savings up to Rs 61,000.

All offers are valid till the end of February 2025.

French carmaker Renault has announced offers on its entire portfolio, which includes the Kiger SUV, Triber MPV, and the Kwid hatchback, for the month of February. These offers are not limited only to cash discounts but also include loyalty, corporate, as well as referral benefits.

Additionally, Renault is offering discounts on MY 2024 models as well as updated versions of its offerings. Here are all the offers and discounts available on each Renault model for February 2025.

Renault Kiger

Offer Discount Value Model Year 2025 Model Year 2024 Cash Discount Up to Rs 10,000 Up to Rs 40,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 15,000 Up to Rs 15,000 Loyalty Bonus Up to Rs 10,000 Up to Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 6,000 Up to Rs 6,000 Total Discount Up to Rs 41,000 Up to Rs 71,000

If you go for the 2025 Kiger, you can get benefits of up to Rs 41,000. However, if you pick the MY 24 Kiger, you can save up to Rs 71,000.

Do note that the offers apply to select variants of Kiger (MY 24 or MY 25), with only loyalty benefits available for the entry-level RXE and RXL variants.

Subject to availability, Renault is also offering a rural discount of Rs 4,000 to farmers, Sarpanch, and Gram Panchayat members. However, customers can avail either the corporate discount or the rural discount, but not both.

Additional loyalty rewards are also provided upon submitting the necessary loyalty proof by the customer.

Offers stated above could differ by state and city. For the exact details, please contact your nearest Renault showroom.

Prices for the Renault Kiger range between Rs 6 lakh and Rs 11.23 lakh (ex-showroom).

Renault Triber

Offer Discount Value Model Year 2025 Model Year 2024 Cash Discount Up to Rs 10,000 Up to Rs 35,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 15,000 Up to Rs 15,000 Loyalty Bonus Up to Rs 10,000 Up to Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 6,000 Up to Rs 6,000 Total Discount Up to Rs 41,000 Up to Rs 66,000

With the Triber, Renault is offering discounts of up to Rs 66,000, which also include corporate benefits available to Renault-approved corporate and public sector companies.

The base RXE variant of the Triber can only be had with loyalty, referral, and scrappage program benefits.

A rural discount of Rs 4,000 is available for farmers, Sarpanch, and Gram Panchayat members, but can not be availed with corporate discount.

Additional loyalty benefits will be given upon providing the required loyalty documentation.

The offers mentioned above may vary depending on the state and city, visit dealership for more info.

Prices for the Triber start at Rs 6 lakh and go up to Rs 8.98 lakh (ex-showroom).

Renault Kwid

Offer Discount Value Model Year 2025 Model Year 2024 Cash Discount Up to Rs 10,000 Up to Rs 30,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 15,000 Up to Rs 15,000 Loyalty Bonus Up to Rs 10,000 Up to Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 6,000 Up to Rs 6,000 Total Discount Up to Rs 41,000 Up to Rs 61,000

Except for the entry-level RXE and RXL(O) variants, you can save up to Rs 61,000 on the Kwid.

For the RXE and RXL(O) variants, only loyalty benefits, referral discounts, and the RELIVE scrappage program are available.

Corporate discounts apply only to Renault-approved corporate and public sector organizations. Additional loyalty discounts can be availed upon providing the necessary documentation.

The discounts mentioned above may vary depending on your state and city.

Prices for the Kwid start from Rs 4.70 lakh (ex-showroom).

All the above mentioned offers are applicable on bookings and deliveries made until the end of February 2025.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.