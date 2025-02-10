You Can Now Check Out The Upcoming BYD Sealion 7 At Dealerships Ahead Of Its Launch

The carmaker has confirmed that the upcoming EV will be launched on February 17, 2025

The test drives of Sealion 7 have commenced and the EV has now started reaching dealerships.

It has an all-LED lighting setup and flush-door handles.

Inside, it features a 4-spoke steering wheel, a 15.6-inch rotatable touchscreen and a 10.25-inch driver’s display.

Safety features include 9 airbags, 360-degree camera, ADAS and TPMS.

It comes with an 82.5 kWh battery pack with both AWD and RWD options and a claimed range of up to 567 km.

Prices are expected to start from Rs 45 lakh (ex-showroom).

The BYD Sealion 7, which made its India debut at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, has now reached dealerships in India and its test drives are also underway. The carmaker has also confirmed that the EV will be launched on February 17, 2025. We got hold of some images from our dealership sources and here is everything we could spot on the showcased model:

What Could be Spotted?

The displayed BYD Sealion 7 comes in a Cosmos Black colour theme, but it can also be had in Atlantis Gray, Shark Gray and Aurora White colour options.

Up front, it gets the same headlights as the Seal EV, along with a blanked-off grille. In profile, it sports flush-type door handles, alloy wheels and a black rugged cladding.

A connected LED tail light setup with pixelated elements can be seen along with a black rear bumper.

Inside, the Sealion 7 features a 4-spoke steering wheel with a rotatable 15.6-inch touchscreen and a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display can be spotted. Moreover, dual wireless phone chargers and a small drive selector stalk can also be seen.

As the variant-wise features of the Sealion 7 are yet to be revealed, the variant on display cannot be found out, However, BYD confirmed at the Auto Expo 2025 that the EV will be offered in two broad variants: Premium and Performance.

Electric Powertrain Options

Both variants of the BYD Sealion 7 will come with an 82.5 kWh battery pack, mated with either a single or dual-motor setup. Here are the detailed specifications:

Variant Premium Performance Battery pack 82.5 kWh 82.5 kWh No. of electric motors 1 2 Drivetrain RWD* AWD^ Power 313 PS 530 PS Torque 380 Nm 690 Nm Claimed range 567 km 542 km

*RWD = Rear-wheel-drive

^AWD = All-wheel-drive

That said, the global-spec Sealion 7 also comes with a bigger 91.3 kWh battery pack, powering two electric motors on either axle that have a combined output of 530 PS and 690 Nm. This option will not be available with the India-spec model.

Expected Price And Rivals

The BYD Sealion 7 is expected to be priced from Rs 45 lakh (ex-showroom) and it will rival the likes of popular EVs like the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6.

